The Ravens Defense Hasn't Had a True Playmaker For Years. And It's Only Getting Worse

The Ravens defense hasn’t ever really made a big play in the postseason through Lamar Jackson’s entire career.

It’s sad but true.

Almost like that’s how they were built and hardwired. Because, well, they are.

You cannot go this long with reasonable questions being asked about which players will step up and get the sack or force the fumble or pick off the pass that cements a quality win over an elite opponent with any regularity and not have a fundamental problem. In fact, as much as folks in Owings Mills want to talk about their “culture” as if it’s some winning beacon as they constantly focus on their past and not their present, the reality of their “culture” is overpaid defensive players who don’t deliver, and are especially bad blowing leads and handling the fourth quarter and it spans over four coordinators, now, and two head coaches.

The modern game will come down to a handful of plays, over the course of three hours, in which your blue-chip guys have to be better than theirs. Especially on the defensive side of the ball with every rule change and point of emphasis implemented to incentivize scoring. And for all of Lamar Jackson’s unique brilliance, it still has not been enough to overcome a defense hardwired for failure, to the point that even much-hyper rookie head coach and veteran defensive coordinator Jesse Minter has been no match for it.

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, who has watched plenty of Ravens film over years, sees a lot of what I see – not enough go-to guys in the biggest moments who can impact the quarterback, or the football in flight, to put games away. And with $160M put into the defense alone this year, and with Minter’s arrival supposedly a panacea, and with him fully expected to take the defense’s most talented player, Kyle Hamilton, to another level (it's been just the opposite), there is reason for concern about the state of affairs.

“It really comes down to can you make the game-changing play?” Warner explained when sizing up this defense. “Can you force a fumble? Can you create, you know, a sack early on in the downs where somebody gets behind the sticks? A sack, fumble, whatever those things are. That, to me is where the game really skews defensively, because it's hard to just play every down defense in this NFL … “And so that's really what this game comes down to so often on the defensive side is can we create negative plays?"

No Jam, No Pulse

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) watches the Bengals huddle during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. The Bengals scored 35 points in the second half to win 35-13 on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Instead of the above, the Ravens have the most lifeless and listless second-half defense in the NFL. Everybody shrinks, and no one makes the big play.

They do not have a second-half interception this season despite being throw as much as team in football. Their “closer” Trey Hendrickson (guaranteed a massive $60M for two seasons) hasn’t shown up in the fourth quarter all season and has five total passers in that quarter this season. (Most of general manager Eric DeCosta’s big moves have backfired, massively, and this one is unlikely to age well, either). They rank 26th in pressure rate in the fourth quarter as a team.

Sadly, that’s become Ravens Football. On defense, that’s how you Play Like A Raven, and Minter has only made it worse.

Only four teams have produced fewer takeaways than the Ravens (who have just nine). No one on this teams has even four sacks – a year ago no one had over five for the season – and Tavius Robinson remains tied for the team lead with 3.5 and he went on season-ending IR weeks ago. Middle linebacker Roquan Smith is paid $20M a year and provides no big plays or momentum-changing hits anymore (he hasn’t for years), and their entire group of defensive backs have combined for zero interceptions all season (Hamilton got his playing linebacker.

Minter’s defense with the Chargers was top three in interceptions per passing attempts his two years there, but it remains the dregs in Baltimore. And there is no reason to expect that to change anytime soon, even if he gets Smith off the field in dime packages and benches $19M corner Marlon Humphrey like he should. Can Minter coach a team and call a defense at the same time, or should Anthony Weaver take over? They have major evaluation issues and roster-construction issues that go well beyond all the assistant coaches and coordinators who have been fired the past four years.

“It is kind of amazing that this has been an issue for the Ravens for years,” Warner said, “and you just say, ‘How does it continue to be an issue with either the same guys, or new guys and with new coaches.' It's hard to put your finger on.”

Subscribe To "The Daily Flock" On YouTube For Urgent Ravens Conversations: