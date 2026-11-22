The Baltimore Ravens have been exposed as a desperate, panicked front office for months now.

That’s not a new revelation – from bailing on the Maxx Crosby trade in March to making a ridiculous deal for struggling-and-concussed offensive lineman Cam Jurgens on Oct. 7 – and with their season spiraling into the abyss Ravens fans got a double dose of these realities on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Ravens failing general manager Eric DeCosta – bizarrely lauded for “batting .800” in his personnel moves by increasingly-checked out owner Steve Bisciotti in January - offered a fourth round pick that could also end up a fifth-round selection to the Colts for quarterback Daniel Jones, one of the worst starters in the NFL on a bloated contract who is clearly still hobbled by an Achilles tear a year ago. Meantime, the struggling team facing an arduous rebuild with one of the worst rosters, payrolls and salary caps in the NFL, refuses to play many of its rookie and young players, seemingly hoping a few meaningless wins down the stretch keep people employed in Owings Mills.

This franchise isn’t fooling anyone, anymore, previously sympathetic landing spots in the media have been forced to report and comment on the gross inadequacies of this organization. Just this week the Ravens opted to bench one of their highest-paid players (only after Mayor Brandon Scott publicly chastised him), a social media account tied to Lamar Jackson, at least to some degree, posted video of all the QB injuries suffered behind DeCosta’s tragic offensive line this season, and around the league there is a growing sense that Jackson would like to be elsewhere in 2027.

What Were They Thinking?

Dec 31, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks with tight end Mark Andrews on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Amid all of that, after Jackson and back-up Snoop Huntley headed to Injured Reserve with long-term injuries, DeCosta thought Jones would make his team better in the immediate future. He ended up landing journeyman Jacoby Brissett – who got demoted in Arizona just like Jones would in Indianapolis – but at a time when trusted evaluators and general managers around the league were telling me how shattered and bad Jones was, Baltimore’s reported push to land him begs even more questions of a front office that seems to be losing touch with reality.

The Ravens are short of draft capital in the next two drafts already, have short-and-long-term holes at premium positions throughout the roster, and Jones carries a nasty contract that alone should have been a non-starter. And this coaching staff is looking overwhelmed and naive.

The fact that Jones has $6.5M in 2027 fully guaranteed, and the oft-injured player had $10M in injury guarantees for next season, is part of why many believe he may clear waivers. Then there is the fact that his legs – a massive part of his game – have been rendered mute by his Achilles – and he is a woefully inaccurate passer who has been largely terrible in his career outside of one half season with the Giants and the start of the 2025 season.

Jones ranks bottom three in every critical QB metric this season and the Ravens saw firsthand how washed he was in Week 1. He cannot complete 58% of his passes despite never pushing the ball downfield, he has 7 TDs to 13 INTs and a 65.4 rating which ranks worst among every qualified QB in the NFL.

Execs around the NFL were shocked the Colts have Jones a ridiculous, multi-year contract early in 2026, when interested around the league was muted at best, and they are even more stupefied the Colts didn’t dump this contract for anything they could. What no one is surprised about is that Jones landed on waivers with Anthony Richardson getting a shot with the Colts; it would have made more sense for DeCosta to pursue that young, athletic, recent first-round pick than Jones.

NFL analysts who have joined us on “The Daily Flock” have been bemoaning the descent of this front office since its peak under legendary GM Ozzie Newsome – Amy Trask, Marty Hurney, Phil Simms, Brian Baldinger, Bucky Brooks, Marvin Lewis, among others – and the Ravens clearly should have made some changes to their personnel department when they fired potential Hall of Fame head coach John Harbaugh, leaving Bisciotti to ponder overarching questions this offseason.

“That’s a bad football team,” one NFL exec who has advanced the Ravens told me before a recent game. “Bad roster. We watched them film, now, that team doesn’t play with a full effort all the time. There’s some quitting going on there. Bad front office. Panic moves … They are going to keep losing football games.”

Jones would have only made it worse. It took one of a very few front offices worse than Baltimore’s – the Colts have an interim GM – to save them from themselves.

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