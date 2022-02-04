Grading the Saints Defensive Tackles in 2021

How much of a contribution did the defensive tackle position make to the success of the New Orleans defense in 2021?

The New Orleans Saints had one of the NFL's deepest defensive tackle positions in 2020. Coming into the 2021-22 season, the New Orleans Saints were facing a depleted defensive interior.

Run-stopper Malcom Brown was traded to Jacksonville in a salary cap move. Former first-round draft choice Sheldon Rankins signed with the Jets in free agency. David Onyemata would also be lost to a six-game suspension for violation of the league's substance abuse policy. Promising free-agent addition Jalen Dalton went down with a season-ending injury in training camp.

New Orleans would have to rely on former undrafted players like Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, and Christian Ringo to hold down the middle.

Saints 2021 Position Grades

Defensive Tackle

Miami Dolphins running back Duke Johnson (28) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Losing David Onyemata for the first six contests was a big blow to the defense. New Orleans gave up under 100 yards rushing in five of those six games. However, they weren't able to get consistent interior pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Saints gave up an average of over 340 yards passing over the first five weeks.

Onyemata appeared in all 11 contests after his return from suspension. He had just two sacks and two tackles for loss, but recorded 16 QB pressures.

A rare athlete, Onyemata has developed into a terrific inside defender after being a raw fourth-round draft choice in 2016. He's outstanding against the run, plays with good leverage despite his size, and is one of the league's most underrated interior rushers.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass over New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Third-year DT Shy Tuttle saw the most playing time of his career in 2021. An undrafted rookie in 2019, Tuttle started 15 games this season. He had a career-high 48 tackles, including three for loss, and was a terrific defender against the run.

A stout presence in the middle, Tuttle provided little disruption as a pass rusher. He recorded five pressures and didn't record a sack.

The 6’3” and 300-Lb. Tuttle has developed into a strong rotational player for the defense. He was a crucial piece to one of the league's best run defenses, but more was needed from him in the passing game.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Christian Ringo (70) celebrates a sack of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12). Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After Dalton's injury, another undrafted journeyman stepped up to become one of the team’s biggest surprises of the year. Sixth-year DT Christian Ringo was with his fifth team in six years. His 14 games were a career-high and 26 tackles were more than his cumulative career total.

Ringo, who played collegiately at Louisiana, worked his way into the rotation and appeared in 35% of the defensive snaps. He provided strong run defense, but like Tuttle helped little in the pass rush.

The 29-year-old Ringo had two tackles for loss, recorded five pressures, and forced or recovered two fumbles. His play moved him past other more established players on the depth chart.

Second-year DT Malcolm Roach regressed a bit in his sophomore season. Roach had an interception and two QB pressures, but didn't register a sack or tackle for loss in seven games.

Roach was surpassed on the depth chart and saw his playing time decrease as the season went along. Third-year DT Albert Huggins had the opposite trajectory in his first year with the Saints.

Saints DT Albert Huggins (95). Credit: neworleanssaints.com

The 24-year-old Huggins saw little playing time over the first quarter of the season. However, his impressive play against the run earned him a bigger spot in the rotation. In nine games of action, Huggins had only two QB hits and no sacks.

The Saints also got interior contributions from undrafted rookie Josiah Bronson and veteran DT Montravius Adams. Each were poached off the practice squad by other teams late in the year.

Versatile DE Tanoh Kpassagnon provided interior pass rush over the first half of the year. When Kpassagnon was hurt down the stretch, ends Cam Jordan or Marcus Davenport were also effective inside in some obvious passing situations.

New Orleans ranked 4th against the run in 2021. They allowed less than 94 yards per game on the ground and a league-low 3.7 per carry. Their defensive tackles played a big role, providing a formidable wall and standing up blockers at the line of scrimmage.

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) sacks Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints interior pass rush contributed little to the defensive success. Onyemata was the only defensive tackle on the roster to record a sack and he was down from his normal production.

Defensive Tackle Grade = C

Read More Saints News