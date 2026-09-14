Jesse Minter Didn't Have Updates On Ravens Injuries From Colts Win

While the Baltimore Ravens came into their Week 1 road matchup with the Indianapolis Colts very healthy, they didn't finish that way as they had three players leave the game and not return in their 41-23 victory.

No one had a more explosive debut in the team's new-look offense than two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers, who reeled in 5-of-6 targets for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown.

The recently extended No. 1 wideout was spotted on the sideline without his helmet for the final possession of the first half, and even though he returned to the sideline coming out of halftime, he never looked like he was going to reenter the game before he was ultimately ruled out.

Joining him in missing the second half of the game was rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, who was ruled out with a wrist injury he sustained at some point in the first half. Prior to leaving the game, he caught one of his three targets for 11 receiving yards, had his first regular-season touchdown negated by a penalty and made a key block to spring Flowers for his 54-yard catch-and-run.

Lane was spotted wearing a cast around his injured wrist, according to reports, but in his postgame press conference, head coach Jesse Minter didn't say much about the status of either player moving forward.

"No real updates right now," Minter said. "Well have to see how that looks and see what we have to do this week to get that room ready for next week."

Third-year cornerback T.J. Tampa was the first player to go down and not return after making an assisted special teams tackle. He was quickly ruled out with a knee injury, and Minter wasn't asked about his status during his postgame presser, but losing him for any amount of time would be a tough but salvageable blow for the Ravens, given that he is one of their top depth pieces at corner and a key contributor on special teams.

Ravens express utmost confidence in depth

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Chris Moore (17) runs with the ball past Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens had two of their young receiver among their inactives for this game, with third-year pro Devontez Walker dealing with a groin injury that had him limited in practice during the week of practice and fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt being a healthy scratch.

Before the Ravens even got midway through the third quarter, the only starter at the position left standing was Rashod Bateman, and the only two other healthy wideouts they had to play were special teams aces, LaJohntay Wester and Chris Moore. While both players stepped up, Moore made the biggest contributions of any of the remaining three by coming up with big plays on offense and special teams.

The 11th-year veteran set up the Ravens' first drive of the game a yard shy of midfield with a 42-yard kick return. He ripped off some other nice returns over the course of the game, finishing with a team-leading 121 return yards in four opportunities. He also hauled in one of his two targets for a huge and timely 53-yard gain in the second half.

"Major shoutout to Chris Moore, though," Minter said. "We decided to activate him for the game and had a career-high; I think he had a 174 all-purpose yards. It's just a credit to the depth of that room... It's a 70-man roster, its not this and that, its 70 guys all ready to play when you're number is called.

Moore was one of two veteran players whom the Ravens elevated from the practice squad for depth and primarily for special teams purposes, with the other being inside linebacker Carl Jones. He made a pair of solo tackles in the third phase of the game, the second of which prevented a touchdown on a kickoff return late in the fourth quarter.

"I thought both Chris and Carl, from the activation list, both did some really nice things," Minter said.

Wester recorded 75 all-purpose yards, with 30 coming on three punt returns, 30 coming on one kick return and 15 on the first two regular-season catches of his career. He took over some of the slot role that Flowers dazzled in during the first half, and franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson was very complimentary about the key roles he and Moore played in the team's victory.

"I got all the confidence in my guys who stepped in," Jackson said. "We kept the offense rolling. We just got a great group of guys and that's what they preach. You never know when the next guy going to be up, so just dial in stay locked in."



Flowers missed nearly two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury that the Ravens downplayed and wanted to be overcautious about, and Lane was the unquestioned star of training camp with how he stacked plays day after day.

It's too soon to know if either will be available for next week's home opener against a feisty New Orleans Saints team coming to town after coming up short in a Week 1 shootout with the Detroit Lions. Jackson won his first league MVP unanimously in 2019, throwing to lesser talent at the receiver position for a full season than he'd have if either Walker or Sarratt were active next week, in addition to Moore getting elevated from the practice squad again.