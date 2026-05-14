Ravens New Trade Target That Should Be On The Radar As OTAs Approach

We know the Ravens have more work to do with this roster.

General Manager Eric DeCosta has hinted and teased the idea of trading for a center – the most pressing need for a starting player on this team – although other GMs are skeptical he can pull much off there. I have concerns about tight end, and there are free agent options there too they should still strongly consider, but let’s go a little beyond surface level here.

I’ve been banging the drum for a month now that the upcoming age 32 season for future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry will very likely look quite different for him than any prior. And the Ravens are going to want to run the ball a ton and Lamar Jackson probably won’t run as much and this offensive line might not be able to hold up in pass protection.

The only running back they added in the draft has only played the position for one year and asking pass protection and anything other than catching a flare might be a lot for the fifth-round pick. Justice Hill has battled injuries his entire career and he’s nearing 30. Rasheen Ali, if you needed an every-down back for a period of time because Henry is hurt or needs a significantly reduced workload, probably ain’t that guy.

So what about a running back with a smidge of starting experience and also has thrived at times as part of a rotation and who has a ton of familiarity with rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle and understands the system and the verbiage? And what is he’s on the veteran minimum salary? And, wouldn’t require much to pry away since he’s in a crowded backfield?

Look To Denver

Okay, I’d love to suggest JK Dobbins here, who spent last year in Denver with Sean Payron, Doyle’s coaching mentor and would provide quite a reunion and who needs a pitch count himself to stay healthy and whose role could get dented more for the Broncos this year by 2025 second-round pick RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman, who was just selected in the fourth round.

But could I sell you on a late round pick for Jaleel McLaughlin?

He spent two years with Doyle in Denver, he is a grinder who has overcome a childhood of extreme poverty and homelessness, and he received no D-1 offers out of high school but has stuck in the NFL despite being an un-drafted signee in 2023. He predated Payton’s arrival but you could see how much Payton was smitten with him, and when Denver re-signed him a no-frill deal Payton praised his ”football intelligence and makeup.”

McLaughlin appeared in just eight games last season but saw more action late in the season when Dobbins was hurt. He appeared in 17 games as rookie with three starts and he has been effective catching the ball in small doses and averaged 16 yards per catch his final season in college.

He is adept as a slasher and change-of-pace guy and has sufficient dual-threat ability. Pass pro ain’t great but we talking about low-level Henry insurance, not Hill insurance as a third-down guy. It's odd how few players on this roster have any prior links to Doyle. This would be an upgrade for a No. 2 RB for me.

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