Previewing Biggest Position Battles That Will Define Baltimore Ravens Minicamp

The biggest remaining question mark for the Baltimore Ravens heading into mandatory minicamp this week is still at starting center following the departure of three-time Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum departure in free agency and the team's decision not to replace him with a notable experienced veteran, yet, or by drafting one back in April.

However, since the Ravens are still nearly two months away from putting on the pads and full contact drills are strictly prohibited during the offseason program, there isn't a whole lot that can be gleaned from the trench play aside from detailed minutia such as technique, hand placement, communication and ability to move in space, to a degree.

With that in mind, most of the attention will be focused on how the skill-position players perform in individual, 7-on-7 and full-team drills. Here are some of the biggest ones that will define mandatory minicamp.

No. 3 Wide Receiver

After being a tight-end-centric passing attack for the bulk of the Lamar Jackson era, some pundits believe the Ravens could be transitioning into more of an 11-personnel scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.

Since they didn't bring back five-time Pro Bowl veteran DeAndre Hopkins, the competition for the third spot on the depth chart and first man up when they come out in three receiver sets is essentially a three-horse race between third-year pro Devontez Walker and rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, although 2025 sixth-rounder could be a sleeper that shouldn't get completely overlooked.

Walker has maximized his very limited opportunities on offense during his first two seasons, recording a first down or scoring a touchdown on six of his seven career catches, including four scores.

He is a dangerous vertical threat that take the top of opposing defenses and averages 22.4 yards per catch. Lane and Sarratt were both contested catch specialists in college for their respective programs and possess impressive ball skills with a wide catch radius, but have already begun showing they are capable of being used in a wider range of ways. This competition will likely be the one that is most front and center since it's one of the most glamorized positions, and the winner could form quite the deadly trio with two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers and former first-rounder Rashod Bateman.

No. 4 Cornerback

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback T.J. Tampa (27) in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens are expected to deploy a heavy amount of defensive backs under new head coach and play-caller Jesse Minter, whose expertise is in the secondary. With a pair of veteran cornerbacks in Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie, who will both be 30-plus years old by the time the regular season rolls around, and playing on expiring contracts, he might look to get some of their young talent at the position more playing time.

Humphrey opted to attend the voluntary OTAs, and Awuzie was present but sidelined as he recovered from an undisclosed offseason ailment. Meanwhile, third-year pro T.J. Tampa seized the opportunity for more reps. He is likely the current leader in the clubhouse to be the Ravens' top reserve perimeter corner until Bilhal Kone can show that he is fully recovered from the gruesome knee injury he suffered last preseason.

As far as nickel depth, the Ravens have far from a shortage of options with fifth-round rookie Chandler Rivers and second-year pros Keyon Martin, who made the team as an undrafted free agent, and 2025 sixth-rounder Robert Longerbeam, who missed his entire rookie year due to injury.

No. 2 Inside Linebacker

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) runs for a gain past Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

While Minter recently shared that second-year pro Teddye Buchanan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the torn ACL that abruptly ended his promising rookie season in December, he will still likely be watching mini camp from the sidelines as he did with OTAs. This will give other players at the position, such as fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson and second-year former undrafted free agent Jay Higgins, a chance to make a case for consideration for the starting WILL/weakside spot in 2026.

After Buchanan went down late last year, Simpson regained the top spot, lining up next to three-time First Team All Pro Roquan Smith, and played well to close out the season. Higgins was an All-American at Iowa in his final year in college and made the team as a rookie after dazzling in the preseason.

A dark horse candidate not for the traditional WILL spot but could come on the field in obvious passing downs as a dime linebacker is second-year safety Keondre Jackson, who was a special teams ace as a rookie but showed more defensive play-making ability in coverage during OTAs.

No. 3 Running Back

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Rasheen Ali (26) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

With the Ravens' surprising decision to move on from former undrafted gem Keaton Mitchell earlier this offseason, there is an open competition for the top reserve spot behind established veterans Derrick Henry and Justice Hill. The top two candidates are third-year pro Rasheen Ali and fifth-round rookie Adam Randall, who was handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti.

Ali was a fifth-rounder back in 2024 who entered last year's training camp on the roster bubble but played his way into a spot on the final 53, mainly through special teams. This is the time of year when running backs can showcase more of their ability as pass catchers since full contact isn't allowed. Randall's background as a converted wide receiver in college could give him the edge and pave the way for him to begin climbing the depth chart.

No. 3 Tight End

Nov 2, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner (88) scores a touchdown during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Ravens are returning their top pass-catching threat at the position with three-time Pro Bowler Mark Andrews, and brought in veteran Durham Smythe to be their primary blocking specialist. That makes this battle a two-horse race between the two rookies that the Ravens selected on Day 3 of the draft.

Not only does history suggest that fifth-rounder Josh Cuevas might end up being the victor, as the second player drafted in the four previous instances where they double-dipped at the position have, but reports from OTAs suggest that he's been making more plays thus far than fourth-rounder Matthew Hibner.

Let's see if the first-year pro whom the Ravens traded up 21 picks to take can turn the tide and momentum back in his favor before the team breaks for the summer ahead of training camp.