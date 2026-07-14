One Ravens Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone

The Ravens are going to need contributions from many members of their rookie class. And not just the 14th overall pick.

Lucky for them, they have a massive group to cull from.

Anything close to a repeat of last season, where the rookie class made a muted impact and most veterans came up short in terms of what was projected of them, would likely cause ownership to have to ponder some foundational issues they’d rather not. The Ravens don’t need to find a bunch of stars, but they also can’t afford for too many of the players selected at critical positions – pass catchers in particular - to fail to provide some real impact as well.

If anything, however, expectations tend to get too high and overblown for skill position players. The highlights create hype and it’s easy to dream on what’s possible, but the learning curve tends to be steep. Either of the receivers or tight ends they selected providing to be a surprise might be tricky.

Either of the top draft picks becoming a surprise – one was selected 14th overall as a guard, and the second-round pick will have difficulty achieving some of the pass rush goals being set for him – seems unlikely. So what does that leave in terms of possible surprises?

In terms of overall bang for their buck, I continue to believe seventh-round pick Rayshaun Benny is gong to be a revelation. But as a rotational defensive tackle, a lot of his best work will probably be underappreciated.

Which brings me back to a fascinating prospect for the upcoming season. Fifth-round pick Adam Randall. Call him whatever position you like.

More Positions Means More Potential To Surprise

Well, as a pick that late, at the end of the fifth round, it’s not as challenging to exceed expectations. He has a unique frame, sturdy and stout like a running back but with hands of the wide receiver and able to run routes. Versatility is a calling card and getting in on the ground floor of a new offense being created and installed with a rookie offensive coordinator seems like the perfect opportunity.

When Sean Payton, who is the career-long mentor to that rookie coordinator, Declan Doyle, looks at Randall as the perfect candidate to be a “Joker” in his offense, that’s telling. When Payton explains in detail the various personal workouts they had with Randall and flying a tight end coach across the country to look at him again, and Payton thinks he’s a perfect Joker, then Doyle is thinking the same thing.

Ideally for this position, you are looking for an accomplished pass-catcher who can line up as a RB or a TE or FB along with internal personnel. The fact Randall has a quarterback background, in an offense that found ways to get Taysom Hill on the field when they still have Drew Brees at quarterback, is also boon for his chances.

And the fact that the Ravens look a little thin behind Derrick Henry, who is near the end at age 32, and there isn’t a receiver on the roster who is a proven NFL difference maker except for Zay Flowers and the move tight end, Mark Andrews, might be at the end too … All of this could present opportunities for Randall beyond any traditional positional designation, as Payton alluded to

And the fact that the owner is personally invested in the draft pick can’t hurt, either.

I wouldn’t discount the possibilities of this young man being quite the surprise, whatsoever.

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