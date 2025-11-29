Winners and Losers From Ravens' Frustrating Loss to Bengals

In a Week 13 game between two AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 32-14 in the second leg of their three-game homestand. The first loss they suffered in over a month snapped a five-game win streak and dropped their record to 6-6, temporarily dropping them half a game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their first head-to-head matchup next week.

Here are the handful of standouts who put them in position to prevail, and those whose struggles and inconsistent execution dearly cost them in the team's sixth loss of the season.

Winners

DT Travis Jones: The fourth-year pro continued to be a disruptive force for the Ravens on the interior of their defensive line, leading all defensive linemen with a season-high 6 total tackles, including a solo for a loss, a quarterback hit, and his first career forced fumble and fumble recovery. His timely turnover not only extended the defense's streak of consecutive games with at least one to seven straight, but it also gave the Ravens one last gasp of hope to make a late rally that they squandered by his own offense committing its fifth turnover of the game.

DT Travis Jones rips it away and lands on it! Can the Ravens capitalize?



CINvsBAL on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/HcENl7mWeW — NFL (@NFL) November 28, 2025

TE Mark Andrews: The three-time Pro Bowler quietly became the Ravens' all-time leader in career receptions in this game, but got overshadowed instead celebrated because of how the offense as a whole struggled to take care of the ball and finish plays. He finished with 4 catches for 47 receiving yards and is now the franchise triple-crown record holder as the all-time leader in total touchdowns, catches and receiving yards.

CB Marlon Humphrey: The four-time Pro Bowler had a more impactful performance as a pass rusher than he did in coverage, where he gave up a 43-yard reception. He recorded the Ravens' lone sack of the game on a play where it looked like he checked to a nickel blitz and was able to finish the play for a big loss. He came on blitzes a few more times and finished as he tied for the team lead in quarterback hits with 2 to go, along with the second-most total tackles with 9, including 7 solos and one for a loss.

Marlon Humphrey opened up Baltimore's second defensive possession with an edge blitz for a Sack of Joe Burrow. Putting the Bengals behind the sticks halfway through the 1st Q.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/8U0nopssJf — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) November 28, 2025

RB Derrick Henry: The five-time Pro Bowler continued to make history with his third 100-plus yards from scrimmage game in the Ravens' last five outings. He led the team with 60 rushing yards on 10 carries and surpassed the great Jim Brown for the 11th-most career rushing yards in his 28-yard touchdown run. Henry's longest play from scrimmage came on a 44-yard catch and run off a checkdown to close out the third quarter.

CB Nate Wiggins: Before exiting the game late in the first half with a foot injury to not return, the second-year rising star was having another strong outing. He went up against All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase a number of times and more than held his own, including recording one of his team-leading 2 pass breakups in the red zone to force a short field goal.

RB Keaton Mitchell: Much like Henry, the disruption in game flow caused by the turnovers prevented the third-year pro from being featured more, but in the touches he did get, he made the most of them. Mitchell picked up 12 yards for a first down on one of his two catches and took his second carry 18 yards to the house for his first touchdown since his rookie year. He also returned 3 kicks for 91 yards, making his all-purpose total 122 yards on 7 combined touches.

CB Chidobe Awuzie: Even though Wiggins left the game late in the first half with a foot injury, not to return, the ninth-year veteran was standing out in coverage and continues to do so in the second half. He tied Wiggins for the team lead in pass breakups with a pair, one of which came in coverage of Chase on a third down and forced the Bengals to punt, only to see the offense put the defense back on the field with a fumble on their first play from scrimmage after getting the ball back.

WR DeAndre Hopkins: The five-time Pro Bowler needed one catch to join an elite group of pass catchers who have reached 1,000 in their career and got it done by hauling in 2 of his 3 targets for 25 receiving yards. Both receptions with for 10-plus yards, and the second got them into the red zone with a chance to make it a one-score game early in the fourth quarter.

Losers

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

QB Lamar Jackson: By his own admission, the two-time league MVP had an uncharacteristic and inexcusable performance, which played the biggest role in their ultimate demise, as he was responsible for three of the Ravens' five turnovers, which included two fumbles and a tipped interception.

Jackson was inaccurate and off target early and far too often by overthrowing, throwing short of, and behind his intended targets when they were wide open or at least had some decent separation. While he threw for over 200 yards for the first time since Week 9, finishing 17-of-32 for 246 passing yards, his streak of consecutive games without passing or accounting for a touchdown of any kind was extended to three straight.

TE Isaiah Likely: After struggling to get going since he returned from injury in Week 4, the fourth-year pro had his most productive and explosive outing not only of this season but since the 2024 season opener. His season-high 95 receiving yards led the team and marked the third-highest single-game total of his career.

So why does he find himself in the losers' section of this list? On his longest reception of the season, he ripped off a beautiful 43-yard catch and run where he hurdled a defender, he had the ball punched out of his grasp and fumbled out of the back of the end zone for a turnover and touchback. Instead of finishing the play to score his first touchdown of the season and put the Ravens up 14-6, he gave the Bengals the ball back, and they'd go on a scoring drive to retake the lead.

WR Zay Flowers: As amazing as the incredible block the homegrown Pro Bowler made to spring Mitchell for his touchdown, he had three major gaffes in this game that cost the Ravens dearly in this game.

He had a big drop that would've been a first down and an unnecessary arm extension on what should've been a 36-yard go-ahead touchdown in the second quarter that resulted in a questionable offensive pass interference penalty instead. With the slim chance at mounting a late comeback in the final minutes of the game after Jones' clutch forced fumble, Flowers gave the ball right back to the Bengals on the Ravens' fifth and final turnover of the game.

A long TD from Lamar Jackson to Zay Flowers was negated by the type of contact that occurs 20 times a game, in this case Flowers extending his arm on what originally was a 36-yard TD on a rocket from Lamar.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/uWpq3qVzEt — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) November 28, 2025

Pass rush: While the Ravens were able to generate some pressure on Burrow, including logging 7 quarterback hits, it wasn't consistent enough, and they missed out on opportunities to bring him to the ground. The only sack they managed was off a corner blitz, and although they forced him to throw the ball away at times, far too often, he had ample time to get the ball to his targets in crucial, obvious passing situations.

Pass protection plan: Despite the Bengals being without All Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, they were able to get consistent pressure on Jackson. They hit him five times and sacked him twice, with the first resulting in a forced fumble deep in their own territory, and the second taking them out of field goal range. With how mightily they struggled to handle and pick up Cincinnati's all-out Cover 0 blitzes, it was reminiscent of the infamous 2021 Thursday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins that was also one of Jackson's worst career games as a passer.

The right side of the Ravens OLine strikes again, as the RT/RG combo are unable to pick up the same stunt that's been used for weeks on end. Bengals force an early turnover on a simple 4 Man rush with a T-E stunt.#Ravens #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YV1uP3GzRS — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) November 28, 2025

