Ravens rookie head coach Jesse Minter, struggling mightily to manage games and on-field situations, while also suffering as a defensive play caller, nudged a bit on Monday when probed about his failures as a coordinator.

For the second time in his 12 regular-season weeks on the job Minter was asked at a Monday press conference about his willingness to relinquish play calling duties of what’s becoming one of the worst defenses in franchise history. And unlike the first time, he offered an actual response.

Two weeks ago, he blurted out, “No,” when the topic was first broached and now, with his team holding the worst second-half scoring differential in the NFL (-98) and his defense giving up 33 points or more in four of the last five games, Minter (4-7) deigned to show some understanding of why he was being questioned about Anthony Weaver potentially taking over play calling for him.

“Everything crosses my mind,” Minter said when asked about considering a change on the headset, “but I’m always going to try to do what I think is best for where we are right now.”

So, that was still a no, but not quite as resounding. And with a lot less sass.

And if the Texans smash Minter’s defense on Sunday for a seventh-straight loss – and there is every reason to expect that to be the case – he will invariably be asked about this again before Baltimore takes its Week 13 bye. His highest-paid players continue to fail at their jobs and players now speak openly about the lack of “trust” and “execution,” while Minter himself was already begging for “leaders” to emerge in his locker room by October.

Minter’s tone changed when asked about having arguably both the NFL’s worst second half offense and defense (30-year-old offensive coordinator Declan Doyle suffers mightily once off his early-game script). "clearly everything,” was his response in terms of what needs to change in that regard.

In general, Mnter has been short of specifics and devoid of corrections but heavy on trite colloquialisms about “sticking together” and everyone “in it together,” that are straight from the John Harbaugh/Jim Harbaugh playbook.

Now that teams aren’t just throwing the ball all over the field on an overmatched secondary that was supposed to be one of the best in the NFL, the run defense has become a significant issue. Minter’s alleged $60M “closer” Trey Hendrickson not only offers no late pass rush but is getting attacked in the ground game. Expect that to continue, with Minter unwilling to bench overpaid veterans to this point (struggling $19M corner Marlon Humphrey will return to practice to this week, Minter said, after being deactivated Sunday for disparaging remarks about Baltimore on his podcast).

The Ravens entered the season boasting about a defense that should be among the best in the NFL, propelling the team to its self-purported Super Bowl expectations, but the best Minter could muster Monday about where that standard is now was:

“We can be a serviceable, productive defense, but right now it’s too inconsistent." Good luck sending out those season-ticket renewals off that.

Mea Culpa

Minter did take blame, in a more straightforward sense, for botching a two-minute drill at the end of the game, keeping two timeouts in his pocket with back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett under assault and wasting close to a minute of precious time.

In hindsight “banging” a timeout after a QB sneak would have been the better decision, Minter offered, as he weighed the need to save a timeout for a potential sack or negative play later in the drive. “You always want to try to keep one for that,” he explained.

The Ravens have lost seven straight games in a season just once before, 2007, when Super Bowl head coach Brian Billick was fired. Minter’s defense has a lot in common with that one, and he continued to carry the look of someone who might not be cut out for a second year on the job.

“We haven’t played the level of defense I think we’re capable of,” Minter said.

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations: