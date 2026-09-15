Ravens Coach Jesse Minter Only Hinted At Kyle Hamilton's Versatility Week 1

Kyle Hamilton was not the do-it-all game wrecker in Week 1 against the Colts alike he was in his first meeting against them. He also did not have to be.

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter, an assistant on former Ravens defensive staffs and an expert at deploying positionless defensive weapons like Hamilton (Derwin James of the Chargers), did not have to deviate from his dime-heavy preferences (six defensive backs) and did not have to get too aggressive with Hamilton on the blitz with Baltimore building a heavy first-half lead and running the ball like mad on the Colts and holding the ball for 35:20.

The Colts were more content than expected simply running into light boxes down multiple scores (they were acknowledging the limitations of QB Daniel Jones in his first game back from an Achilles tear), which also let Minter keep things vanilla. But still, there were snippets where you could see him unlocking Hamilton in new ways and putting things on film to give offensive coordinators fits. And when Minter did utilize Hamilton in man-coverage looks, very good things tended to happen.

It was by no means a masterful performance by the defense, it merely hinted at what a chess piece Hamilton will be, and even in holding the Colts to 149 yards passing and no plays over 25 yards, all of the players acknowledged how much work is still to be done.

“We want to prevent touchdowns, turn the ball over,” Hamilton said after the 41-23 win. “I thought we did a good job doing the latter. There is some stuff we can improve on, to prevent some of those touchdowns.

“Jonathan Taylor got going a little bit in the middle of the game, and we let them run it in a couple times. If I had to grade our performance as a defense today, I would say C-plus. There is a lot of improvement (needed). I think the turnovers saved a lot of it. There were good parts, there were bad parts. C's get degrees."

Graduation, yes. Honors? No.

Hamilton had 27 snaps in coverage and was thrown on twice for a total of 9 yards. He blitzed seven times (tying second-most in career but not nearly the 12 blitzes and three sacks vs the Colts in 2023), generating two pressures, a QB hit and a hurry, and also keyed the final sack of the game (we’ll explain below).

He was used as a slot corner in some man looks, he was deployed as a strong safety, he blitzed off the edge like an extra defensive end a time or two, he was in many looks as essentially a second inside linebacker with Roquan Smith (including on Smith’s interception) and also was utilized as a deep safety on a handful of reps.

Here’s how Hamilton was used and how well it worked:

Hamilton In Man Coverage

Minter played 77% zone in this game and almost exclusively nickel and dime looks (two snaps of true 3-4). He did put Hamilton on elite tight end Tyler Warren early in the game and while he smothered the tight end Jones picked pick up nice completions elsewhere. Here’s how his nine snaps in man (a bunch early, then in goal-to-go situations and a few late) played out:

Man vs. Warren: Josh Downs reception +21

Blitz: Incomplete pass

Man vs. Warren: Downs reception +12

Man vs. Downs: Taylor run +5

Blitz goal to go: Taylor runs -1

Man vs. Laquan Treadwell: Keenan Allen reception +3

Blitz 3rd and 1: Taylor runs no gain

Blitz 2nd and 9: Alec Pierce reception +11

Blitz 4th and 11: Sack -7

Hamilton showed an A-gap blitz on that final rep, made contact with the center, gave him a shove while everything collapsed around him, then Hamilton dropped to coverage while Jones got swarmed for the sack.

Pretty high success rate on those plays overall (especially after the first drive). Colts had a negative Expected Points Added on five of the nine snaps

Hamilton As A Linebacker

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) tackles Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith (0) during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With starting inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan still recovering from ACL surgery, and Trenton Simpson not great in coverage, it’s not surprising that Simpson was only on the field for 10 of Hamilton's 27 coverage reps. Four came on the first drive, when Jones ripped right down the field for a touchdown attacking the LBs with the Ravens in nickel, and Minter leaned heavily into dime looks in passing situations after that.

There were basically six snaps where Hamilton was deployed at the second level, linebacker depth, and the first such rep was on the second Colts possession with the Minter playing a three-man front (Zion Young, Calais Campbell and Travis Jones) and Hamilton and Smith on the hashes, five yards deep. Smith dropped back and stayed with Downs in coverage, made a great read on the play, sensing Jones trying to put it over his head and leapt to pick it off.

“Roquan made a really a great play,” Minter said Monday. “I mean, the guy — the route coming behind was probably open. We had a safety kind of driving it from top down, but 'Ro' was in a good position on the underneath route. He sees the ball thrown, he jumps up and makes a great play.”

The Colts had a little more success against these looks later in the game but nothing major and the Ravens were nursing a big lead by then.

Hamilton As Deep Safety

Despite the Colts trailing all game, they never really tried to push the ball downfield, Hamilton’s work on Warren (three catches for 13 yards) had something to do that and Jones couldn’t break free for boots to uncork it deep. He doesn’t throw over 20 yards much, his Achilles was an issue and Pierce, his one deep threat, was on a pitch count after ankle surgery.

The Colts had no success at all when Minter went to these looks.

Hamilton played 15 yards deep on a third-and-long early in the game (14-6 lead) and Trey Hendrickson (who feasted Sunday) collapsed the pocket with an inside move and Jones had to throw it away. On the five occasions when Hamilton was 10 yards or more off the line of scrimmage at snap, there were four incomplete passes and a Jones scramble for four yards.

This was just the beginning. And with All Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike possibly back this week, the opportunities for Minter to get really creative with Hamilton only intensify.

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