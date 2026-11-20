Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in last Monday's 23-20 home loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. They are in an AFC North division in which every other team has a record above .500, and after falling to 4-6, they deservedly sit at the bottom of the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers, while undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano was active, serving as the primary backup. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall wasn't activated from short-term injured reserve in his final week of eligibility. Seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

In his second game back after missing just one week with an MCL sprain, the first-round interior offensive lineman didn't finish the game due to a shoulder injury. Ioane played 52% of the Ravens' total snaps on offense and struggled in pass protection before being replaced for the final 33 by veteran Chuma Edoga, who had some nice reps.

Jacoby Brissett limped off the field after Vega Ioane got pushed back into his knee. pic.twitter.com/Sepv0ITBHm — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) November 17, 2026

OLB Zion Young

The second-rounder saw a reduction in his playing time on defense for the second week in a row, with his 15 snaps in that phase of the game being the second-lowest of the season (despite the run-heavy approach) and his 11 on special teams being a new career high. Young wasn't nearly as stout setting the edge against the run as he's been for most of the season, although he did set back the Chargers' offense by 15 yards when he drew an unsportsmanlike penalty from veteran guard Cole Strange in the second quarter.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (6) attemtps to make a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety RJ Mickens (27) in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The third-round rookie was given more chances than any other pass catcher on the team to make plays through the air, with a game-high 11 targets. While he made a few nice ones for big gains, Lane also let other chances to create momentum-shifting plays slip through or bounce off his hands. On the Ravens' second drive of the third quarter, facing a third-and-long from the Los Angeles 17-yard line, he couldn't corral an on-target pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett that would've put the ball at least at the two-yard line, and he might've even scored if his momentum had carried him into the end zone.

On the Ravens' final desperation heave of the game, just one play after Lane recorded his third catch for 21 yards, he found himself with an opportunity to make the game-winning play on a Hail Mary, but he didn't adjust to the slightly underthrown ball to make a contested catch, and the nearest defensive back batted it down instead. Lane still finished with a career-high 61 receiving yards on three catches, two of which went for first downs.

Big play to Ja'Kobi Lane!!



Tune in on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/DyMFcWPTom — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 17, 2026

TE Matt Hibner

The fourth-rounder played exclusively on offense for the second time in his last three appearances but didn't record a single reception or even have a target come his way in 22 offensive snaps, and much like the offensive line, he didn't get much done as a run-blocker either.

TE Josh Cuevas

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas (85) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-rounder played his second-fewest offensive snaps since Week 2, with 11, but that didn't stop him from having a profound impact on the offense. Cuevas helped extend the Ravens' second scoring drive of the first half late in the second quarter by hauling in all three of his targets for 37 receiving yards. All three of his snags went for first downs as the offense was able to tack a field goal on the board. Cuevas finished as the Ravens' highest-graded rookie and second-highest on offense, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 82.2.

Jacoby Brissett and Josh Cuevas moving the Ravens down the field 👏



LACvsBAL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ait7LGq3aR — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2026

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist had an inconsistent performance that began with a shank on his first punt that went out of bounds after only traveling 35 yards, giving the Chargers good field position to start with. He had a touchback on his longest punt of 58 yards and averaged 49.4 yards on five boots, and on the second of the two occasions, the Ravens' punt coverage units allowed a return of 20-plus yards; Eckley was forced to make his first career solo tackle.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent saw a sharp reduction in playing time on defensive snaps with 13, which was his fewest since Week 6. However, he did play a career-high 25 snaps on special teams, where he made his most impactful play. On the Ravens' first kickoff of the game in the second quarter, he forced his first career fumble after securing a solo open-field tackle of former Ravens speedy running back Keaton Mitchell.

Ethan Burke is making plays in primetime 🤘@InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/MAKTZFvdgY — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) November 17, 2026