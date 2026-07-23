Ravens’ Quarterback Room Gets Clearer Picture After Waiving Diego Pavia

There’s no competition for the Baltimore Ravens’ starting quarterback position, nor for the top backup role, but the picture just got a little clearer for those fighting to secure a spot on the team’s 53-man roster.

One day before the rookies were slated to report to the team’s training camp in Owings Mills, the Ravens let one passer go, leaving them now with four quarterbacks on their depth chart.

Diego Pavia, a Heisman finalist last year for Vanderbilt who was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in the spring, has been waived by the team.

We have waived QB Diego Pavia.https://t.co/Q1wbCbkwLe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 23, 2026

Pavia’s release frees up a roster spot for newly signed veteran center Ethan Pocic, who’s poised to take over the starting job in the middle of the Ravens’ offensive line.

What does the Ravens’ quarterback room look like now?

That leaves the Ravens with Lamar Jackson leading the way, followed by backup Tyler Huntley and veteran Skylar Thompson battling it out for the third spot with undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano.

While Pavia’s release shouldn’t come as a surprise, by any means, the timing could raise some eyebrows, as it negates Pavia any chance of keeping the competition alive with Fagnano and Thompson for the third spot on the active roster, or maybe a chance at the practice squad.

Pavia, along with Fagnano, was signed in late April to a standard UDFA three-year deal after the 2026 NFL Draft concluded, and after original reports pointed towards Pavia getting a tryout with the team at rookie minicamp.

Thompson was added to the Ravens’ offseason roster in May.

With Pavia seemingly out of the picture in Baltimore, all signs point to the Ravens centering their attention on just Fagnano and Thompson for the third quarterback spot, should they choose to carry three passers on the active roster.

What’s next for Diego Pavia?

Pavia -- who's off the field persona has raised some red flags around the league -- could always return to the Ravens if injuries should affect their depth chart during training camp or preseason, or he could latch on with any other team looking for an extra arm for the summer.

Pavia -- who’s listed height at 5’10’’ has raised some questions regarding his viability as a pro passer from the beginning -- could also decide to head up north, where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers hold his exclusive negotiating rights since 2024.