By The Numbers: Saints Win Back-To-Back Games for 1st Time in 2022

A look inside of the numbers that defined the New Orleans Saints' Week 16 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The New Orleans Saints (6-9) picked up their sixth win of the 2022 NFL regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns (6-9) on Saturday afternoon. The Black and Gold weathered the elements that included snow, freezing conditions, and a negative wind chill to start their first winning streak of the campaign.

With the victory, New Orleans keeps their slim playoff hopes alive and will travel to Philadelphia next week to battle the NFC's top team.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' Week 16 victory in Cleveland.

2: Wil Lutz Moves into 2nd in Saints History for Points Scored

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Lutz kicked a 23-yard field goal and two extra point attempts in the Saints' 17-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The five points Lutz collected moved him past John Carney and into second place on the New Orleans Saints' all-time points scored list.

The former UDFA from Georgia Southern now trails only Hall of Famer Morten Andersen (1,318 points) on the team's all-time list. Lutz has made over 85% of his field goal attempts in his career and now sits with 772 career points scored.

9: Saints Remain Undefeated When Taysom Hill Records 9+ Carries

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball against Cleveland Browns linebacker Reggie Ragland (19) during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

In a game with the weather conditions that were present in Cleveland, many expected a heavy dose of Taysom Hill sprinkled into the Saints' offense. Hill finished the contest with 9 carries for 56 yards and a score.

When Hill is utilized as a rusher within the Saints' offense the team produces strong results. So much so that a clear trend is evident in Hill's carries and the Saints' win column. When the Swiss Army Knife carries the ball at least nine times a contest, the Saints are 4-0 on the season. However, when Hill carries the ball less than 9 times the Saints are 2-8 on the season.

71: Kamara Ties Marques Colston For Most Scrimmage Touchdowns in Saints History

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates with guard Josh Andrews (68) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) after scoring during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The explosive Alvin Kamara scored just his fourth touchdown of the season on Saturday. However, the five-time Pro Bowler's trip to pay dirt was a historic one. With his touchdown late in the third quarter, Kamara has tied Marques Colston for most touchdowns from scrimmage in New Orleans Saints history with 71.

Kamara accomplished this historic feat in just his sixth NFL season. In his NFL career, AK has scored double-digit touchdowns in three seasons. This includes a franchise-record 21 during his outstanding 2019 campaign.

With two games remaining in the 2022 regular season, Kamara's next opportunity to pass Colston's record comes on the road against the Eagles in Week 17. Followed by a chance to set the new franchise mark in front of the loyal Who Dat Nation in Week 18's home matchup against the Panthers.

