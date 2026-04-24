Grading The Baltimore Ravens 2026 First-Round NFL Draft Selection

The Baltimore Ravens got one draft pick closer to a Super Bowl trophy.

The Ravens needed immediate talent in this first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and they received exactly in the form of offensive guard Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State. The Ravens opened up last season as preseason betting favorites just to win only eight regular season games last year. The front office is not ready to rebuild. Ravens ownership didn't wipe their longstanding regime led by former head coach John Harbaugh to hit the reset button.

The person least ready to hit any reset button is superstar franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens operate as Jackson does. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has said he's hopeful a deal can get done after the last time fell through before free agency started. Jackson's contract runs through the 2027 season. It's in the Ravens' best interest to do whatever they can to keep Jackson happy, as long as it also gets them closer to winning. Baltimore's first selection of Ioane at No. 14 brought Baltimore closer to contender status than further down to pretender status.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Immediate impact to replace Linderbaum

Replacing a 26-year-old center who made three Pro Bowls in four seasons is going to be extremely difficult to replace. Picking Ioane at No. 14 is certainly a safe start towards that direction. Ioane provides security, not just for quarterback Lamar Jackson, but for the front office that drafted him. He's a safe pick who can play right away and he won't stray away from the position he's elite at. Ioane won't practice at other offensive lineman positions like tackles Kadyn Proctor or Spencer Fano. Ioane, while he did play center at some times for Penn State, is a true guard who fills a massive need for Baltimore.

Jackson was sacked 45 times last season, which is simply inexcusable. It's unfair to expect production out of an offense allowing their gun-slinger to be sacked that many times. Jackson is already the most mobile quarterback in the league, so to be sacked that many times in one season is inexcusable, and DeCosta is taking care of it.

Ioane didn't allow a single sack for Penn State the past two seasons. He allowed two sacks in 2023 as a sophomore. Ioane started 32 games in four seasons for the Nittany Lions and allowed just four pressures. From physical measurements and athleticism to scheme and fit for this Ravens team, Baltimore's front office played it safe with Ioane at No. 14.

Who is there now?

Ioane walks into a Ravens locker room with returning guard John Simpson from free agency this past March and 2023 seventh-round draft pick Andrew Vorhees at the guard positions. Simpson and Vorhees will serve as depth for Ioane, who will likely come into the building with a starting spot waiting for him.

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @Ravens select Olaivavega Ioane. @NewEraCap



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rYS1MZy18b — NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2026

At 6'4 and 330 pounds, Ioane moves extremely fast, which works well for an offense with Derrick Henry, who plans to run behind Ioane often, whether it's inside the tackles or outside the tight end in the open field. Ioane is not someone Henry has to worry about tripping over while running because Ioane will effectively swing his hips, pull, and find a body to lay a hat on.

Miami Hurricanes pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor were available. Receivers Makai Lemon and K.C. Concepcion were available at No. 14. Bain Jr. would've been worth taking over Ioane, but it's not enough to make this grade any less than an "A" for the Ravens. DeCosta will need to address the needs at corner and defensive line throughout the rest of the draft.

Final Grade: A