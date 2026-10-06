Lamar Jackson Unlikely To Play Ravens Primetime Matchup vs. Falcons With Minor Ankle Sprain

When the Baltimore Ravens take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their first nationally televised night game in Week 5 against the suddenly surging Atlanta Falcons, it's likely that they will be doing so without franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The two-time league MVP had his ankle rolled up while getting sacked on the second-to-last play of the first half in the team's Week 4 home win over the Tennessee Titans. Although he remained in uniform and on the sideline for most of the second half, he did not re-enter the game at any point before heading back into the locker room in the final minutes of the 24-18 victory.

According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the testing that Jackson, who's been off to a sizzling start to the season, revealed that he suffered an ankle sprain of minor severity, but now only gives him an "outside chance" to be available for Sunday Night Football.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained ankle that gives him only an outside chance to play Sunday against the #Falcons, sources say.



Jackson could end up missing multiple games based on how rehab goes, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical. pic.twitter.com/pIKU5IfA3J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2026

"Jackson could end up missing multiple games based on how rehab goes, but the injury is not considered long-term or surgical," Rapoport wrote.

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter didn't divulge any specific diagnosis or details about the nature of his star signal caller's injury when addressing the media immediately after the team's win this past Sunday or in his weekly Monday presser the following day. However, the report echoes sentiments he expressed in both sessions.

"I don't know the chances yet. We're still gathering a lot of information and the imaging and things like that," Minter said. "He's just dealing with a little bit of an ankle [injury] and we'll see where that shakes out. Full trust and confidence in him that when it's ready to roll that we'll roll and go from there...I really don't think it's going to be crazy long-term, but we'll see what happens."





Jackson is off to another MVP pace to start this season through three and a half games. He has thrown for 967 passing yards, six touchdowns to one interception, completed 70.8% of his passes and produced a passer rating of 119.6. Jackson also leads the league with 10.1 yards gained per attempt, 10.9 adjusted yards gained per attempt and 14.2 yards gained per completion. As a runner, mostly on scrambles, he has picked up 144 rushing yards on 19 carries for nine first downs and a touchdown.

Offense is still in good hands without biggest star

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) looks to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Jackson can't suit up against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday next week, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has proved in the past, as recently as last year, that he is capable of leading them to big wins against formidable opponents.

Two of the Ravens' most impressive wins from the 2025 season came with the seventh-year veteran at the helm, starting in place of the three-time First Team All-Pro selection. Both were must-win games, coincidentally, against NFC opponents, with the first being in Week 8 at home in a 30-16 triumph over the Chicago Bears and the second was in Week 17 on the road and resulted in a 41-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

While both instances also featured heavy doses of star running back Derrick Henry, Huntley made plays with his arm and legs in each as well. He had five or fewer incompletions and threw for a touchdown in both and ran eight times for 50-plus yards as well.

In the first six years of his career, Huntley has compiled a record of 7-9 as a spot starter, the bulk of which has come with the Ravens, who he originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2020.

The seventh start of his career just so happened to be for Baltimore and came against Atlanta in Week 16, and he led the team to a 17-9 victory. His development as a passer and all-around player at the position has come a long way since then, so they still shouldn't be counted out heading into this primetime Battle of the Birds either way.

"You just look at what [Huntley] has done over the last few years, and [where he has] been in games like that, been in must-win situations and got the job done," Minter said Monday. "He has played well. The guys believe in him, and I think that is as important as anything. The guys have a lot of confidence in him to be able to go out there and do it."