Trenton Simpson Details Key To Breakout Campaign With Ravens

In the modern NFL, a position with one of the steepest learning curves for players making the transition from college to the professional level is at off-ball linebacker.

Given the complexities and illusions thereof that offenses look to portray and display on a down-to-down basis with pre-snap motions and an emphasis on targeting the middle of the field in the passing game, becoming just a serviceable inside linebacker, let alone a good-to-above-average one, is harder than ever and takes time.

More often than not, it may take multiple seasons and some tough growing pains and learning lessons for a full maturation to take place and for a talented player at the position to begin realizing their full potential.

That was the career arc for Baltimore Ravens 2020 first-rounder Patrick Queen, who broke out in a big way in his fourth season, earning Pro Bowl and Second Team All Pro honors in 2023 before he departed for greener pastures in free agency the following offseason.

Three years later, his successor appears to be following in his footsteps. Through the first third of the final year of his rookie contract, 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson has had quite an impressive start to his breakout campaign.

Through six games, he is one of only two NFL defenders who have recorded 40-plus tackles, five-plus tackles for loss and an interception this season. The only other player to have reached such a notable feat is his teammate, three-time All Pro Kyle Hamilton.

Only two NFL defenders have each recorded 40+ tackles, 5+ TFL and an INT this season.



Both play for the @Ravens: Kyle Hamilton and Trenton Simpson. pic.twitter.com/rGcFayw0iW — Baltimore Ravens Communications (@Ravens_Comms) October 20, 2026

After opening each of the last two seasons at the starting WILL spot next to four-time Pro Bowl veteran Roquan Smith, only to get benched and replaced in the lineup, Simpson pointed to the different approach he took to his contract year as the primary reason for his breakout and why the game is finally starting to slow down for him.

"I come in every morning at 6 o'clock, [and] I meet with my linebacker coach," Simpson said. "[Also], my mentality [and] the way I'm playing is just no fear, one play at a time, [give] everything I've got [and] focus on my one key. When the ball is snapped, if I see something, trust it, go and just play like a Raven, hit anything that moves."

While most of the Ravens coaching staff was overhauled when former head coach John Harbaugh was fired after a massively disappointing 2025 season, one of the few holdovers that first-year head coach Jesse Minter retained was inside linebackers coach Tyler Santucci. This meant that Simpson would have the same position coach in back-to-back seasons for the first time in his career, which is clearly paying major dividends given all his success.

"Coming in early allows [me] to get extra two hours on film, taking care of my body [and] getting an extra lift a week," Simpson said. "I'd say [I'm focusing on] nutrition, getting massages now [and] becoming a real pro.

"All the linebackers come in early, but I think that's allowed all of us to play well together. It allows us to all see the things on the same page. Everybody's playing at a high level in that room. I think it's really working."

In addition to Santucci playing a major role, Simpson also credits the incredible example that Smith sets day in and day out as another invaluable asset in his continued development and maturation as a player.

"He showed me the way," Simpson said. "He's been an All-Pro player [and] he's one of the best at it. [I've been] seeing what he's done over these last four years and [I'm] trying to translate it to my game because I've noticed playing beside him [that] he's so ahead before the ball even snaps.

"I think this year that's what coming in and watching more film has allowed me to do. If I see a formation, it's like, 'It's only going to be one or two things.' Then, once you see it, you just go."

Ravens should prioritize keeping him

Jan 29, 2026; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Eric DeCosta at Jesse Minter’s press conference at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Lexi Thompson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given Simpson's age, having just turned 25 this past summer, and the upward trajectory that he is currently on, he's a prime candidate for an in-season early contract extension. In the past, as recently as last year with nose tackle Travis Jones, the Ravens have had no problem locking in young rising stars in the midst of or heading toward breakouts.

Of the three remaining members of the team's 2023 NFL Draft class playing in the final year of their rookie deals, both Simpson and fourth-round edge rusher Tavius Robinson have shown that they're worthy of being extended. However, Simpson is more likely to agree to an early deal, since Robinson leads the team in sacks and plays a premium position that teams across the league would pay much more for if he reaches, or even comes close to, double-digit sacks this year.

Simpson has expressed that he wants to remain with the Ravens for the long haul on numerous occasions, including most recently on an episode of 'The Lounge' podcast earlier this week.

"I want to send a message to this organization like, y'all drafted me four years ago, and I want to prove to y'all that I want to be here and be a Raven for the rest of my career," Simpson said. "I know going out to practice every day and playing with my hair on fire in games, that'll make that happen."

Since Minter's variation of the Ravens scheme has helped unlock his full potential, Simpson might be compelled to want to stick around that much more at a reasonable price, if it means he can keep playing alongside Smith, whose play and impact were negatively affected following Queen's departure. By not letting this homegrown ascending talent walk, they could very well wind up having the best off-ball linebacker tandem once again.