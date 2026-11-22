The Baltimore Ravens will continue the 2026 regular season with a road game inWeek 11 against the Carolina Panthers. Going up against a fellow sub- .500 team, the difference in the game could come down to how an individual player performs when it matters most or over the course of the game, by capitalizing on opportunities when presented with them.

With a win, the Ravens would improve to 5-6 and would still be last in the AFC North division standings, but would stay in the hunt for a wildcard playoff berth. A loss would tie for their longest losing streak since they lost six straight to close out the 2021 season after losing Lamar Jackson due to an ankle injury.

Here are four players who could wind up tilting the scales in favor of the Ravens and first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

RB Adam Randall

While five-time Pro Bowl starter Derrick Henry is far from the reason the Ravens' ground game hasn't been able to get going, an influx of new blood into the backfield rotation and a break from the predictability of their norm could be the kind of spark they've been looking for and are desperately in need of. The fifth-round rookie, who was handpicked by team owner Steve Bisciotti himself, has spent the first 10 weeks of the regular season on injured reserve and was finally activated before his window closed earlier in the week. Randall is a former converted college receiver who could bring some of the best of both worlds that Henry and fellow veteran Justice Hill provide, rolled into one. He could also add some juice to the return game, an aspect of the Ravens' special teams that they've sorely needed more production from all year.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Sep 14, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (3) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before the Ravens decided to deactivate four-time Pro Bowl starter Marlon Humphrey and leave him back in Baltimore for this game for disciplinary reasons, his fellow 10th-year veteran was cutting into his playing time as part of a regular rotation with third-year pro T.J. Tampa. Now it will be the Awuzie and Tampa show for a full game, lining up across from top outside corner Nate Wiggins against the Panthers as they face a formidable wide receiver tandem with Tetairoa McMillan

and Jalen Coker. As the more experienced of the two, Awuzie might get the starting nod and a slight edge in total defensive snaps played by the end of the game. He's been targeted 12 times in coverage and has allowed eight catches for 120 yards and a completion percentage of 66.7%.

TE Mark Andrews

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) makes a catch over Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming off his best game of the season, in which he showed a strong connection with new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett and was a reliable possession target, the three-time Pro Bowler will likely be looked to do more of the same in this must-win game. He's another week removed from being fully recovered from a broken hand that hampered him early in the year and probably contributed to him being among the league leaders in drops through nine weeks. Andrews caught eight of his targets against the Chargers and finished as the team's leader in catches and with a season-high 82 receiving yards. The Ravens are going to need a repeat performance from the franchise legend and all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns and maybe even more if they want to come out on top in this game.

DT Travis Jones

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive line Travis Jones (98) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With two-time Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike out due to a hamstring injury, the Ravens are going to need their hulk of a nose tackle to be more than an upper-echelon run-stuffer in this game. While slowing down Panthers' standout running back Chuba Hubbard, who ranks eighth in the league in rushing yards, is a top priority, Jones is going to have to step up and be more of a penetrating presence as an interior pass rusher to keep undersized quarterback Bryce Young from climbing the pocket with quick pressures. After leading the team with a career-high five sacks last year, the fifth-year veteran has yet to log one through 10 games and only has four pressures and two hurries.