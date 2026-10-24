Ravens Stock Report: 3 Role Players Who Can Provide A Boost Vs Bengals

There will be no shortage of starpower on the field at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday.

Whether two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, still iffy with an ankle injury, plays or not.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have enjoyed historic games at Baltimore’s expense and Ravens $30M pass rusher Trey Hendrickson faces his former team for the first time, one he left with plenty of acrimony but a revenge spot he’s mostly tried to downplay. The AFC North battle is rich with subplots and drama, but could be decided by some lesser discussed players do things they don’t always do.

In particular, there are three role players who could be in position to make a pivotal play or two to shift this game in Baltimore’s favor. Given their issues holding leads and winning games at home, and considering how messy the secondary has been and what might still be to come at the trade deadline, and with the Bengals coming off a bye, the Ravens are going to need more than just their highest-paid players to step up and these three could be standouts if given the opportunity:

Justice Hill

Rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle was pretty hard on for the offense for their debacle in Week 6, back-up QB or not, and for good reason. He didn’t experiment nearly enough with multiplicity in the run game and didn’t get enough people involved and didn’t attack the perimeter enough with others than Derrick Henry.

“I would say that what we put on tape wasn't up to our standard,” Doyle said.

The Bengals will not allow inside runs with tackle Dexter Lawrence anchoring and no one is really trying it. When Cincy allows nine yards a pop off left end and six off right end, while not go there? And pistol looks with Hill should work better the some of the stuff with Henry. Not sure how much under center runs should be a point of emphasis but designed screens for Hill and some pony package looks with Henry better be.

Matthew Hibner

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Matthew Hibner scores their fourth touchdown REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

Thankfully, his hand injury only put him out one week. Without him, Baltimore’s tight end issues – top blocker Durham Smythe is out for the season and veteran Mark Andrews (one catch for four yards) is washed despite his top-10 compensation at his position. So getting Hibner back and off the injury report entirely is a big deal.

He has caught all five of his targets and made little plays into big gains. He can win on a double move in the slot or win after the catch and 9.0 yards of YAC per reception (Andrews is at 2.0 over the last two years) should have Declan Doyle seeking ways to activate him more and subjugate Andrews. Fellow rookie right end Josh Cuevas is doing more each week too. Hibner catching a ball out of the backfield feels inevitable and bet he is in motion quite a bit in this game.

Mike Green

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) avoids a sack by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Mike Green (15) during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing edge defender Tavius Robinson for the year is a big deal. A really big deal. He excels setting the edge, plays with real power and was coming along as a pass rusher and had a toolkit to naturally play opposite Hendrickson. The Ravens know that Hendrickson and Green both feel at their best rushing against the left tackle and it’s time for Jesse Minter to get creative about how to get him and Hendrickson on the field together.

I’ve liked what I’ve seen from Green when he twists inside and attacks the A Gap some. They could use a NASCAR package where Green starts in the wide position, almost a Wide 9, and loops inside with the pass rush like Hendrickson does.

Not that the Bengals will run much, or run well, but that’s not either of these guy’s fortes, Still, finding a way to keep Hendrickson healthy and effective for all four quarters is a must, and he has waned through games with his hand issue a concern.

He’s supposed to be the “closer” but has no sack and just four pressures in the fourth-quarter all season – Baltimore is among the dregs in pressure and sacks in that quarter – yet the Bengals are tops in the NFL in those metrics this season without him in the fourth. Having Green and Hendrickson try to impact the quarterback together needs to be a thing.

“Trey definitely feels more comfortable on the right,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said, “and … Mike seems pretty indifferent to it. So, both of those guys I think can eat regardless of where they're aligned.”

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