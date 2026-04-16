How Baltimore Ravens Front Office Can Win This 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft isn't won until a minimum of three years down the line. The draft is a method of acquiring new, young, and cheap talent, but it's also a risky way of gambling for NFL front offices.

There are moves the Ravens front office can make that brings them closer to winning though. Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta can address team needs, be aggressive, and increase depth in the position groups that need it.

After winning just eight games last season, the pressure is on Baltimore to stay competitive. While drafts can't be won on draft night, there are still ways Ravens fans can go to sleep Thursday night upset.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kenyon Sadiq or forget pass catchers

The Ravens are in an interesting spot in the first round with the No. 14 pick. If versatile Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq falls to Baltimore at No. 14 or if they can trade up a pick or two to secure his services, they should consider doing so. Otherwise, there will be receivers and running backs later in the draft who can be worked into a system easier than a pass rusher or an offensive lineman.

Sadiq is the one pass catcher in the draft who provides something wildly different than the other wide receivers and tight ends. Penn State tight end Tyler Warren clearly provided something different than the other pass catchers in his draft, which led to him being picked No. 14 for the Indianapolis Colts last year. Elite tight ends are rarer and worth prioritizing, but selecting a wideout in the first round might not make the most sense considering what team needs the Ravens have right now.

Offensive or defensive linemen

The Ravens can't go wrong with a pass rusher or an offensive lineman in the first round. Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to protected much better this year after being sacked 45 times. A dynamic weapon in the backfield or out on the perimeter would make Jackson's life much easier, but not as easy as protection would.

The signing of Trey Hendrickson should not keep pass rushers off of Baltimore's draft charts. With Nnamdi Madubuike's status for the upcoming season still in question, DeCosta needs to continue increasing depth at that position, especially if he can do it with Rueben Bain Jr. Having two elite pass rushers is slowly becoming the new norm across the NFL. Being able to terrorize quarterbacks is just as valuable of a luxury as having protection for a quarterback.

Don't be surprised if Baltimore goes corner in Round 1

The Baltimore Ravens defense has ranked No. 29 in passing yards allowed for the past two seasons. The Ravens have also drafted a defensive back in three of the past four drafts (Kyle Hamilton, Nate Wiggins, Malaki Starks). Some of this has to do with the Ravens pass rush failing to reach the quarterback but quickly, but this is also because of the underperforming secondary unit. Nate Wiggins has developed as quickly as the Ravens like and Marlon Humphrey's status with the team is still in question.

After the season ended, Humphrey expressed uncertainty with his future in Baltimore. If DeCosta and the Ravens front office decide to release Humphrey from his contract after June 1, the team can save $19 million in cap room. If Tennessee corner Jermod McCoy slips to No. 14 without the Ravens needing to move up for him, do not be surprised if DeCosta drafts his fourth defensive back in five drafts.

McCoy missed the 2025 college football season due to a torn ACL he suffered in January 2025 and he didn't run the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. McCoy did run the 40-yard dash at the Tennessee pro day March 31 and he reportedly ran the 40 yards in 4.38 seconds.

Weapons in late rounds

Derrick Henry turned 32-years-old in January and Justice Hill is 298-years-old coming off a neck injury. On day two and three of the NFL Draft is where Baltimore should address wide receiver and running back needs. The Ravens could use a solidified second running back and a checkdown specialist to give Jackson more security when the pocket collapses.

Consistently giving two running backs a sizable workload throughout the season is becoming the new offensive norm. Teams like the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots have used a committee of running backs for some time now. It gives the offensive more versatility and takes much-needed pressure off of veteran Derrick Henry.