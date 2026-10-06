Unsung Heroes From The Ravens’ Week 4 Win Over Titans

In Week 4, the Baltimore Ravens came out on top in a home regular-season game for the first time in over 10 months on Sunday, when they held on to secure a 24-18 victory over the still-winless Tennessee Titans. They were one of just two AFC North teams to emerge victorious this past week, putting them in a tie atop the division standings with the upstart Cleveland Browns.

In a game where they were heavily favored to win, the Ravens built up a three-score lead before a rash of injuries caused them to play much more conservatively in the second half. Even though the Titans showed a lot of fight and were able to move the ball at times and get stops, the Ravens made more when it counted and are now 3-1 as a result.

The Ravens were able to secure the victory thanks to some underrated yet impactful performances from a handful of well-known starters and some of their less-heralded players making plays on both sides of the ball.

QB Tyler Huntley

With his close friend and the face of the franchise, Lamar Jackson, sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury that might not have kept him out of a more competitive game, the former Pro Bowl reserve stepped up and finished the game in his place. The Ravens were up 24-7 at halftime, so Huntley just needed to help the offense chew up the clock and take care of the ball. They achieved both goals under his stewardship for the final two quarters as he went 8-of-9 for 63 passing yards and a passer rating of 95.8 and ran twice for 18 yards before taking a couple of kneeldowns.

"I think 'Snoop' as a backup quarterback in this league and even as a starter at times has shown the ability to come in and really kind of run the offense, make plays with his legs and be able to make plays on third down," head coach Jesse Minter said "[I] thought he did a nice job on a couple of the keepers yesterday in getting yards. And so, he just gives you that ability to kind of make plays with his feet. He has kind of got a really cool, good mentality to be that guy."

LB Teddye Buchanan

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan (40) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After primarily playing special teams last week in his 2026 debut following a faster-than-expected recovery from the torn ACL that ended his promising rookie season, the second-year pro saw more action on defense in this game. Even though he still played a limited role in response to some of the Titans' 12 personnel packages, he still made his presence felt and made some impactful plays. His lone tackle came on a solo late in the third quarter, where he perfectly read and blew up a screen to Pro Bowl running back Tony Pollard for no gain.

LOVED seeing Teddye Buchanan make this play.



Teddye was having a great rookie year prior to his injury and it's good to see him healthy again. pic.twitter.com/nzzlbeGJse — Ryan Ripken (@ryanripkenshow) October 5, 2026

Buchanan helped force a third straight three-and-out in the fourth quarter when he went unblocked on a blitz call with an unabated path to what should've been his first career full sack after recording a half as a rookie, but he completely whiffed on the attempt. Nonetheless, the pressure forced Cam Ward to move off his spot, and he wound up throwing an incomplete pass after defensive tackle Nnamdi nearly got a sack but forced a deep incompletion instead. He played just 11 snaps on defense and finished as the Ravens' fifth-highest-graded defender according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 66.6.

"I think as Teddye has come back and proven to be now capable of playing some more snaps, that we will certainly try to find ways to get use out of both him and Trenton [Simpson]," Minter said.

WR Rashod Bateman

The sixth-year veteran came up clutch for both quarterbacks in this game by reeling in both of his targets for 46 receiving yards, the second-highest total on the team. He got open for a Jackson on a second-and-long scramble drill in the second quarter and picked up 28 yards on a catch-and-run and in the second quarter.

#Gophers Rashod Bateman with the catch for a 28 yard play for the Ravens#pROWGophers #GophersinthePros

📺NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube pic.twitter.com/CmJOzAJ50n — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 4, 2026

On what should've been the Ravens' fifth scoring drive of the game in the fourth quarter, he connected with Huntley on an 18-yard gain on third down to extend the possession that would eventually stall out and end with a missed Tyler Loop field goal from 40 yards out. Bateman finished as the Ravens' fifth-highest-graded offensive player with an overall PFF grade of 72.