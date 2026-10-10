The Ravens are at least monitoring the trade market for former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr., according to multiple NFL general managers who are aware of the process, though many around the league believe the youngster will end up with Houston or Kansas City.

The Ravens made a bold move already this week, trading a fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick to the Eagles for center Cam Jurgens, a player with a deep injury history; many NFL execs believe the Ravens paid too steep a price due his performance since back surgery, while longtime Eagles team president told us he heard from sources in the Eagles headquarters that Jurgens was getting benched.

Baltimore is giving off a strong signal that it is fairly desperate to win right now with two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson in the last guaranteed year of his deal and holding extreme leverage over the franchise in 2027, while a nucleus of older/injury prone players are likely in their final year with the team. The Ravens are aware that outside of Zay Flowers no one has delivered with even a modicum of consistency in their downfield passing game for two seasons and multiple GMs passed along their informed belief that the Ravens were involved in Harrison’s market at least to some degree.

“We hear they explored it,” said one GM who is also interested in a potential Harrison trade. “He’s probably going to Houston. Maybe it’s just a rumor but that’s what we hear.”

Another GM expressed a similar sentiment. The Cardinals informed Harrison, selected fourth overall in 2024, that they will trade him after Week 5 games are completed according to reports, though no agreement is formalized Arizona could find an offer from another team that exceeds what the team essentially has in its back pocket. And an injury to a superstar receiver for a contending team could reshape the market as well.

Would Harrison Fit?

The Ravens are in a cap crunch after the Jurgens deal though a few simple restructures would amend that, and Harrison has a base salary of just $1.075M on his rookie deal, and is signed for next season with a fifth-year option for 2028. He had nearly 900 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season but has struggled to fit into the offense since and his play has slipped and there are also serious concerns about his overall mentality in the scouting community.

Because of all of that, the Cardinals are not expected to yield close to what they have already invested in the 24-year-old thus far in trade compensation.

Despite years of pronouncements about Rashod Bateman being a quality NFL receiver, he has been ineffective most of his career outside of 2024 and offers more as a blocker and decoy than anything else. He has never clicked with Lamar Jackson for any period of time, Devontez Walker has yet to show he can stay healthy enough and consistent enough to make a dent downfield and rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane already broke his wrist and likely faces a tough adjustment to the NFL game.

Flowers has twice as many receiving yards as anyone on the team despite running just 56 routes this season and is the only receiver on the team generating any yards after the catch. Baltimore is playing with back-up quarterback Snoop Huntley Sunday and perhaps for another week and needs to find ways to generate explosion in other ways with him, because he does not push the ball downfield.

Harrison was a highly-explosive receiver at Ohio State, his father is a Hall of Fame receiver and he has elite athletic traits. He played in college with Texans quarterback CJ Stroud for two seasons, the Texans are more desperate than most teams at 0-4, and they have dealt with significant injuries to their receivers.

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