The Hidden Advantages Inside The 2026 Ravens Schedule

A wise man once said it’s not just who you play, it’s when you play them.

And during these dog days of the NFL calendar – all 12 of them, or whatever – it seemed like a good time to go back into the Ravens schedule and pinpoint certain areas where the hand being dealt seems quite favorable, or otherwise. Rest and travel advantages, or disadvantages are real, and catching teams in a gauntlet of games against playoff teams matters, too.

There were four games or clusters of games that stood out, mostly in the Ravens’ favor. And with the sportsbooks so bullish on them and very little complaints coming out of The Castle about the schedule release, that’s not surprising. On paper, things set up quite well.

I still believe they come up short of the Bengals for the division but land in the playoffs as a Wild Card, but injuries will certainly play a big role in that. And factors that cannot be accounted for in June.

Week 5 at Atlanta

The first four weeks is going to be pretty elementary for most teams, coming out of camp and dealing with similar early-season challenges. But this game is worth highlighting because the Falcons – who need a lot of help and probably won’t be going with an NFL-caliber starting QB here – are in a unique sequence with a new head coach.

The rebuilding-ish team is coming off back-to-back road, primetime games. One against a division rival that evaluators I trust believe is on a real upswing in New Orleans and at Lambeau Field the week before that. That’s a Monday game after a Thursday game and now Atlanta is back at home on a Sunday. Some execs believe it’s the second week back after international travel when teams suffer – and maybe that applies to the Ravens here off a trip in Week 3 to Brazil to face the Cowboys – but this feels tricky for Atlanta.

Weeks 7 and 8

The Ravens play consecutive games against top Super Bowl contenders coming off a bye. Hmm.

They host the Bengals after a Cincinnati bye and a game with the rebuilding Dolphins before that. And the Ravens go to Buffalo in Week 8, with the Bills coming off a bye, with what will likely be an extended stay out West before that, playing at the Raiders and Rams.

Would have loved to get Buffalo coming straight back home without that rest in between. But you can’t win ‘em all.

Weeks 10 and 11

The Ravens catch the Chargers in just a brutal stretch of games here where they might be running out of a little gas, even with a bye in between. This game could be a Wild Card elimination contest of sorts, and it has to be circled regardless for the Jesse Minter vs Jim Harbaugh subplot. It comes after LA faced playoff teams in the Texans, Rams, (bye), Chiefs, Broncos, Seahawks and Bills in succession.

Baltimore travels to Carolina in Week 12, with the upstart Panthers coming off an early bye to have faced the Steelers, Buccaneers, Packers, Broncos and Saints before hoisting the Ravens. That’s a much tougher stretch than anything they went through to win the NFC South last season. The Saints are going to be better and the Bucs might be, too. Could be catching them at the right time; Carolina has been exceedingly better at home than on the road with quarterback Bryce Young.

Weeks 14 and 15

The next NFC South foe for the Ravens also seems to come at a perfect time for Baltimore. The Ravens are off the bye and the Bucs will be a month removed from their week off, facing the Lions Panthers and Chargers in the interim. Getting any team at home when you come off a bye that late in the season is already a boon, and Tampa’s defense might be a little ragged here.

In Week 15 the Ravens go to Pittsburgh, which tends to be a house of horrors no matter when. However, the Steelers are coming in off a stretch against four straight playoff teams – Jaguars, Texans, Broncos and Eagles – with a trip to the Bengals before that. Is Aaron Rodgers going to hold up against those defenses to even make it to this outing? I’m not so sure.

Subscribe On YouTube For The Best Ravens Coverage: