The Saints host the Panthers to close out the regular season, as New Orleans looks to finish on a strong note.

For the final time this season, we'll see the Saints suit up for action. New Orleans (7-9) enters Sunday set to host the Panthers (6-10) as part of eight early kickoffs in Week 18 action. It'll be a long offseason for the black and gold, with many questions to answer. However, we'll enjoy the finale for now. Here's our pregame report.

All-Time Series: The Saints hold a 28-27 lead, and also have one postseason victory over Carolina from the 2017 season.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Jason Benatti, Matt Millen

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 111 (CAR), 158 (NO) | XM: 382 (CAR), 227 (NO)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Current Lines: Saints -3.5 (O/U at 41.5)

Jersey Combo: Black Jerseys, White Pants

Last 5 Matchups

9/25/22 - Panthers 22, Saints 14

1/2/22 - Saints 18, Panthers 10

9/19/21 - Panthers 26, Saints 7

1/3/21 - Saints 33, Panthers 7

10/25/20 - Saints 27, Panthers 24

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in yellow on FOX. They have the doubleheader on Sunday, with most of the viewing area getting the Cowboys-Commanders game.

Panthers-Saints projected in Yellow on FOX.

Saints Storylines

FINAL FOUR: It may not seem like it because of not being able to get into the postseason, but the Saints are still playing for something. Out of the bye week, the team's focus has been all about finishing the year 4-0. They have three straight wins to close out the year, so call it a moral victory or perhaps ending a high note. A win would have the team finish 8-9 for the second straight year.

PAYTON BUZZ: This has nothing to do with the game, but certainly is catching fire around the NFL. The Broncos contacted the Saints to get permission to talk to Sean Payton and received it. Those two can't talk until Jan. 17, and whether or not those two move forward will depend on the outcome of that conversation. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday night that Denver would be willing to meet New Orleans' asking price, which is expected to be for a first-round pick and more.

ROOKIE OUTING: Chris Olave would need 156 yards to break the franchise rookie receiving record, but only needs 18 yards to get to the 1,000-yard club. It'll be a showcase of rookie talent in this game, with Trevor Penning expecting to have a much larger role and Alontae Taylor starting opposite of Marshon Lattimore. We can't forget about Rashid Shaheed, who may be in for a much larger role going into 2023 with the Michael Thomas restructure news coming out on Saturday.

Saints News From the Week

