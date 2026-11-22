The Ravens season was summed up in one stretch of the first half of this game.

Their inability to seize the moment, their predilection for undermining their own success, and the utter cluelessness of this novice coaching staff far too often (in this case not making obvious adjustments on defense and special teams) dooms them week after week, and their failure to take a commanding lead caught up to them again.

The Ravens lost their sixth straight game – something that’s happened in one season only twice prior in franchise history – despite a fast start in a 35-33 defeat to the Panthers in Carolina. Rookie head coach Jesse Minter is making a compelling case for his staff being fired after one season on the job, general manager Eric DeCosta is getting ridiculed around the NFL (with a failed attempt to land broken QB Daniel Jones the latest head scratcher - and this team (4-7) might not win another game.

Lamar Jackson is not coming back to save them, this season or maybe ever again, and one sequence in this game summed up the Jesse Minter Experience (he's allowed 33 points or more in four of the last five games):

In the span of around three minutes of play, with the Ravens holding an early 12-7 lead after getting a safety early and an explosive touchdown off a flea flicker, things got weird, the Panthers were able to keep this a close game, and that did not bode well for the worst second-half team in the NFL.

Justice Hill was about to finish a long run for a touchdown when the ball was punched out of his hands at the two and rolled out of the endzone for a touchback and a turnover. The defense forced a rare three-and-out, and then struggling return man LaJohntay Wester muffed the punt for another turnover. Carolina scored almost immediately, then Devontez Walker returned the ensuing kickoff for a TD, and a 19-14 lead, but the defense would get rolled the rest of the way in another embarrassing outing for that horrible unit.

Back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett (276 passing yards with a TD) was once again better than anyone could have expected, but it wasn’t enough to buck this season collapsing, with another Derrick Henry fourth-down fumble contributing to this latest debacle (he scored a late TD and hit the back of his head hard, checked for a concussion).

When Minter needed a stop late, his unit gave up a field goal, same as it ever was. He should be running out of time for a team that billed itself as a top Lombardi Trophy contender.

"At the end of the day we're on the field with the lead and we didn't hold it," Minter said. "So I take responsibility for that."

Explosive Plays Expose Minter Again

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter on the field before the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter sells out to take away big plays yet still gets exposed and unmask every week – mostly be pedestrian offenses – despite all his efforts. The Panthers' attack was fueled by big plays. Their first scoring drive featured consecutive big plays, Carolina had 10 plays of 10 yards or more through three quarters and four of 25 yards or more – it’s been obvious for weeks Minter needs to relinquish defensive play calling duties and perhaps this will cement it.

Receiver Jalen Coker beat Kyle Hamilton in coverage on an underthrown ball for 35 yards and flea flicker for 25 yards on the next play produced a TD and cut Baltimore’s lead to 12-7. Bryce Young came out firing in the second half with big shots to Tet McMillan and Darren Waller and only an interception by TJ Tampa (first by a Ravens corner all season) in the endzone, with excellent job trailing McMillan, kept this from getting out of hand sooner. It was bad on the ground too (more on that below).

"I'm the head coach and I'm calling the plays on defense," Minter said, repeatedly putting the onus on himself in his post-game remarks.

"I really don't know what to say at this point, honestly," said linebacker/safety Hamilton, who played more coverage in this game with little positive impact.

On the bright side, Mike Green continues to flash breakout pass-rush impact.

Special Teams Disaster

Every unit has been bad for long stretches of this season and special teams was brutal Sunday, even with Devontez Walker taking a kick return back for a touchdown.

If this coaching staff had a clue, Wester would have been benched after muffing a punt early in the game. He had made no impact since being drafted and doesn’t field the ball cleanly often enough and even after swinging the game in that regard, with a turnover, he wasn’t done. Wester totally misplayed another punt at the end of the first half; it bounced off his helmet and was nearly a scoop-and-score for Carolina.

Baltimore recovered at the 2, but it cost precious field position and the Ravens ended up stalling at midfield.

But the rot went beyond that. The Ravens kept giving up big returns on kick coverage units. Rookie Ethan Burke had a bad penalty on teams late in the first half. And their specialists have been an issue on and off all season.

Run Defense Slipping

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The one thing this defense clung to was that it looked okay against the run. Of course, they haven’t faced many teams all season that can run the ball. And they entered Week 10 having been among the least run on defenses in the NFL. OF course, that changed with the Chargers churning them up and down the field for 160 yards and the Panthers picked up where LA left off.

Without top defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike, and with $60M “closer” Trey Hendrickson (two sacks all season; just three pressures Sunday) bad against the run the Panthers believed they could run the ball off the edge and up the middle and they were correct, especially as they shifted in not more 12 personnel (multiple tight ends) in the second quarter. They were able to key both Chuba Hubbard and Travis Etienne sprung for big runs in critical spots, and this is yet another hole Minter – totally overmatched to this point – is going to have to try to fix on the fly.

Hubbard came out of the half with a seven-yard burst and then again gutted Baltimore up the middle for 26 yards and he finished the drive with an easy, two-yard touchdown to cap the drive and five the Panthers a 29-26 lead.

Teams will absolutely be attacking Baltimore on the ground as weather becomes a factor and the Ravens do not have any more dome games or warm-weather road games, so buckle up. Carolina’s backs ran 14 times for 79 yards in the first half; Hubbard had a 19-yard TD blast off left tackle and Etienne took a carry inside the tackles for 18.

Carolina finished with 149 rushing yards and Hubbard had 120 himself.

Return Of Ground Game

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens offensive line was embarrassed Monday night in every aspect of play. And no rushing yards in the first half and 15 carries for 16 yards in that game led to quite the inquiry leading up to this game.

The run blocking was much improved, the Ravens got Henry going on outside for the first time in weeks and struggling offensive coordinator Declan Doyle leaned into many of the tweaks we suggested – more Zay Flowers deception behind the line of scrimmage, more inside sprint plays for Hill, and more screens all around.

The Ravens had 12 carries for 116 yards in the first half, Brissett was able to crank up the play-action passing off of those looks and this was a truly balanced offense for the first time since Jackson was injured at the end of the first half in Week 4.

Henry finished with 94 rushing yards (7.2 yards/carry) and Hill added 90 scrimmage yards.

Second-Half Slide

Doyle has no answers in the second half of games, once he gets beyond his early scripts.

The razzle-dazzle that worked early in the game fell flat after the half, he didn’t lean into the run game enough that had established itself in the early going and this team didn’t register a first down in the third quarter until just before it expired.

Baltimore hadn’t led at all in three games entering this, and the lack of adjustments in-game have been staggering. The Ravens entered this game having scored the second fewest points in the NFL after the half (64) and during the five-game slide their second-half scoring amounted to: 10, 7, 3, 0, 0. They managed seven points Sunday after 26 in the first half.

Tight end Mark Andrews, one of the worst contracts in the NFL, got a lot of hype after showing up last week for the first time in over a year but was invisible again Sunday (two catches) and added another false start – a specialty – at a critical time, down 32-26, in the fourth quarter. A moment later Henry, who has a bad late-game fumbling problem, coughed it up on a screen pass. He scored a late TD then was checked for a concussion; not trading Henry at the deadline is another indication of how misguided this front office has been.

"I definitely think it was more self-inflicted," Brissett said of the third-quarter fog, which he termed a "big lull." Same could be said of the season.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations: