One Ravens’ Wideout Might Be Running Out of Time After Failing To Seize the Moment

For the Baltimore Ravens, experiencing a lack of trustworthy options among the wide receivers is nothing new. As a matter of fact, it might be an M.O.

The hope was that things could change this year after Zay Flowers cemented himself as the only true draft hit at the position for the franchise in three decades with his second straight Pro Bowl nod, and the team selecting two very interesting wideout prospects in last April’s NFL Draft.

Turns out, things haven’t really changed that much. Flowers had a stellar first half in Week 1 against the Colts before a hamstring injury sidelined him for the rest of the matchup. He couldn’t play against the Saints, either. Likewise, rookie Ja’Kobi Lane fractured his wrist in Week 1, landing him on IR, so he’ll still miss a few more games, at least.

That left Rashod Bateman as the No. 1 option for quarterback Lamar Jackson in Week 2, and opened the door wide for third-year pro Devontez Walker to seize the opportunity to finally make a difference after being selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Aside from one highlight-worthy 47-yard pitch and catch from Jackson, Walker was nowhere to be found.

Why the next couple of weeks could be make or break for Devontez Walker

Flowers may be back as soon as Week 3, an International game in Brazil against the Cowboys.

Lane will be back, at the earliest, for a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Browns.

Walker already threw away one big chance to make a statement against New Orleans. Now, competition might get fierce.

Fifth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt was a healthy scratch in Week 1. He got activated for Week 2, but didn’t record a stat. He’s bound to get some targets over the next couple of games, with Lane still missing from the lineup.

Then there’s Chris Moore, who the team brought back this year. Moore had one catch for 6 yards and was unable to come up with a key third-and-1 long pass in the second half that led to a questionable punt.

So far, Walker hasn’t created any separation from Moore. And after two prior seasons with just seven total catches with Baltimore, it’s reasonable to ask ourselves how much more patience will the Ravens have with him, considering he’s played 22 games for the club already.

For now, the first step will have to be improving a personal best of just two receptions in a game. The Ravens will need Walker to seize this moment, with Lane still out, Sarratt not yet involved in the offense at all, and Moore struggling in his comeback.

Walker’s best argument to stay on board is that half of his eight career catches have ended in the end zone. But even those four touchdowns are very little return after two-plus years with the team, considering he’s been afforded the chance to start for the Ravens.

Once Lane comes back, Sarratt starts producing and Moore finds a rhythm, then Walker’s days in Baltimore will truly be numbered.