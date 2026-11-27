Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in last Sunday's 35-33 road loss to the middling Carolina Panthers in Week 11. They are in an AFC North division in which every other team has a record above .500, and after falling to 4-7, they deservedly sit at the bottom of the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookie who was a healthy scratch was fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round running back Adam Randall, while undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano was active, serving as the primary backup. Seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad and has yet to be elevated.

Here’s how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

After leaving last week's loss early with a shoulder injury, the first-round interior offensive lineman was back to playing 100% of the Ravens' total snaps on offense and fared well in his return to action. While he had some nice highlight blocks as a puller and in space, he also experienced quite the embarrassing 'Welcome to the NFL' moment when he got blown up by Panthers safety Tre'von Moerig while trying to make a block in space on a screen pass to veteran running back Justice Hill on third down. Thankfully, the Ravens were still able to move the chains on the play, but the clip of Ioane getting sent tumbling to the ground will forever live in infamy for the first-year pro.

215-pound Tre’von Moehrig vs. 326-pound Vega Ioanepic.twitter.com/i1ymfJRq16 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 22, 2026

OLB Zion Young

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zion Young (9) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second-rounder was back to playing 20-plus defensive snaps in this game after only seeing 15 last week. During his 24 snaps on defense, his most impressive play was a run stop he helped make at the goal line in the third quarter. He used an arm-over swim move to swiftly beat the right tackle and join forces with veteran safety K'Von Wallace to limit Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard to a minimum gain of two yards. He saw double-digit snaps on special teams for the third week in a row, with 10 and his overall grade of 74.4 was the second-highest among all defenders on the team, per Pro Football Focus.

Zion Young arm over 🏊🏊 pic.twitter.com/Bi1ThBtDfT — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) November 23, 2026

WR Ja'Kobi Lane

The third-round rookie went from leading the team with 11 targets last week to having his lone target against the Panthers not officially count in the box score. However, it still resulted in a first down after he drew a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-one that extended the Ravens' first touchdown drive in the first quarter, and it was capped off by a 52-yard trick-play score on the next play.

TE Matt Hibner

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) tackles Baltimore Ravens tight end Matt Hibner (88) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-rounder played his second-most snaps on offense of the season with 35 and tied his career-high for receptions in a game by hauling in both of his targets on the same drive in the first quarter for 12 receiving yards. On the first, he picked up eight yards and a first down on a screen where he got a nice block from Ioane. Two plays later, he picked up four more on a shallow route to set up a third-and-manageable on an eventual scoring possession that ended in a short field goal. Hibner also saw seven snaps on offense as a pass blocker and didn't allow any pressure, and his eight snaps on special teams tied for his second-most of the season.

CB Chandler Rivers

The fifth-rounder was active for the eighth time this season after being a healthy scratch last week, but it marked his fourth straight appearance in which he played exclusively on special teams. Rivers' six snaps in the third phase of the game were his second-fewest in a game this year and ranked fifth among rookies in this game.

TE Josh Cuevas

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas (85) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) and CCarolina Panthers linebacker Patrick Jones II (91) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fifth-rounder was targeted three times for the second week in a row but only reeled in one of the intended passes for eight receiving yards on a drive that ended in a punt. However, his most impactful play came as a run-blocker, where he pulled from the other side of the formation and made the key block to spring Hill for a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown run in the second quarter.

What a block by Josh Cuevas pic.twitter.com/rinq20ham5 — Claytrain (@ClaytrainTV) November 22, 2026

P Ryan Eckley

The sixth-round specialist was called upon to hold on field goals and extra points more than he was to punt in this game, with a 5-3 ratio, and had a solid bounce-back game after an inconsistent outing last week. His first punt was his best of the day as he teamed up with special teams ace Keondre Jackson to pin the Panthers at their own three-yard line, which set up the defense to score the first points of the game on a Mike Green sack for a safety. Eckley totaled 149 punt yardage and averaged 49.7 yards per boot.

OLB Ethan Burke

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ethan Burke (97) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Anthony Tyus III (34) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before briefly leaving the game to be evaluated for a concussion in the fourth quarter, the undrafted free agent saw his playing time on defense ramp up to 19 from 13 last week, and he made a stop in two phases of the game. On the Ravens second kickoff of the game, he made a solo tackle of Panthers' kick returner Anthony Tyus III for a loss of a yard on the return. Burke recorded an assisted tackle for minimal gain deep in the red zone and got called for unnecessary roughness two plays later, which put Carolina in position to score a successful two-point conversion. His 30 snaps on special teams not only led all rookies but were the highest mark on the entire team.

