The 10 Best Late-Round Steals in Baltimore Ravens History (And Why They Slipped)

Established in 1996, the Baltimore Ravens have been around for a fraction of the time that many of the oldest teams in the league, yet are still considered one of the model franchises despite not being a blue blood like the Dallas Cowboys or their arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

One of the biggest reasons they are so well-respected and renowned among other teams and fan bases is their front office's ability to identify talent and have such a high hit rate in the NFL Draft year in and year out.

Even more impressive than their knack for finding instant contributors and both current and future Hall of Famers with their early round selections is their propensity for unearthing diamonds in the rough on Day 3 in the later rounds from the fifth through the seventh.

While most teams just use that capital to load up on camp bodies or to throw darts on the wall with the hope of something sticking, the Ravens are doing a better job than most in finding players who can contribute or at least compete right away and sometimes go on to develop into stars, if not at least among the better players at their respective positions.

Here is a list of the 10 best late-round steals in Ravens NFL Draft history, including some honorable mentions that just missed the cut but still deserve recognition.

1. OLB Matt Judon (2016)

Dec 29, 2019; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Matt Judon (99) Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Devlin Hodges (6) in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-Imagn Images | Mitchell Layton-Imagn Images

The former fifth-rounder out of Grand Valley State tops the list by a slim margin because he is the most accomplished of the bunch when it comes to individual counting stats and accolades as a fourth-time Pro Bowler with 73 career sacks, including the postseason.

Despite leading the nation with 20 sacks as a senior in 2015, his small school and Division II status caused him to fall until Day 3, where the Ravens pounced and got themselves quite the steal.

2. OLB Adalius Thomas (2000)

Dec 4, 2005; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Adalius Thomas (96) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown during 2nd half action of the Ravens game with the Houston Texans at M & T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Copyright © 2005 Geoff Burke | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder out of Southern Mississippi somehow managed to slip through the cracks. This was despite posting back-to-back double-digit sack seasons and being named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year as a junior and senior. He did not see much action as a rookie during the Ravens' first Super Bowl-winning season. However, he went on to carve out a nice career for himself as a versatile defender. He excelled at making big plays as a pass rusher, run-defender, and in coverage at both off-ball linebacker and even some safety.

Thomas played for a decade in the league and made both of his career Pro Bowls as a Raven. He also appeared in his second Super Bowl as a member of the 2007 New England Patriots. He finished with 56 sacks, 85 tackles for loss, 16 forced fumbles, seven interceptions, and six career touchdowns.

3. WR/RS Jermaine Lewis (1996)

Oct 31, 1999; Baltimore, MD, USA; FILE PHOTO; Baltimore Ravens receiver Jermaine Lewis (84) in action against Buffalo Bills defensive back Antoine Winfield (26) at PSINet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK | Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

The former fifth-rounder played the vast majority of his football career in his home state as the Lanham, Maryland native had a standout career for the University of Maryland Terrapins and was part of the Ravens' inaugural draft class along with Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden.

He didn't let the fact that he was undersized at 5-foot-7 stop him from becoming one of the best return specialists of his era, getting voted to a pair of Pro Bowls and a pair of All Pro selections. Lewis finished his career with 10,170 all-purpose yards and 23 career touchdowns between offense and special teams.

4. P Sam Koch (2006)

Oct 12, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch (4) punts the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48-17. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder out of Nebraska only made one Pro Bowl and received just one AP All Pro selection in his 16-year career, but he helped revolutionize the punting game at the NFL level with all the myriad of different punts he came up with and uncorked.

His consistency and technical prowess made him one of the league's best for nearly two decades, and then even after he retired, he stayed on to help groom his successor, Jordan Stout, who is coming off a Pro Bowl and All Pro season that saw the New York Giants make him the highest-paid punter in the league. In addition to being an elite punter, Koch was an excellent trick play passer, completing each of his first seven attempts for 82 net passing yards and a career passer rating of 109.4.

5. IOL Ryan Jensen (2013)

Jan 3, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Ryan Jensen (66) scrums with Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. The bengals won 24-16. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder out of Colorado State-Pueblo didn't earn his lone Pro Bowl berth or win his Super Bowl ring with the Ravens, as both of those accolades came in consecutive seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Baltimore was where he was groomed into one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league for a time after entering it as a Division II prospect who was a career tackle in college. His mean streak and ferocity as a blocker were matched by the love and loyalty he showed for his teammates, always coming to their aid no matter what, including inciting on-field fights. Jensen started in 25 of his first 35 career games with the Ravens and went on to start in all 72 games he appeared in with the Buccaneers before retiring after the 2022 season due to injury.

6. QB Tyrod Taylor (2011)

Aug 28, 2014; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) stands over center during the first half their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-Imagn Images | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder out of Colorado State-Pueblo didn't earn his lone Pro Bowl berth or win his Super Bowl ring with the Ravens, as both of those accolades came in consecutive seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, Baltimore was where he was groomed into one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league for a time after entering it as a Division II prospect who was a career tackle in college.

His mean streak and ferocity as a blocker were matched by the love and loyalty he showed for his teammates, always coming to their aid no matter what, including inciting on-field fights. Jensen started in 25 of his first 35 career games with the Ravens and went on to start in all 72 games he appeared in with the Buccaneers before retiring after the 2022 season due to injury.

7. TE Darren Waller (2015)

Dec 18, 2016; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Darren Waller (84) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder came into the league as a big-bodied wide receiver and began the conversion to tight end, where his career would eventually take off with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After dealing with his off-field baggage that came in the form of addiction, Waller blossomed into one of the best pass-catching weapons in the league for a period, even making a Pro Bowl after posting back-to-back seasons of over 1,100 receiving yards from 2019 to 2020. He has amassed 374 receptions for 4,407 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 95 career games, and after briefly retiring in 2024, he showed he can still contribute last season.

8. DT Zach Sieler (2018)

Sep 23, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay (30) runs Baltimore Ravens defensive end Zach Sieler (95) defends during the second quarter as at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The former seventh-rounder out of Ferris State, before it became a Division II powerhouse, was the last draft pick of legendary executive Ozzie Newsome's tenure as the Ravens general manager. While he didn't initially catch on in the league in Baltimore due more to a numbers game than a lack of talent, he has since blossomed with the Miami Dolphins as one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league despite having yet to be voted to a Pro Bowl or All Pro team.

Sieler has recorded 35.5 career sacks, 25.5 of which have come in the past three seasons alone after recording 10 in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024.

9. DB Chuck Clark (2017)

Dec 1, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) reacts in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images | Evan Habeeb-Imagn Images

The former sixth-rounder spent the first six seasons of his career with the Ravens, where he worked his way up on special teams and eventually usurped seven-time Pro Bowler Earl Thomas in the starting lineup after the 2019 season. He started 52 of the next Ravens 53 games, including the playoffs, before getting traded in the 2023 offseason after the emergence of 2022 first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who has since made each of the last three Pro Bowls and either First or Second All Pro teams. Clark was a stalwart leader during his time in Baltimore and recorded all five of his career interceptions, 32 pass breakups, and scored both of his career touchdowns on interception and fumble returns.

10. IOL Bradley Bozeman (2018)

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens guard Bradley Bozeman (77) against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The former sixth-round pick out of Alabama was the second-to-last pick ahead of Sieler in the Ravens legendary 2018 haul and played many meaningful games for the franchise during the early portion of the Lamar Jackson era. Bozeman started 52 of the 65 games he appeared in with Baltimore between left guard and center, including all but one from 2019 to 2021.

Before deciding to hang up his cleats for good and retire earlier this offseason, he went on to make 63 more career starts between his stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers combined.

Honorable mention

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle (86) runs after completing a catch in the first quarter of a Week 10 NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 10 Nfl Week 10 | Kareem Elgazzar, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

TE Nick Boyle (2015)

The former fifth-rounder out of Delaware played his entire eight-year career with the Ravens, where he blossomed into one of the best blocking tight ends in the league before a gruesome knee injury forced him to retire after a brief attempt at a position change to long-snapper.

OLB Pernell McPhee (2011)

The former fifth-rounder out of Mississippi State was a versatile and potent pass rusher during his career, capable of wreaking havoc lined up inside over guards as well as out on the edge. Between his two stints with the team to begin and close out his career, he logged 26.5 of his 40.5 career sacks in Baltimore.

DB Geno Stone (2020)

The former seventh-rounder out of Iowa followed a similar path to prominence as Clark, except his journey briefly took him away from the Ravens before he returned and carved out a role for himself as the third safety in the defense. He has since established himself as a legit NFL ballhawk with 13 interceptions over the last three seasons, including a career-high and AFC-leading seven in 2023.

DT Arthur Jones (2010)

The late former fifth-rounder out of Syracuse didn't play beyond his rookie contract with the Ravens, but was a great complementary piece in their interior defensive line rotation for the final two years, with 9.5 sacks, including a career-high 4.5 during the 2012 Super Bowl-winning season.

OL Jermaine Eluemunor (2017)

The former fifth-rounder out of Texas A&M only started three of the 17 games he appeared in with the Ravens in the first two years of his career, but has since become a reliable starter at multiple positions, primarily at right tackle for the Raiders and Giants the past four seasons, starting 62 of 68 possible games.

QB Derrick Anderson (2005)

Even though the former sixth-rounder out of Oregon State never suited up for the Ravens, he still went on to be a solid career backup and even made the Pro Bowl with their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, in his second year in the league after guiding the team to a 10-5 record.