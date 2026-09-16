Lamar Jackson Is Confident Ravens New Under-Center Attack Will Keep Rolling Despite WR Injuries

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson expressed extreme confidence in whatever pass catchers are on the field with him this week as the team sorts through injuries at receiver and inexperience at tight end.

Jackson, a two-time MVP, put on his usual genius performance in Week 1 despite playing in new coordinator Declan Doyle’s offense for the first time, and he was absolutely electric in the first half as the Ravens built a huge lead. Injuries to starting receivers Zay Flowers (he could return Sunday from a hamstring issue though the Ravens make be cautious) and Ja’Kobi Lane (out a month at least after wrist surgery), and the ability to bleed the clock with the lead altered the scope of the offense in the second half, but Jackson had already dominated with his arm and legs by then.

The Ravens are hopeful that Devontez Walker (groin) will be back Sunday, but he has had checkered production. Elijah Sarratt (fourth-round pick) was a healthy scratch Week 1 and will likely see action, and coordinator Declan Doyle will likely move rookie tight end Matthew Hibner into the slot role Lane was manning. Longtime starter Rashod Bateman becomes the top weapon downfield if Flowers cannot go, and he and Jackson have not had connected for consistent results in the pass game to this point.

“Zay was down during camp, and guys stepped in and did what they were supposed to do,” Jackson said in his weekly media session, “and coach always emphasizes that as well … Tay (return guy LaJohntay Wester), Tez, Chris Moore, Eljah - those guys are going to step up and do what they’re supposed to do.”

Under-Center Revolution

None of them can do what Flowers does, and what he and Jackson did before the hamstring flared up in Indianapolis was special.

Jackson has been epic in Week 1 for his career, but this was wild eve by his standards. In the half Jackson was 12/18 for 229 yards passing and a touchdown (128.2 rating), and also ran three times for 40 yards. That’s bonkers. He accounted for 270 yards in the first half and picked up gains of 54, 49, 19, 19, 18, 17, 17 between his arms and legs before halftime and accounted for 10 plays of 10 yards or more in the half.

“It’s very strange to be on his team,” corner Marlon Humphrey said of Jackson Wednesday, "because practice doesn’t really give the true story of how they’re going to operate … You get to the game and it’s just La Marvelous, as they say.”

Indeed, so much of this can’t be fully scripted. The move to an under-center offense – which we explained in detail was coming throughout the spring - was always going to pay off (Jackson led the NFL in Expected Points Added on under center passes last season but didn’t do it nearly enough.

Jackson was under center for a career-high 37 snaps Sunday (he’ll continue to shatter that mark repeatedly this season, trust me). He had been under center more than 30 times just once previously in his career and from 2019-2025 he averaged 9 snaps per game under center. Yeah, The Under Center Revolution Is Real (and it fits 32-year-old running back Derrick Henry expertly as well, averaging 6.5/carry under center Sunday).

“More explosives,” Jackson said as to what the shift under center means. “The advantage is they don’t know if I’m running, is Derrick running it? Is it a run play or a pass play?”

Doyle will also continue to get more active with pre-snap deception, and we already got a taste Week 1 with an under-center fake to Flowers on a sweep before throwing to Henry for 19 yards, and Flowers lined up as a running back and taking a wheel route 54 yards to the house.

“The confusion it creates with the motion … they don’t really know who to pinpoint,” Jackson noted. With some pass protection issues and a shaky interior offensive line, all the more reason to lean into these tactics and formations.

Bateman Under Spotlight

Jackson can help turn lesser receivers into impact players with the unique skills and arm angles and approach he takes. But they need Bateman, a former first-round pick with the size and experience and speed to make a mark way more often than he does, to show up big Sunday, even if Flowers plays.

Jackson has a lower passer rating throwing to him than any other teammate he’s targeted at least 40 times, and outside of 2024 Bateman’s career has been largely inconsequential (and the team awaits word on potential off-field discipline for him as well). Jackson expects to be looking for him more Week 2 after one target and no catches Sunday (though Bateman did block well).

“Great relationship, man,” Jackson said of him. “My guy is actually going to see a lot more targets, I believe, with guys going down.”

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