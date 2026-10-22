NFL Week 7 Schedule 2026: Ranking Every Game From Worst to Best

We’re into the thick of the NFL season as we enter Week 7, as teams continue to separate themselves as contenders, pretenders or simply out of the running as we approach the all-important trade deadline.

The coming slate of games includes five intradivision matchups that will carry plenty of importance in the standings down the stretch, a handful of coaching reunions, J.J. McCarthy’s first start with the Giants and the league’s first game in Paris as the international series continues.

With that, here’s a snapshot preview of all 14 games for Week 6, ranked from the least to most watchable.

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Ranking every Week 7 NFL game from worst to best

Malik Willis and the Dolphins will face the Jets this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

14. Dolphins (0–5) at Jets (2–4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

While Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Dolphins and Jets technically has divisional implications behind it, there frankly isn’t much else to be excited about. Miami has started the Jeff Hafley era 0–5 with a league-worst offense and a bottom-10 defense, while New York—though more competitive than in years past —has lost four of its last five games while scoring more than 20 points just once since Week 1. The lone semi-interesting storyline here is Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick facing his former team in the Dolphins, who traded the defender to New York this offseason amid their rebuild.

13. Browns (4–2) at Titans (1–5)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Browns—yes, those Browns —sit in first place in the AFC North heading into Week 7 as they currently the tie-breaker over the also 4–2 Steelers and Ravens, whom they took down last Sunday. They’ll head to Tennessee on Sunday to take on a Titans team that just notched its first win of the season over the Colts while scoring 20-plus points for the first time this season. Though the game could be a bit of a slog, one matchup worth watching in this one will be Cam Ward versus the Browns’ pass rush. While the quarterback hasn’t been able to get the Titans’ offense going to begin his second season, he has made strides in avoiding sacks after leading the NFL in the category as a rookie. Ward will now face a Browns defense that leads the league with 19 sacks, setting up for a potentially long afternoon if he can’t keep their front at bay.

12. Colts (2–4) at Vikings (5–0)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Colts made the league’s first major move of the season this week, firing general manager Chris Ballard after a 10-plus-year run at the helm. The decision came after Indianapolis lost to the then winless Titans last Sunday, with owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon citing an organizational sense of urgency that has “never been higher.” Sitting at 2–4, the Colts will now look to right the ship against an undefeated Vikings team that is led by a defense that currently leads the NFL in points per game allowed (12.8) and passer rating allowed (62.9). Of course, any matchup between these two teams brings to mind one of the most unforgettable games in NFL history, when the Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit to beat the Colts 39–36 in overtime in 2022.

11. Buccaneers (1–5) at Panthers (3–2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

Baker Mayfield was seen slinging passes and participating in ball security drills at Buccaneers practice Wednesday, a sign that the quarterback could return to the lineup in Week 7 after missing the past three games with a thumb injury. Should Mayfield be ready to go, it would set up a matchup against two former No. 1 draft picks as the Panthers are led by quarterback Bryce Young, who has played MVP-caliber football through Carolina’s first five games of the season. Unfortunately, even as an intradivision NFC South matchup, this one doesn’t crack the top 10 games this week as the Buccaneers have started the year just 1–5 while Todd Bowles seemingly fights for his job week after week.

10. Giants (3-2-1) at Texans (2–4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

The Giants are shaking things up after their 3-2-1 start to the year. Not only did they release running back Najee Harris on Tuesday, but they’re also turning to the recently acquired J.J. McCarthy at quarterback over Jameis Winston for Sunday’s matchup against the Texans. McCarthy entered New York’s loss to the Saints last weekend in the second half and completed 11-of-21 pass attempts for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception while nearly leading a come-from-behind win. He’ll now face a Texans team that has found its footing after an 0–4 start to the year, winning back-to-back games heading into Week 7 as C.J. Stroud returns to his early-career form.

9. Broncos (4–2) at Cardinals (2–4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

The Broncos may be the most fascinating 4–2 team in the league. Despite coach Sean Payton taking over play-calling duties from coordinator Davis Webb, Denver’s offense managed to score just 17 points against the Seahawks last Thursday night while Bo Nix threw for just 107 yards on 27 attempts. Through six games, Nix ranks 701st out of a possible 701 signal-callers over the past 20 years with an average of just 4.9 air yards per attempt. The Broncos will take on the Cardinals, who are coming off a Week 6 upset win over the Rams in Los Angeles. Arizona is 2–4 to begin Mike LaFleur’s tenure at the helm, and will now look to build on last weekend’s momentum in its return home. This one also serves as a homecoming of sorts, as Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph served in the same role for the Cardinals from 2019 to ’22.

8. Rams (2–4) at Raiders (3–3)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

Superteam? What superteam? The Rams, after putting all of their eggs in the 2026 basket this offseason by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie and edge rusher Myles Garrett, have started the year just 2–4 and are currently tied for last place in the NFC West. Sean McVay is constantly upset at the podium, Matthew Stafford looks like a shell of his 2025 MVP-winning self and Los Angeles’s special teams has not only factored into the slow start, but is now onto its third kicker of the season. Luckily for the Rams, this weekend could serve as a get-right game for them, as the Raiders have dropped their past three games after a promising 3–0 start. Could another Las Vegas loss start the clock on No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza’s inevitable NFL debut? That’s one storyline we’ll be watching in this one.

7. Cowboys (2–4) at Eagles (2–4)

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where to watch: ESPN/ABC/Disney+

It’s been a disappointing stretch for the Eagles, who, after a 2–0 start to the year, have lost four consecutive games and will now be without quarterback Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season due to blood clots. Still, even with Tanner McKee now under center , Philadelphia’s prime-time divisional matchup against the Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field will be must-see TV—especially in the always-winnable NFC East. Like the Eagles, the Cowboys have struggled to stay consistent in 2026 and are currently on a losing streak themselves. After scoring 30-plus points in three consecutive games, Dallas has now put up 16 or fewer in back-to-back losses, raising questions about coach Brian Schottenheimer and coordinator Klayton Adams’s offense. The winner of this one will remain in striking distance of the division lead, while the loser will fall to 2–5 and face an uphill battle heading into November.

6. Steelers (4–2) vs. Saints (2–4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Where to watch: NFL Network

Amid a wave of anti-government protests across France, the Steelers and Saints will play the NFL’s first game in Paris on Sunday. In a statement, the league says that while it continues to provide updates to the two clubs as they work closely with local authorities and partners on operations and security, “preparations continue as scheduled for NFL events and the game at Stade de France. … There’s been no disruption or impact at league sites.” As far as the matchup itself, both the Steelers and Saints are coming off Week 6 wins as they look to continue strengthening their positions in their respective division standings and wild-card races.

5. Packers (4–2) at Lions (3–2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Ford Field, Detroit

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

The Packers are rolling after a slow start to the 2026 season, and their three-game win streak can be attributed to their suddenly stout defense . Since their disappointing 35–14 loss to the Falcons in Week 3, Green Bay has allowed just 14.6 points per game while logging eight interceptions, recovering two fumbles and sacking opposing quarterbacks eight times. Arguably their toughest matchup yet will come this Sunday afternoon, when they head to Detroit to take on the division-rival Lions, whose offense has been nothing short of spectacular this season. Through six weeks, the Lions are tied for the league lead in points per game (23.8) and fourth in total yards per game (393.8). Meanwhile, quarterback Jared Goff is playing some of the most efficient football of his career, posting a 111.3 passer rating and 13 total touchdowns without committing a turnover.

4. 49ers (6–0) at Falcons (2–4)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Fox

The 49ers are the NFL’s lone 6–0 team, thanks to some incredibly complementary football (and the Chiefs and Vikings having their bye weeks). Their top-five offense and top-five defense have helped them build a league-leading plus-67 point differential, and quarterback Brock Purdy is playing MVP-caliber football while maintaining his career passer rating of 105.6, the highest in league history. San Francisco will put its undefeated mark to the test on Sunday afternoon when it takes on the Falcons in Atlanta. With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. back in the fold, the Falcons have found an identity they can build on, even as they sit at 2–4 to begin the Matt Ryan–Ian Cunningham–Kevin Stefanski era. Several other storylines are baked into this one, including 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’s return to Atlanta, where he served as head coach for the past two seasons, as well as Kyle Shanahan’s return to Atlanta—where he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator from 2015 to ’16 before being hired as the 49ers’ head coach after Atlanta’s run to Super Bowl LI.

3. Patriots (4–2) at Bears (4–2)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Week 7 in the NFL kicks off with a matchup between two of the league’s best young quarterbacks, as Caleb Williams and the Bears get set to welcome Drake Maye and the Patriots to Soldier Field on Thursday night. New England has won three games in a row after a 1–2 start, thanks in large part to Maye returning to his 2025 form, while Chicago welcomed Caleb Williams back to the lineup last Sunday after a three-week absence with a hamstring injury. Williams completed 83% of his passes for 300 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Falcons. While the quarterbacks are the headline, a secondary storyline in this one is the battle between second-year coaches in Ben Johnson and Mike Vrabel—both of whom interviewed with the opposing teams in the winter of 2025, before landing with their respective clubs.

2. Bengals (3–2) at Ravens (4–2)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CBS

We have an intradivision classic upon us this Sunday as the Bengals and Ravens will face off on Sunday in Baltimore. While these two teams know each other well, this Week 7 matchup marks the first time that Jesse Minter—a defensive guru at heart—will face the high-powered Cincinnati offense as Ravens head coach. It’s looking like Baltimore could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for a third consecutive week as he deals with an ankle injury, and will once again lean on Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to lead the offense. While Huntley has been a spot starter for the Ravens since 2020, he’s only started against the division-rival Bengals once—a loss in the ’22 playoffs in which he threw for 226 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. If the Bengals can continue to click on offense, they should win this one—though you never know with these AFC North matchups.

1. Chiefs (5–0) at Seahawks (3–3)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBC

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: The Chiefs are back . After a down year in 2025, Kansas City has opened the ’26 season 5–0 not only with Patrick Mahomes playing at his three-time Super Bowl–winning level, but also with offseason signing Kenneth Walker III looking like the best running back in football. The Chiefs head to the Pacific Northwest on Sunday night for a prime-time battle against the defending champion Seahawks. While Seattle may be experiencing a bit of a championship hangover—sitting at just 3–3 while Sam Darnold has thrown seven interceptions in five starts—this matchup between two of the league’s perennial contenders stands out in a relatively weak Week 7 slate.

NFL Week 7 schedule

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams will face off on Thursday night. | Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Who is playing on Thursday Night Football?

Home team Away team Time Where to Watch Chicago Bears New England Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 25

Home team Away team Time Where to Watch New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers 9:30 a.m. ET NFL Network Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Tennessee Titans Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Minnesota Vikings Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. ET CBS New York Jets Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Houston Texans New York Giants 1:00 p.m. ET Fox Arizona Cardinals Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET Fox

Who is playing on Sunday Night Football?

Home team Away team Time Where to Watch Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Who is playing on Monday Night Football?

Home team Away team Time Where to Watch Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN/ABC/Disney+