The Ravens cannot get much worse, offensively.

Down to a bottom-level offensive line (that should be shuffled significantly if rookie offensive coordinator Declan Doyle wants to give his unit a fighting chance) that has undermined Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry to the point where more Justice Hill (and a touch of speed) is clearly in order. The under-center run game is over (2.7 yards/carry the last six weeks) and outside zone with Henry is getting jumped before the running back gets the ball and Jacoby Brissett, the fourth starting QB this season, can’t offer enough burst and mobility to bail Doyle out on the ground.

So it’s time to see what rookie Adam Randall can do added to this mix, it’s about time he was activated from Injured Reserve and he needs a long look in a broken offense before the Ravens head to an offseason that is already littered with needs; running back among them, but to what degree? Baltimore’s brutal cap situation (worst in the NFL) means they need as many contributors on cheap entry-level contracts as possible, and what they have tried to this point in the running-back game (3.7 yards per carry during the five-game losing streak and 15 runs for 16 yards Monday against the then-winless Chargers) means it’s time to experiment and adjust.

We explained in the summer why Doyle was attracted to this hybrid offensive player at the end of the fifth round, because his primary mentor, Broncos coach Sean Payton, had a man-crush on him in Denver and spent abundant time with multiple private workouts and evaluating the Clemson product, believing his skillset as a receiver and halfback (for his final season), plus what he flashed on special teams and as a former high-school QB made him a perfect candidate to be a “Joker” who toggles between interior duties and in space and can be a bowling ball against smaller defenders on outside and win as a receiver on the inside against bigger bodies.

Making Up For Lost Time

Randall flashed good stuff as a runner – though he is raw in that regard – early in the preseason before picking up his first injury, and he’s barely been seen since. Owner Steve Bisciotti was credited with making this pick, and with so many players failing to make an impact in this offense – pretty much everyone except for Zay Flowers and Lamar Jackson – Randall is worthy of some attention in the game plan.

Payton lit up when I brought up Randall when he joined me on “The Daily Flock” in the offseason to discuss Doyle’s offense and what to expect. He absolutely envisioned Randall as a Joker and believed he could make an impact in a stylized role as a rookie if handled appropriately.

“We ran him through certain running back drills and then we put him in space, and we put him in tight-end drills and F drills,” Payton explained. “I think his superpower is his receiving ability. So I would say, I don’t know what they’re going to list him as (on the roster in terms of playing position) and I wouldn’t be concerned with that, alright …

“With Randall, you’re going to see a player that receives the ball extremely well. We didn’t have the vision of handing the ball off to him 25 or 30 times, but we had the vision of this guy definitely being more in that F mode. If you just watched his greatest hits as a receiver, those were impressive. And then the move to halfback was really based on what they needed, and he obviously did a great job with that.

“But I’m glad you brought him up, because he was a little pet cat for us during the draft, particularly for me … So we had a vision for him as well. I wasn’t surprised at all to see that selection. I was kind of happy for Declan and Baltimore.”

Doyle has success in the screen game with Henry early in the season but that has dried up and this line couldn’t even hold up on short passes against the Chargers (15 touches for 20 scrimmage yards for Henry). Getting into more pony package looks with Hill and Randall or Flowers and Randall might help the short-passing game, and Brissett proved very willing to feature Hill in the pass game in his first game at the helm; more RB passes as potential layups would make a lot of sense.

Finding creative ways to get the ball in Randall’s hands to start seeing what he can do should be a point of emphasis moving forward.

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