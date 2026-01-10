Less than 24 hours after he was officially out with the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh was already lighting up the league. His agent, Bryan Harlan, fielded more calls than there are actual head-coaching vacancies. A clear sign that a few teams still employing head coaches were quietly kicking the tires.

But instead of hopping on a jet and going full coaching-carousel mode, Harbaugh’s camp pumped the brakes. The word sent around the league? No formal sit-downs, no owner meetings, no search-committee sessions until at least next week.

Harbaugh Hits the Market as the Coaching Carousel Spins Into Overdrive

Harbaugh’s phone started buzzing the moment he hit the open market.

His agent, Bryan Harlan, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that seven teams reached out with interest, more calls than there are known head-coaching vacancies. Translation? At least one franchise with a coach still wearing the headset was quietly sniffing around.

We already know the six teams officially shopping for a new HC: the Giants, Browns, Falcons, Cardinals, Titans, and Raiders.

That mystery seventh team? The Miami Dolphins.

Miami was late to the coaching carousel. The Dolphins stunned the league by firing Mike McDaniel days after most teams had already cleaned house. Not long after that, Miami, with help from Troy Aikman, locked in Packers exec Jon-Eric Sullivan as its new general manager.

Now the Dolphins are officially in hunt mode, and Harbaugh is sitting right near the top of their board.

The connections are real. Harbaugh has a long-standing relationship with owner Stephen Ross, and even though Chad Alexander (another Harbaugh tie) didn’t land the GM job, Miami’s interest hasn’t cooled one bit. If anything, it’s heating up.

Harbaugh brings a résumé that still carries serious weight around the league. During his 18-year run with the Baltimore Ravens, he posted a 180–113 record, won a Super Bowl in 2013, and captured six division titles. The 2025 season ended on a sour note: an 8–9 finish capped by a brutal 26–24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that knocked Baltimore out of the playoff picture, but Harbaugh’s stock never truly dipped.

What makes this situation even wilder? McDaniel appeared safe just days before Harbaugh became available. He had met with Ross, wrapped up exit interviews, and even held his end-of-season presser. Then Harbaugh hit the market, and suddenly McDaniel’s job wasn’t safe anymore.

And league-wide, don’t be surprised if Miami isn’t the last domino to fall. With Harbaugh available, even some playoff-bound head coaches may be feeling the heat under their headsets.

