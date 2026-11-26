The Baltimore Ravens announced a pair of roster transactions on Tuesday, and neither came as a surprise for different reasons.

The release of third-year quarterback Kedon Slovis, who had been serving as the emergency third quarterback for the past two weeks, might've resulted in him being re-signed to the practice squad had he not been claimed off waivers. The same can not be said for former starting return specialist LaJohntay Wester.

We have waived WR LaJohntay Wester and QB Kedon Slovis.https://t.co/cnZ4NuE7Sn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 24, 2026

The Ravens parting ways with Wester comes off the heels of a disastrous outing by the second-year wide receiver in the team's 35-33 loss to the Carolina Panthers, in which his struggles fielding punts persisted in the worst way with two muffed attempts.

After the defense forced a three-and-out early in the second quarter, the first was recovered by the Panthers at the Baltimore 23-yard line, and it only took them three plays to get into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown and then first of several lead changes in the back-and-forth affair.

It came as a huge surprise when the Ravens trotted Wester out for another opportunity later that same quarter, only to see him make the same mistake, but this time, he was fortunate that nickel cornerback Keyon Martin was able to fall on the ball at the Baltmore one-yard line before a Panther could recover it.

Those two colossal gaffes alone were at minimum a 10-point swing, and potentially a 14-point swing, in a game the Ravens lost by just two points. The Panthers scored as a result of the first, and the Ravens had to cover more ground on their final drive of the first half, which ended in a failed Hail Mary attempt from the Carolina 45-yard line, rather than a more manageable field goal or a closer shot at reaching the end zone.

Wester's short-lived tenure as a Raven began with a lot of promise after the 2025 sixth-rounder flashed explosive playmaking potential in his preseason debut as a rookie when he returned his second punt return for an 87-yard touchdown.

Through the first 10 games of his rookie campaign, he was still bringing the juice to the return game that Baltimore special teams has missed since the departure of All Pro return specialist Devin Duvernay. However, his decision-making and inconsistency when it comes to fielding punts have been a noticeable detriment to the team since he committed his second career muff in Week 11 of last year, which resulted in a lost fumble.

LaJohntay Wester 2025 Weeks 1-10 rookie season:



16.3 yard punt return average

1 fumble

0 fumbles lost



Wester 2025 Week 11 - 2026 Week 11:



7.9 yard punt return average

5 fumbles

3 fumbles lost



Wester never regained confidence after muffing a couple of punts at Cleveland. https://t.co/0Qmv3vyhRn — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) November 24, 2026

Wester was benched after the second muff, and the Ravens were bailed out from starting a later drive from inside their one-yard line a second time after second-year safety Malaki Starks failed to field a punt that rolled deep inside the 10-yard line and was downed by a gunner whose heel was luckily touching the goal line.

According to reports from the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, the Ravens had over half a dozen players fielding punts, and head coach Jesse Minter expressed confidence in their in-house options moving forward.

"I think we have a pretty good idea, but we'll kind of see how this week shakes out and see which direction we decide to go by the end of the week," Minter said. "It's always tough when stuff like that happens, but you just got to do what's best for the team."

Wester cleared waivers and officially ended his tenure with the Ravens after 28 career games in which he logged five receptions on six targets for 58 receiving yards as a pass catcher, 321 punt return yards and 625 kick return yards.

Moving on from him could open the door for fourth-round rookie Elijah Sarratt to finally be a regular active member of the roster on game days moving forward as both an option at punt returner, which he saw some preseason action at, and as a depth slot receiver option behind two-time Pro Bowler Zay Flowers.

Underrated all-purpose weapon receives well-deserved recognition

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devontez Walker (81) is tackled by Carolina Panthers defense during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the same game in which multiple punt return gaffes cost them dearly, the Ravens got a much-needed boost from a different young receiver as a kick returner. Between Wester's muffs, underutilized third-year pro Devontez Walker took his third-career kickoff return opportunity 86 yards to the house for a go-ahead touchdown.

The incredibly clutch play accounted for over a third of Walker's 211 kick return yardage in the game and earned him the first AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors of his career.

Touchdown Tez is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week 🔥@DevontezWalker pic.twitter.com/g9ZseaetE3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2026

While that was the highlight of his performance against the Panthers, it wasn't the only impactful play of note. Walker added a 34-yard reception on his lone target of the game, giving him a career-high 245 all-purpose yards

and making him the only player in the NFL to record 30-plus receiving yards and a kickoff return touchdown in a game this season, according to the Ravens communications department.

For inexplicable and blatantly inexcusable reasons, the 2024 fourth-rounder hasn't been regularly featured in the offensive game plan since entering the league, despite possessing game-breaking speed to take the top off of opposing defenses. Walker has shown explosive playmaking ability in limited opportunities with 12 catches on 21 targets for 22.2 yards per catch, five touchdowns and 266 receiving yards.

"When you get an opportunity, and you take advantage of it, there's definitely a path for more of that," Minter said.