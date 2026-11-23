If only NFL games were a half-hour long, the Ravens’ novice coaching staff might have a fighting chance.

Of the many reasons why neophyte head coach Jesse Minter looks overwhelmed and overmatched every week – devoid of cogent defensive adjustments as a play caller let alone understanding game- management, timeouts, two-minute drills and obvious benchings/substitutions – the second-half failings stand tall. It’s part of why longtime Raiders team president and NFL analyst Amy Trask called for swift changes to the coaching staff – including potentially both coordinators – and it’s a big reason why the Ravens have been so non-competitive for much of their six-game losing streak that should have Minter’s job security under immediate review.

The Ravens (4-7) are doing to finish with consecutive losing seasons for the first time since their first three years after moving from Cleveland and no team they ever hyped this much immediately fell flat on its face like this one. They are fallacy propped up only by Lamar Jackson’s singular brilliance, and Minter set about blowing 10-to-13-point leads with regularity even before Jackson got hurt the first time (they have taken a double-digit lead six times and handed it back five times and lost four of those games).

Minter’s defense is the biggest issue with the franchise (historically bad), despite a team-record $160M sunk into that side of the ball after the anointing of $60M “closer” Trey Hendrickson in March (two sacks) – even bigger than the loss of two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. Journeyman Jacoby Brissett has revived a moribund pass attack, but Minter got outclassed by the previously winless Chargers at home on a Monday night – by the worst offense in the NFL – and then gave up 35 points to the tepid Panthers despite being staked to a quick 12-point lead.

Choking leads is his brand, having no in-game solutions has defined Minter and 30-year-old offensive coordinator Delan Doyle (worst second-half offense in the NFL), and it’s all only getting worse with a schedule ahead in which even the Buccaneers are likely to be favored over the Ravens despite Baltimore being at home and coming off a bye before that Week 14 game.

They may not win another game, there should be sweeping changes from team president and general manager all the way down, and the inability to put out any fires through the course of a game means Minter likely does not merit another season at the helm for a team that crowed about “competing for championships” starting immediately upon hiring Minter according to team president Sashi Brown (who was arguably the worst GM in NFL history running the Cleveland Browns).

Minter not calling a timeout with Brissett under assault on a two-minute drill was bizarre – “Obviously, in hindsight, I could have banged a timeout there and calmed it down a little bit," he offered after the game. But his lack of defensive awareness and acumen is the biggest problem. As to blowing another late lead: “It was just a poor job by me, and that's what it was.”

Been that way all year, and the brutal second-half splits must make everyone question everything inside The Castle. That is why Minter is perceived by execs around the NFL as having to be on the hot seat. That is why his job security is already rightfully being questioned. This is a total mess, and the Ravens need a total rebuild, and Lamar quite reasonably may not want to stick around for it.

Half-Baked Staff

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter reacts during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This staff can only show up for half a game, on both sides of the ball. That will get you exposed every week and will likely send the Ravens to the bye off seven straight losses (only happened once before here; 2007, which got Super Bowl winning head coach Brian Billick fired).

Here are the Ravens’ rankings in the second half:

169 Points Allowed: 2nd Most NFL (DAL)

71 Points Scored: 2nd Fewest NFL (PHI)

-98 Points Differential: Worst in NFL

Held 6 10+ Leads: Blow 5 (2-4)

The offense has plenty of excuses – no Jackson, a terrible offensive line that changes by the week, other injuries. Not the defense. All the major assets were put into that side of the ball – despite Minter (supposedly) being able to do more with less (he did with Chargers as simply a play caller under a strong-willed head coach with very streamlined duties).

Minter’s unit has been healthy, he proclaimed Hendrickson’s early-season finger surgery to be a springboard to dominance (failing pressure rate since) and he got elite defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike back for major neck surgery; turns out former DC Zach Orr did an infinitely better job with a lesser roster without Madubuike last season than Minter could dream of doing this season.

Here are the second -half defensive rankings:

Yards/Play: 5.7 (27th)

Net Yards/Pass: 7.8/att. (28th)

INT%: 0.6 % (31st)

Opposing Passer Rating: 112.9 (30th)

Completion %: 72.1% (31st)

Pass Yards: 1405 yds (30th)

Plays Allowed 20+ yds: 21 (25th)

Pressure Rate: 35.3% press (21st)

And in the last two weeks, with teams finally seeking volume on the ground against Minter’s defense, the Chargers and Panthers rolled up over 300 yards rushing. Expect more of the same as the weather turns and teams find more and more ways to exploit this coaching staff, and certainly not fewer.

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