14 Winners and 3 Losers From Ravens' Resilient Home Win Over Titans

The Baltimore Ravens established their first win streak in Week 4 of the 2026 regular season on Sunday by holding on in a 24-18 triumph over the Tennessee Titans.

They came into this game favored to come out on top by 10-plus points and were well on their way to covering that spread before they had several starters go down and not return with injuries. While they weren't able to maintain their double-digit halftime lead by the end, they made enough key plays in all three phases of the game to snap their four-game home losing skid.

Here are several Ravens players and coaches who stepped up and showed out, and others who made some costly mistakes from coaching and execution standpoints.

Winners

RB Derrick Henry

While the future Hall of Famer didn't go off against his former team in their first meeting since they opted to move on from him after the 2023 season, he still plowed his way into the end zone at least once for the fourth week in a row, and he got the win in the end. Henry led the Ravens with 73 rushing yards on 23 carries, caught a pair of passes for six receiving yards, and helped grind out a time-consuming drive in the fourth quarter.

LB Trenton Simpson

The fourth-year pro continued the impressive start to his breakout season with another highly impactful outing. He led the team in total tackles with nine, had a pass breakup and recorded his first career interception on the Titans' second play from scrimmage, which set up the Ravens' offense for a short first scoring drive.

QB Lamar Jackson

The Ravens' franchise signal caller was having one hell of a first half before he suffered an ankle injury while taking an ill-advised sack on the team's penultimate play. Jackson was carved up the Titans' defense through the air, going 15-of-20 for 222 passing yards and two touchdowns, with a passer rating of 144.2 and picked up 20 yards on two carries. His passing yardage total in two quarters matched Titans quarterback Cam Ward's total from all four quarters.

OLB Mike Green

The second-year pro stepped up in a big way with four-time Pro Bowl veteran edge rusher Trey Hendrickson out after undergoing finger surgery. He led the Ravens with three quarterback hits and was generating consistent pressure on Ward, including the near-sack that led to Simpson's interception. His six pressures and a 32% pass rush win rate were both the highest marks on the team as well.

WR Zay Flowers

The two-time Pro Bowler continued on his track to becoming a First or Second Team All Pro selection with another highly productive outing. Before Jackson went out with an injury, he was on pace for another career day with over 100 receiving yards in the first half for the second time this year. He finished with team highs in targets (10), receptions (8) and receiving yards (118) and scored his second touchdown of the season.

DT Nnamdi Madubuike

Playing in his first home game since he suffered what ended up being a season-ending neck injury last year, the two-time Pro Bowler had a massive impact as a pass rusher and run defender. He led Ravens defensive linemen with four total tackles, including three solos, one of which was a key stop to complete a goal-line stand and turn the ball over on downs. His two quarterback hits were the second-most on the team, as were his five pressures and 19.2% pass rush win rate.

Nnamdi Madubuike got quick penetration on the Ravens' 4th-down goal-line stop, then held off the Titans blocker with one arm while making the tackle with the other.



Awesome work by the whole D-line on this play and great to see Nnamdi back playing at a high level. pic.twitter.com/vqaq5cQZMj — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 5, 2026

TE Mark Andrews

The three-time Pro Bowler recorded five receptions for just 27 receiving yards, but he picked up some key drive-extending first downs, scored his first touchdown of the season and reached 500 career receptions by the end of the game.

OLB Ethan Burke

The undrafted rookie made the most of the first defensive snaps of his career by coming up clutch with a huge sack late in the fourth quarter to set up a third and long with two minutes left in the game.

IOL Olaivavega Ioane

The first-round rookie made his first career start at center despite being a natural guard and passed the test with flying colors. Going up against one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league, Jeffrey Simmons, he was part of the collective effort that limited the four-time Pro Bowler to just one pressure on 32 pass-rush snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

DB Kyle Hamilton

The three-time All Pro was his usually highly impactful and consistently disruptive self once again, making plays on the ball and ball carriers alike. He recorded the second-most total tackles with seven, including a team-high six solos, broke up a pass and forced a key fumble on a punch-out just before halftime.

K Tyler Loop

While the second-year specialist didn't end on a high note by missing a 40-yarder way wide left, it shouldn't overshadow the fact that he scored what ended up being their last points of the game by drilling a 64-yarder as time expired in the first half. In doing so, he not only set a new career high, but it also marked the second-longest field goal in franchise history and set a record for the longest made at their home stadium.

DB Malaki Starks

The second-year pro had his best game of the season to date, in which he tackled exceptionally well in space and with authority, both on defense and on special teams. He tied Hamilton for the most solo tackles on the team with six and was in the right place at the right time to recover a fumble and an onside kick attempt.

P Ryan Eckley

The rookie punter was a field-flipping weapon once again, helping the Ravens win the battle for field possession by pinning the Titans' offense back in their own 20-yard line on four of his six punts, including a long of 56 yards.

OC Declan Doyle

The first-year play-caller was in his bag once again throughout this game with his play designs and sequencing, even after Jackson went down, but the first half was truly another masterclass. He did a great job scheming up ways for Flowers and several other weapons to get open, and they still nearly posted 400 yards of total offense.

Declan Doyle shows Wildcat with Derrick Henry, motions Lamar Jackson back under center, quick snaps, and Mark Andrews breaks wiiiiide open for a touchdown.



Diabolical work by Doyle. 😈 pic.twitter.com/Iej7ENL5fr — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 5, 2026

Losers

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) sits on the bench after being removed from the game due to a possible injury during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall roster health

In addition to Jackson, the Ravens had three other starters and prominent role players leave the game with injuries and didn't return. The other three included four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), offensive guard Andrew Vorhees (foot), who was making his first start of the season, and veteran blocking tight end Durham Smythe (Achilles). While Jackson was spotted leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot on his left foot, he was the only one of the banged-up bunch whom head coach Jesse Minter sounded the most optimistic about, even saying that they considered having him re-enter the game in the second half before ultimately deciding not to risk further injury.

Dicipline

The Ravens continued to be one of the most penalized teams in the league on Sunday when they hit the double-digit accepted-flag threshold for the second time this year, recording season highs in both penalties (13) and penalty yardage (131). They've been their own worst enemy on offense, especially with pre-snap procedural penalties that set them back before they can get started and committing unnecessary holds or drifting downfield that negate big gains on runs, scrambles and screens.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

The 10th-year veteran saw his most extensive playing time of the season to date after Humphrey went out with a calf injury in the first half and was targeted early and often by Ward in the passing game. He gave up a handful of 10-plus-yard completions for first downs and was called for a 39-yard defensive pass interference that flipped the field on the only scoring drive of the third quarter.