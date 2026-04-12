Ranking Every Ravens Draft Class of the Last Decade: From Franchise-Changing to Forgettable

Since the franchise's inception in 1996, following its relocation from Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens have been one of the best teams at drafting and developing homegrown talent. In their 30-year history, they already have three Hall of Famers with more on the way as soon as next year, after both Marshal Yanda and Terrell Suggs were finalists this past selection cycle.

For the bulk of the front office's illustrious history, its steward was former general manager and current executive vice president, Ozzie Newsome, but for the last seven years, his successor, Eric DeCosta, has been at the helm and making the final decisions.

With the 2026 NFL Draft less than two weeks away, let's look back at the Ravens' last 10 hauls and rank them in order of which has the most impact on changing the course of the franchise, to the ones that had a minimal impact.

1.) Class of 2018

Newsome's last was his most transformational since his inaugural class, where he selected a pair of Hall of Famers with his first two picks in Jonathan Ogden and Ray Lewis. He gave DeCosta the greatest parting gift anyone could bestow upon their successor when he traded back into the first round to select Lamar Jackson at No. 32 overall.

Since entering the league, the Ravens franchise quarterback has received two league MVP honors, was robbed of a third, firmly established himself as a generational talent destined for induction in the Hall of Fame himself someday, and has broken so many records both as a prolific passer and electric runner.

Despite not having a second-round pick after trading up for Jackson, they still managed to hit another pair of home runs with their two Day 2 selections in the third round by taking Ravens legacy, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and tight end Mark Andrews.

Both were college teammates at Oklahoma and have had tremendously successful careers, with Brown making the first two of his four career Pro Bowl bids in Baltimore, while Andrews is the most accomplished pass catcher in team history. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2021 First Team All Pro is the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards, receptions, receiving and total touchdowns.

Of the three fourth-round picks, only cornerback Anthony Averett started double-digit games for the Ravens, and none played another meaningful snap in the NFL after the 2022 season. Fifth-rounder Jordan Lasley never played a regular game in his short-lived career, but that's where the disappointments end.

The Ravens hit on three of their four late-round picks with sixth-rounders, safety Deshon Elliott and interior offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman, each starting multiple seasons for the team. While seventh-round defensive tackle Zach Sieler played just six games for the Ravens in his first two seasons combined, he has since blossomed into one of the best interior disruptors in the league with the Miami Dolphins.



2.) Class of 2022

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the fourteenth overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This class is by far the best of DeCosta's tenure, and for all those questioning the front office and scouting department's ability to evaluate talent, just look at all the salary cap space that was allocated to the members of this group of players over the past two offseasons. Both of their first-rounders, safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, are the highest-paid players at their respective positions and are multi-time Pro Bowlers, with Hamilton also being a three-time All Pro.

Third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones led the team with a career-high five sacks last season and is a consistently disruptive force when healthy. Of their six fourth-round picks, only one flamed out before their rookie contract was up, three were smashing success stories and even the much-maligned Daniel Faalele started double-digit games in multiple seasons.

Punter Jordan Stout reset the mark of his position this offseason after breaking out with Pro Bowl and All Pro honors in 2025. Tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely earned at or near the top of the market salaries for their respective areas of expertise. Even sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, who never played down in the regular season for the Ravens, has been a solid depth piece for the Denver Broncos.

3.) Class of 2020

Oct 6, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike (92) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While only two members of this 10-man class remain with the team, they are unequivocally the second best of the DeCosta to date. It produced three multi-time Pro Bowlers and All Pro selections with first-round inside linebacker Patrick Queen and two of their four third-rounders, defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike and wide receiver/return specialist Devin Duvernay.

Second-round running back J.K. Dobbins was on a star trajectory before injuries briefly derailed and threatened to end his career, but he has since bounced back and has proven to be a more than capable starter on his other two teams, when healthy.

Third-round linebacker Malik Harrison is a versatile defender and excellent special teams player, while fourth-round guard Ben Bredeson went on to be a double-digit game starter for two different teams since failing to make the cut in Baltimore after his rookie year.

All three of their late-round picks have done decently well for themselves. Fifth-round defensive tackle Broderick Washington was extended by the Ravens and provides solid depth when healthy. Sixth-round wide receiver James Proche is a career depth player with decent ability as a returner, and seventh-round safety Geno Stone went from special teams ace to emerging as a ballhawk with 13 interceptions over the past three seasons, including an AFC-leading seven in 2023.

4.) Class of 2016

Apr 28, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Ronnie Staley (Notre Dame) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the number six overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at Auditorium Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Coming off their first losing season of the John Harbaugh era, the Ravens came into this draft equipped with their first top 10 pick since 2003 and used it to find their franchise left tackle in Ronnie Stanley. He got off to a strong start to his career, earning his first Pro Bowl bid and being named First Team All Pro by his fourth season. After injuries threatened to derail his career, he has since returned to form and is back to being viewed as one of the best in the game.

Both of their Day 2 picks, linebacker Kamalei Correa and defensive end Bronson Kaufusi, were out of the league in five years or less. Of their eight picks on Day 3, six signed second contracts in the league, with the crowning jewel being fifth-round outside linebacker Matt Judon, who earned two of his four Pro Bowl bids in Baltimore and he has amassed 72 career sacks.

5.) Class of 2017

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) intercepts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The Ravens struck gold with their first-round pick by taking cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who went from playing a part-time role as a rookie to blossoming into a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All Pro selection. His ability to play inside at the nickel and out on the perimeter and make plays on the ball has made him an integral piece of the defense during his tenure with the team.

Second-round outside linebacker Tyus Bowser developed into a dynamic playmaker on the defense and even signed a second contract with the team. Neither third-rounder, defensive lineman Chris Wormley and outside linebacker Tim Williams, made it to the end of their rookie contracts.



While their first Day 3 pick, fourth-round offensive lineman Nico Siragusa, didn't play a snap in the regular season during his three-year career, fifth-round offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and sixth-round safety Chuck Clark have gone on to play multiple teams and are still actively slated to play key roles.

6.) Class of 2023

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens twenty second overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This crop only consisted of six players, a third of whom are no longer on the team, but the fact that it yielded the first homegrown wide receiver to not only record multiple seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards but be voted to the Pro Bowl as a non-specialist with first-rounder Zay Flowers. The fact that they were able to land a two-time Pro Bowler at a position they've historically had a difficult time drafting and developing carries the weight for what has otherwise been an underwhelming class overall.

The Ravens didn't have a second-round pick in this draft after trading for three-time All Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith during the 2022 season. With their third-round pick, they selected Trenton Simpson to be the eventual successor to Queen at the Will spot, and while he has opened each of the last two seasons as the starter, he lost the job due to inconsistency and underperformance despite the occasional impressive flash.

Fourth-round outside linebacker Tavius Robinson quickly carved a role for himself as a stout early-down run defender and has continued to blossom as a pass rusher, improving his sack total in each of his first three seasons, even despite missing seven games in 2025.

Of their three late-round picks, only seventh-rounder Andrew Vorhees has played and started double-digit games, while fifth-round cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and sixth-round offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu have been on multiple different teams.

7.) Class of 2024

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) runs onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This group could continue to climb lists like these a year from now, with several of its members heading into pivotal third seasons with opportunities to earn more playing time. Through their first couple of seasons, the top two picks in particular have lived up to expectations and appear to be on a gradual path to becoming upper-echelon players at their respective positions.

After coming on strong as a rookie, first-round corner Nate Wiggins showed true lockdown potential last year, and second-round offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten didn't exactly build off his strong inaugural campaign but still forms one of the better bookend tandems in the league with Stanley.

Third-round edge defender Adisa Isaac has missed 32 of a possible 36 games, including the playoffs, due to injuries and has yet to record a sack. Both fourth-rounders, cornerback T.J. Tampa and wide receiver Devontez Walker, have shown strong flashes in limited opportunities.

Fifth-round running back Rasheen Ali is the only late-round pick from this class still on the roster, while sixth-round quarterback Devin Leary hasn't been on a team since failing to make the final cut last August. Both seventh-rounders, center Nick Samac and safety Sanoussi Kane, are already on their second teams.

8.) Class of 2021

Nov 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (7) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (2) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While half of this eight-man class made significant contributions to the Ravens' success during their time with the team, only one exceeded expectations, just two signed second contracts with the team, and the other half either washed out after three years or never cracked the lineup in Baltimore.

Starting from the top with the two first-round picks, wide receiver Rashod Bateman dealt with injuries in his first few seasons but has yet to even come close to reaching 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, and nine of his 15 career touchdowns came in 2024. With the pick that they got after trading Brown Jr., they took outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who did reach double-digit sacks once but failed to fully realize his potential in Baltimore before getting shipped across the country in a midseason trade with the Los Angeles Chargers last year.

Third-round offensive guard went from being penciled into the starting lineup by the media in each of his first three seasons to falling out of favor with the coaching staff completely despite showing more promise than Faalele when called up as a spot-starter.

Fellow third-rounder Brandon Stephens was the only overachiever from this class, starting double-digit games for the Ravens at both safety and cornerback. Fourth-round wide receiver Tylan Wallace is their only Day 3 pick still playing in the league, and he made his mark in Baltimore on special teams primarily but was on the receiving end of some pretty iconic highlight-reel offensive plays.

9.) Class of 2025

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Georgia Bulldogs safety Malaki Starks after he is selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the number 27 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's still too early to tell for last year's collection of talent coming off their rookie campaigns, but they did have several players show promising flashes. First-round safety Malaki Starks appeared in every game, started all but two, and was a steady presence in the backend all season long. Second-rounder Mike Green was forced into a bigger-than-expected role and wound up leading all edge defenders in defensive snaps and his 3.5 sacks tied for the fifth most in the NFL.

Third-round offensive lineman Emery Jones spent the bulk of his rookie year recovering from a pre-draft shoulder injury but was solid in limited snaps once he got healthy. Fourth-round linebacker Teddye Buchanan was the only one of the bunch to exceed expectations as he took over the starting WILL spot just two weeks into the season and progressed with each start until suffering a torn ACL in Week 15.

Fifth-round offensive lineman Carson Vinson overtook veteran Joseph Noteboom at the Ravens primary swing tackle down the stretch. Sixth-round kicker Tyler Loop was solid overall but had some costly misses in high-leverage situations, no more so than the season finale that cost them a playoff spot.

Two of the Ravens' other five picks in that round missed the entire season with knee injuries, while wide receiver LaJohntay Wester didn't build off the momentum from a tantalizing preseason and defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles was a healthy scratch for all but one game after Week 5. Seventh-round offensive guard Garrett Dellinger didn't make the final cut and is now already on his third team.

10.) Class of 2019

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marquise Brown (left) poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens as the No. 25 pick during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DeCosta's first class at the helm wasn't a complete dud as it produced one of just three homegrown 1,000-yard wide receivers with first-rounder Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown but given the multi-time Pro Bowlers who came off the board after him in the second round, that feat feels bittersweet. Of the eight-man class, only three are still playing in the league, with the only one still on the team being fourth-round running back Justice Hill, who has established himself as one of the best third-down backs in the league when healthy.

Third-round edge defender Jaylon Ferguson tragically passed before his fourth season, and wide receiver Miles Boykin, also a third-round pick, just announced his retirement in February after playing his only meaningful snaps for the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers for the first five years of his career before spending the last two bouncing between multiple practice squads.

Fellow fourth-rounder, offensive guard Ben Powers, started 36 of his 47 career games in Baltimore and is considered an upper-echelon player at his position since joining the Denver Broncos.

Brown is on a third different team since requesting a trade from the Ravens and has yet to be signed to a multi-year deal. Fourth-round cornerback Iman Marshall and fifth-round defensive tackle Daylon Mack combined for just four career games played, all of which came in their rookie years with the Ravens.