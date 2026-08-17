Ravens Sound Pre-Snap Foundation A Pivotal Takeaway For Jesse Minter After First Preseason Game

The biggest takeaway from his first game in charge of an NFL sideline, for Jesse Minter, didn’t involve any elaborate film study or date review. The simple but essential thing that had the rookie head coach so enthused about Saturday’s preseason debut remained his biggest takeaway following the game review with his players.

The Ravens, despite so many new pieces and new parts and a makeshift roster with Minter coaching in his role for the first time and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle calling plays for the first team, ran an incredibly clean operation. By NFL exhibition standards, it was kind of shocking how few pre-snap miscues there were with no one slow to the line or on the wrong snap count or jumping offsides or looking lost. These games can be horrible even when proven starters are performing and for Baltimore, with a first-time staff in its first game with so many rookies heavily involved on the field, it was a relief and cause for excitement for Minter.

“Honestly, one of the things was just the pre-snap operation was really well done on both sides of the ball,” Minter said of his biggest reflection point from his first game in charge. “In and out of plays and in and out of some run checks, things like that … We were never really up against the play clock, which was awesome.”

Sounds simple, but it’s a very big deal.

Three totals penalties for 25 yards is too good to be true for any preseason game, let alone a mass debut like this. It is highly unlikely Week 1 goes this well, but at least these coaches are getting some positive reinforcement that they are putting players in position to succeed and no one was too tentative or unsure or waiting on an assignment to come through the headset.

“A clean game,” as Doyle put it after practice Monday, still seeming a little shocked it went this well himself. “Being able to hear the offensive staff (on headset) … Declan did a great job on the offensive side of the ball really staying in rhythm and staying in control and going one play at a time.”

Doyle called that game from the pressbox and has planned to try next Saturday to operate from the sidelines. With out exceptionally well everything went at M&T Bank Stadium you couldn’t blame him for nixing his previous plan, but that’s unlikely.

It also speaks to just what a start-up this is. Minter made it clear that essentially the same roster of players who took part against the Eagles will face the Vikings this weekend (barring injuries). As for other notes from Minter as the Ravens start a very different work week (walkthrough Tuesday and then travel to Minnesota for joint scrimmages):

Injury Updates

The Ravens should have their defensive line fully available for these practices with the Vikings. Linebacker Teddye Buchanan is working back after being just activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list, but Minter made it clear he is excited about the way the health is trending up front.

Top corners Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey are back at practice and participating in 11-on-11 drills. The Ravens secondary is as deep as any position on the roster. “Credit to them - they were able to overcome some small little thing and get back out there ready to roll,” Minter said of the duo. “They are very eager.”

The Ravens signed a veteran running back with Rasheen Ali still banged up. Minter said of that injury situation: “Working through some stuff – again I don’t think it will be anything crazy.”

No Competition For Loop

Ravens kicker Tyler Loop had no profile from 50 yards or more in his rookie season and his year ended with a missed-kick in Pittsburgh that knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs. And he missed from 49 early in Saturday’s game. But Minter seems unphased.

He pointed to the Ravens having not had a normal previous practice at M&T Bank Stadium, as they usually would have (it was at College Park instead) and the coach noted the surface in the home stadium is new and he continues to endorse the only kicker on his roster.

“I feel good about where Tyler’s at,” Minter reiterated Monday. “He’s had a really good camp … We’ll keep trying to put him out there as much as we can.”

Simpson In Good Stead

Linebacker Trenton Simpson, who has struggled to carve out a role here since being a third-round pick, and been passed by Buchanan on the depth chart in the past, was among those who did not dress Saturday and he isn’t going to be exposed in any of the preseason games, it doesn’t sound like. He can play inside and outside and brings speed and some pass rush and Minter is speaking about him like a hybrid key reserve on the team and not anyone remotely close to a roster bubble.

“He’s had an unbelievable camp,” Minter said. “I would say we feel really good about him.”

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