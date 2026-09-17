Ravens Thursday Injury Report Raises Concern For Flowers, Stanley, Madubuike, Hendrickson And Others

The Baltimore Ravens were without a bevy of critical starters for all of Thursday’s practice, including top receiver Zay Flowers, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, $30M edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and starting guard John Simpson, while All-Pro defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike remains a limited participant returning from neck surgery.

Head coach Jesse Minter, who does not speak on Thursdays, did not seem overly concerned about most of these situations earlier in the week. However, it’s hardly ideal, especially this early in the season with the Ravens having a new coaching staff and still trying to instill new principles and schematics, particularly on offense.

While the team spoke of Flowers, who had 150 yards in the first half before leaving Week 1 with a hamstring injury, as being day-to-day, it seems unlikely he will play this week after not even doing limited team work in the drills this week. Minter hinted that the team would take a cautious approach with Flowers; hamstrings are easily aggravated, Flowers was already dealing with this injury from the summer and practicing limited entering the season, and he is a vital piece on a roster shot on young playmakers in the pass game (starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is out at least a month after wrist surgery).

“You want to make sure it is not something you are dealing with for 17, 18 weeks,” Minter said on Monday of Flowers, in what we found to be quite telling at the time.

Line Of Scrimmage Concerns

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Madubuike, who has not played since last September and underwent neck surgery in April, would return to game action without going through at least a full week of practice first, Linebacker Teddye Buchanan, coming off season-ending ACL surgery late in the year, also practiced limited.

Hendrickson suffered a finger injury and while his absence from practice Wednesday – often a veteran’s day off – could be overlooked, him not participating at all on Thursday is certainly noteworthy. Hendrickson began his career with New Orleans and was a significant contributor in his Ravens debut last week. Having to play this game without Madubuike and Hendrickson would be a significant development to say the least; activating Madubuike game day without taking him off the injury report would also be odd given the length of time and significance of this concern.

Stanley, without question the most accomplished offensive linemen among a group that had serious issues in pass protection has new guards and a new center, has a long history of lower body injuries, and toe injuries can be particularly tricky. Simpson (groin) was signed to solidify the guard spot; the Ravens second-string offensive line is especially worrisome if called upon, with depth a concern at that position group.

Friday practices are lighter physically in general, with Wednesday and Thursday critical on-field work days.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" For Urgent Ravens Conversations And Content