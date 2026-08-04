Ravens Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle to Free Agent Deal

It didn't take the Baltimore Ravens long to fill the roster spot that was created when they placed versatile veteran offensive Hakeem Adeniji on the reserve/retired list on Sunday as a result of what head coach Jesse Minter revealed was a "personal decision" that he wouldn't go into further detail about.

On Monday, they are reportedly set to sign veteran linemen Kendall Lamm, according to a source from The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec.

The Ravens are signing veteran OT Kendall Lamm, per source. He’ll take the roster spot of Hakeem Adeniji who was placed on reserve/retired list Sunday. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 3, 2026

At 34 years old, Lamm is older than the 26-year-old Adeniji, but he also has a lot more experience, with 44 career starts compared to his predecessor's 16. He also has exclusively played tackle throughout his career, while Adeniji spent his first seven years in the league bouncing between guard and tackle as needed.

The Ravens initially signed Adeniji to provide some experience depth at tackle eight days before he decided to step away from the team and his career. Lamm will now assume that role behind starters Ronnie Stanley and Roger Rosengarten and alongside youngsters Carson Vinson and Diego Pounds, who each possess tantalizing developmental potential.

This year will mark Lamm's 12th in the league after entering as an undrafted free agent gem for the Houston Texans out of Appalachian State in 2015. The Ravens will mark the fifth team he has suited up for, and he most recently played for the Miami Dolphins for the past four years, where he appeared in 46 games and 16 starts.

Before his stint in South Beach, he spent the 2021 season with the Tennessee Titans and has previous experience in the AFC North as a member of the Cleveland Browns from 2019-2020. There's no guarantee that Lamm will make the final 53-man roster, but his presence will allow them to be able to field multiple lineups in preseasons and give veterans like Ronnie Stanley rest days without having to fully depend on their youngsters to take his place with the first-team offense.

More defenders make training camp debut

Jul 29, 2021; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) practices at the Under Amour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

While the Ravens were doing some roster shuffling in the offensive trenches, on the other side of the ball, they had a pair of veteran defensive linemen take the practice field for the first time since camp got underway.

On Day 1 of padded practice, defensive end Calais Campbell and nose tackle John Jenkins were present and participating after being spectators for the first week of training camp. After passing his physical, Jenkins was removed from the active Physically Unable to Perform list, becoming the fourth player to do so since camp started, and joining the likes of cornerback Bilhal Kone, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and fellow defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike.

John Jenkins has passed his physical and returned to practice ‼️ pic.twitter.com/N8b0anXho9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 3, 2026

Campbell, on the other hand, has been getting brought along slowly as part of a gradual ramp-up plan he and the coaches came up with and agreed to after personal tragedy in the offseason prevented the almost 40-year-old from dedicating the necessary time to his training regimen.

"He is like a force multiplier of just how he operates, the wisdom that he brings, the leadership that he brings," Minter said. "On top of [that], he is still a really high caliber player for his position. So, we are excited to work him in, start to ramp him in to get ready. That will be at a pace that is good for him. And just again, [we are] excited to have him here. The guys love him. He brings such a great value to that defensive line room, and [I] just love having Calais out there."

Campbell was brought back for his second stint with the team this offseason following the 2026 NFL Draft and has continued to be an ageless wonder in the twilight of his career, having averaged just over five sacks in each of the past four seasons. Jenkins was a post-draft signing for the Ravens last year and turned out to be one of their best bargain bin additions, resulting in him getting signed to an extension for the first time in his 13-year career ahead of the 2025 regular season finale.