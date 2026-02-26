Super Bowl Champion LB Would Dramatically Improve Ravens Defense

The Baltimore Ravens' defense was a clear weak point of the 2025 team, with just 30 sacks during the season, the third-worst mark in the NFL.

New Ravens head coach Jesse Minter is tasked with making sure that low of a number doesn't occur ever again with a Baltimore defense. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine has a free agent who would be a perfect solution for the Ravens' pass rush issues with Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe.

"The best free agents are the ones that have the potential to actually outperform their contract. Boye Mafe's stats don't pop off the page. He only tallied two sacks last season," he wrote. "However, he was eighth in the league in pass-rush win rate. That points toward a higher ceiling than his counting stats would indicate. Jesse Minter needs a premier pass rusher and Mafe would thrive in his system."

Ravens could use Boye Mafe to help with pass rush problems

Baltimore fans should not let Mafe's two sacks and four quarterback hits in 17 games scare them away from signing him. He had 40 pressures and 36 hurries in those contests as well, so that is at least showing that he can get in the face of the quarterback.

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

In Mafe's previous two seasons, he had much better stats that would make it more encouraging for Ravens fans to sign him. Back in 2023, he had 16 quarterback hits and nine sacks, and in 2024, racked up 12 quarterback hits and six sacks.

If the Ravens needed more evidence of how important Mafe could be for this defense, he has missed only three games in his four years in the NFL. After Baltimore's injury issues from last year, availability is just as important as how many sacks a guy is getting.

Mafe might be an expensive player to sign, as he is projected to make about $12.2 million per year, but he's young at 27 and in the prime of his career. The Ravens need to find guys who are aggressive and can get off the edge quickly, which Mafe can do with ease.

Baltimore fans want to see someone like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby in a Ravens uniform, but this franchise is not known for getting that aggressive in free agency, and general manager Eric DeCosta even admitted recently that the team won't be as focused on free agency.

If the Ravens are going to make any moves in free agency, they may not be the big names fans were hoping for, but players who are young and can be starters on the team without breaking the bank. Mafe would be the best of all worlds for the Ravens.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!