The Baltimore Ravens’ Five Best First-Round Picks Since 2010

The Baltimore Ravens have been able to maintain their status as a competitive team over a number of years, including 16 playoff appearances with two Super Bowl wins over the last 26 seasons.



A big part of that winning formula has come from being able to draft effectively, top to bottom. Even if recent years have seemingly featured more misses than ever, the reality is that Baltimore is still one of the top-drafting teams in the NFL.

We look back at the five best Round 1 draft picks for the Ravens since 2010, when the NFL shifted towards a three-day event designed specifically to be more T.V.-friendly.

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, 32nd overall 2018

Even after a down season, Jackson remains as one of the few elite quarterbacks in the league, a year after being unfairly passed over for a third league MVP award. No quarterback makes so much of a difference for his team that Jackson.

After a Heisman winning career at Louisville, Jackson was predictably asked if he was willing to change positions in the NFL to wide receiver. Fortunately for the league, he said no. The Ravens traded up back into the first round with Philly in order to get Jackson, who wasn’t even Baltimore’s first selection that year -- tight end Hayden Hurst was.

Jackson wasted little time showing everyone what greatness looks like, leading the team to the playoffs as a rookie and capturing his first MVP in his second season, while leading the league in QBR and touchdown passes.

The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro still has a lot of football to play, but the 2026 campaign might be his most challenging, with a heavily depleted offensive roster around him. Jackson also found himself at the center of a collusion case brought forth against the NFL when in 2023, right after his second MVP Award, he infamously received zero offers after hitting the free agency market as a non-exclusive franchise player.

Kyle Hamilton, Safety, 14th overall 2022

Positional value likely led to Hamilton falling out of the Top-10 picks in 2022, but everyone who’s seen him play understands what he brings to the table. The Notre Dame product is a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a one-time second-team All-Pro, with three Pro Bowl nods to his name.

Baltimore was patient with Hamilton, having him starting just four out of the 16 games he played as a rookie as the team waited for him to adjust to the speed of the pro game. Once he found his rhythm, the accolades began coming in.

A do-it-all safety that can equally line up against any receiver in the slot, get up in the box to stop the run, play center field back deep or even play coverage on the perimeter, Hamilton’s usage is almost limitless in Baltimore, making him the most valuable piece on the team’s current defensive unit.

Ronnie Stanley, Offensive Tackle, 6th overall 2016

Another former golden domer, Stanley is a two-time Pro Bowler with one first-team All-Pro designation throughout his solid career.

The first offensive lineman taken in 2016, Stanley is light on his feet and heavy with his hands. Injuries have derailed what seemed at one point like a career worthy of Jon Ogden comparisons, taking away a chunk of that lateral quickness. Between 2020 and 2021, Stanley was able to play just seven games, and he’s played a full schedule regular season just once in his career.

Regardless, he’s still one of the team’s most trusted leaders as protector of Jackson’s blind side.

Marlon Humphrey, Cornerback, 16th overall 2017

A four-time Pro Bowler and twice first-team All-Pro, Humphrey is another player who’s seen his bright career somewhat overshadowed by nagging injuries.

Considered a bigger cornerback at 6 feet and 210 pounds, Humphrey is a physically aggressive defender who has transitioned from the perimeter to the slot, where he’s able to provide run support in the box. The son of former Broncos’ running back Bobby Humphrey, the Ravens standout is always willing to step back outside and take on any receiver one-on-one whenever the occasion demands it.

C.J. Mosley, Linebacker, 17th overall 2014

Mosley’s time with the Ravens lasted only five seasons, but that was all he needed to leave his mark as one of the premier interior linebackers in the last 10 years.

A five-time Pro Bowler and five-time second-team All-Pro over 10 seasons divided between the Ravens and Jets, Mosley was a true commander on the field besides being a relentless tackling machine, having surpassed the 100 tackle threshold seven times as a pro. He also recorded double-digit tackles for a loss twice in his career, both times playing for Baltimore.