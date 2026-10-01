Ravens Week 3 Rookie Report: Vega Ioane and Matt Hibner Come Up Clutch Late

Several members of the Baltimore Ravens' 2026 rookie class saw extended action in Sunday's thrilling international 34-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. They are in an AFC North division in which every team is 2-1, and they are tied atop the standings heading into next week.

Drafted and undrafted first-year players saw extensive playing time in all three phases. The only rookies who were healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and undrafted quarterback Joe Fagnano, who still suited up as an emergency No. 3 option. Fifth-round running back Adam Randall will remain on short-term injured reserve for at least one more week; third-round wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane will be on injured reserve for at least two more weeks after getting hurt in Week 1 and seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny is on the practice squad.

Here’s an overview of how these rookies performed in their late taste of NFL regular-season action.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round interior offensive lineman played 100% of the Ravens' offensive snaps once again, but he didn't do so at the same position from start to finish. He was having a nice bounce-back performance at right guard and then was called upon to close the game out at center after both Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic exited with lower-leg injuries and couldn't return.

Ioane didn't panic or even have a bad snap as he helped star quarterback Lamar Jackson lead the Ravens offense on two late go-ahead scoring drives, including the game-winner. For the foreseeable future, he appears to be the Ravens' top option at center, and he feels up to the challenge after acing his first test in Brazil.

All eight center snaps for Vega Ioane vs. the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/SAFzScTlE9 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) September 29, 2026

"I didn't really have time to process, it happened fast," Ioane said. "No matter where it is, I'll never stop putting in that work. Shout out to Jovaughn, Ethan, Danny (Pinter). Those guys made it seem easy during camp.

"It's a learning process; I'm still going through it. I've got really good coaches to help me with that. Non-stop meetings."

OLB Zion Young

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zion Young (9) celebrates during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he's still the only edge defender on the team without a sack through three games, the second-rounder continued to make strides and have a multifaceted impact against the Cowboys. Once again, he was powerful at the point of attack in the run game, resulting in him joining forces with Kyle Hamilton for his first tackle for loss on one of his three total tackles. Young played a season-high 26 defensive snaps and also recorded a nice pressure in the red zone that prevented Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott from connecting with his intended target in the back of the end zone.

Zion Young had a great game vs the cowboys



Stats may not reflect (1 pressure, 2 tackles, 1 tfl) but charged up hand usage and leveraging length at the POA. SOB vs the run



Finally starting to show improved reaction time/ get off (watch rep 2). 50% win rate on true pass sets pic.twitter.com/Teqkmkfpw6 — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) September 28, 2026

TE Matt Hibner

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Matthew Hibner scores their fourth touchdown REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

The fourth-rounder didn't just see an increase in his playing time on offense; he played a season-high 32 snaps and played his second-highest on special teams, with eight. He made the most of his career-high two targets by recording the longest reception of his career on a 21-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter and scoring his first career touchdown on his second late in the same quarter. His clutch play came with 90 seconds left, starting with him going in motion before finding the soft spot in the Cowboys' zone defense over the middle, where Jackson hit him between the eights on his chest.

CB Chandler Rivers

After making his debut last week, the fifth-rounder saw even more playing time this week in a regular rotation in the slot with 32 defensive snaps and 14 on special teams. He recorded a pair of tackles for the second week in a row, both of which came on defense, and the solo came when he pushed a receiver out of bounds a yard shy of reaching a first down.

TE Josh Cuevas

Football - NFL - Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - September 27, 2026 Baltimore Ravens' Josh Cuevas in action with Dallas Cowboys' Markquese Bell REUTERS/Sergio Moraes | REUTERS

The fifth-rounder saw his most extensive playing time of the season thus far, with 23 combined between offense and special teams, including a season-high 16 on offense. After not having a single target come his way in the first two weeks, Cuevas reeled in his first for a 14-yard catch and a first down in the second quarter. He began the play looking like he was blocking for a run, but then disengaged from the defender and went streaking across the middle of the field uncovered, and Jackson hit him in stride as he moved the ball into the red zone on an eventual scoring drive.

Josh Cuevas con la recepción 🔥

México también se hace presente en Río 🇲🇽🇧🇷

📺 @TUDNMEX pic.twitter.com/DbOQurU19e — NFL México (@nflmx) September 27, 2026

P Ryan Eckley

Sep 27, 2026; Rio De Janeiro, BRA; Baltimore Ravens kicker Tyler Loop (33) and punter Ryan Eckley (30) after Loop kicks the game winning field during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Maracana Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sixth-round specialist bounced back in a big way on the international stage, going up against one of the most dangerous returners in the game, three-time Pro Bowler KaVontae Turpin

. He only punted three times for the third week in a row and recorded season-highs in punt yardage (149) and yards per punt (49.7), with a new career-long of 58 yards. He was also excellent at his holding duties, including on a 56-yard game-winner.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted free agent has yet to see a snap on defense through the first three games, as he exclusively played on special teams again down in Brazil. His 21 snaps in the third phase of the game tied his season high, were the second-most on the team and were the most among all rookies.