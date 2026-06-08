Trenton Simpson Could Face Uphill Battle For Larger Role In 2026

The Ravens are pushing a revival for inside linebacker Roquan Smith on 2026.

More to the point they seem to be pretending like there’s nothing to see here, and anyone doubting – for whatever dubious reasons – that Smith isn’t an impact player anymore is about to learn a lesson. In reality, the composition and diversification of responsibilities in this linebacker room will be one of the more interesting position-specific developments for this defense in training camp.

Will Smith be able to play virtually every snap yet again with declining returns coming from that in recent years? Does a direct understudy emerge and see the field at all in that role? Is the injury situation with Teddye Buchanan something that will still merit monitoring in training camp? And is there a more streamlined and defined role for young linebacker Trent Simpson, who might not be right to wear the dot under any circumstances but whose athleticism should able to translate more on defense than it has to this point?

"I remember Trent as a rookie,” defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, who was on the staff when Simpson was drafted, said at Organized team Activities last week. “And his growth and development from where I remember him to where he is now has just been astronomical. And it's a credit to him, how hard he's worked.

“His position coach, [inside linebackers coach] Tyler Santucci, I think is outstanding, [and defensive assistant] Matt O'Donnell. So, I'm just incredibly proud of that kid, just knowing where he was as a rookie and how green he was and just how much growth there's been schematically overall. There's just been leaps and bounds of growth. Again, I just really look forward to see how that shakes out for all those guys."

More Work And More Reps?

Simpson appeared in all 17 games last season, but not nearly as much as was anticipated when he was selected in the third round in 2023. Especially with the team lacking for pass rushers, and his speed and twitch perhaps projecting best on the edge, he still fell behind the curve with rookie linebackers Buchanan and pass-rush specialist Mike Green out-snapping him (despite Green having issues against the run and being asked to do too much).

Ravens 2025 Linebacker Snaps

Smith 914

Green 646

Buchanan 625

Kyle Van Noy 465

Tavius Robinson 430

Simpson 392

In 2024, as part of what was a better defense, Simpson ranked second among all Ravens linebackers with 617 snaps played on defense. Obviously, this was a significant downshift at a time when overmatched coordinator Zach Orr was more desperate than ever to look for possible solutions. And Simpson clearly didn’t fit.

New head coach Jesse Minter and this staff and his scheme should result in a revival for several players, and we’re particularly bullish with some in the secondary – but Simpson is going to have to fight for his spot in this rotation. And Buchanan showed strong instincts and moxie and fundamentals as a rookie on a unit that failed overall. If he’s back from a knee injury for the start of camp, he will put up a fight to maintain his spot on the depth chart.

With the addition of Trey Hendrickson and Zion Young, Simpson as a situational subpackage pass rusher feels like far less of a possibility than last year. Even with Van Noy tailing off and Odafe Oweh dealt at midseason, that wasn’t a thing for Simpson in 2024, so I have a hard time projecting it now.

Perhaps, Minter can carve out a function for Simpson in certain coverages and he did make gains in that regard a year ago.

Simpson allowed 24 receptions on 34 targets in 2024, including two touchdowns, 18 first downs, 10.6 yards per completion and over 200 yards in YAC. Last season that dropped to 24 receptions on 32 targets (per TruMedia) with no touchdowns, nine first downs, just 6.0 yards per completion and 87 yards of YAC.

Or he might be a core special teams player with elite athletic traits. By the middle of the season we’ll have a pretty good idea.

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