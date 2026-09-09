Ravens WR Ja'Kobi Lane Will Be Called On Quite A Bit In His First NFL Game. He Seems Up For It

Ja’Kobi Lane performed so well in training camp that his pads were off in the second half of his exhibition debut and by the time of the second game, he was gaining national attention for his acrobatic catches and by the third game the rookie didn’t even have to play.

The long and lean receiver was nimble and precocious through the preseason, finding seams in defenses like a veteran and seemingly grasping where his body contortions would serve him best in the middle of the field and making himself an available target in practices and games alike. He handled all the accompanying hype with aplomb, displaying maturity and humility, and that is carrying into Week 1, as well.

Lane seems to fully understand that July and August in the NFL is quite different than September, especially for most rookies. And Lane is likely to be thrust into quite a forward-facing role in Sunday’s debut against the Colts, as veteran receiver Devontez Walker (groin) continues to be limited in practice (along with some key defenders on the injury report), starting outside receiver Rashod Bateman tries to bounce back from another lost season amid offseason concerns and legal problems, and Zay Flowers is the only proven playmaker in the entire passing game who shined in 2025.

Nothing that happened in terms of Lane’s profile and expanding expectations – he’s generating some Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz – seems to have impacted him outwardly.

“Yes, that happened,” he said of the summer of superlatives, “but it’s a clean slate. I am just trying to compete for my guys and do my best in order to put our team in the best position to win. I think that is what I want to do every week, no matter if it is the first game or last game — just try and do my part, my 1-of-11 of the job and do whatever the team needs me to do."

Spoken like a seasoned veteran, and anything but a diva receiver.

But the fact is, Lane (6-4 and silky in his movements) isn’t sneaking up anyone now, the Colts defensive coaches see the depth chart and the lack of body types and in-form options for Lamar Jackson to throw to, they know Jackson loves to throw to big targets (Jackson s 9-1 vs Colts DC Lou Anarumo in no small part throwing to tight ends (often in the slot) and we expect Lane to see quite a bit of action in the slot. The Colts top three corners are quite a talented trio, making for an interesting debut.

Staying Mentally Focused

Rookie coordinator Declan Doyle has put an emphasis on the nuance of the games “details, details, details,” is the refrain players and coaches have said. Lane is trying to take that to heart.

“I am just very focused, trying to get all the details right on the small assignments,” Lane explained. “Maybe the things that I would not think of in two-minute or four-minute offense, stuff like that. Just trying to be ready for all sides of the ball.

“I do not think it is trying to be anxious or trying to look forward to any moment in the game. I think it is a long season and I know that, but at the same time, the first game can bring a lot of jitters."

Lane has made a point to seek extra time with Jackson whenever possible after practice; a great idea for any young pass catcher but especially one who looks like basically a starter at this point (we expect Doyle to lean into 11 personnel throwing the ball with three receivers – or tight ends acting as slot receivers – more than we’ve ever seen before in Jackson’s career). Doyle is adamant about getting explosive plays downfield, Flowers lacks ideal size to do so in some quadrants of the field and of anyone Jackson has thrown to at east 40 times in his career, he has the worst QB rating (and highest interception percentage) throwing to Bateman.

Bateman could face discipline from the NFL following his arrest in June on family voilence charges in Georgia, making his future availability a question. "Whatever the consequences are, I will deal with it," Bateman said Wednesday. "But we still waiting on the league and the front office to let us know what is going on."

Walker was someone the Ravens were hoping would have a breakthrough after an injury plagued start to his career, but here we are again (“That will be close,” head coach Jesse Minter said of Walker’s availability in Indianapolis). He has been a sporadic deep threat able to haul in long touchdown passes, and Lane had a knack for catching back-shoulder fades in the endzone in college.

We suspect Jackson won’t hesitate to give him a chance on some 50-50 balls right away – he certainly did with big-bodied Isaiah Likely early in his career – and one a team with questions about the totality of it’s pass catchers, Lane carrying him preseason form into games that matter would be huge.

"I would say it has gotten better each and every practice, each and every scrimmage,” Jackson said of his connection with Lane. “But as the season goes on, it can only get better. I do not feel like it can decline at any rate. We should just keep getting better and putting in extra work after practice and stuff like that, that also helps with the chemistry."

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