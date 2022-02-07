Rating the Performance of the Saints Offensive Line in 2021

A usually dominant New Orleans offensive line was just a shell of itself in 2021. Injuries and lineup shuffling robbed the Saints of both cohesion and effectiveness on the offensive side.

Several questions surrounded the New Orleans Saints offense entering the 2021-22 NFL season. Legendary QB Drew Brees had retired during the offseason. The Saints would replace him with Jameis Winston, an immensely talented quarterback prone to crippling turnovers.

Not only would the Saints look different without Brees, but Winston would also have a depleted crew of pass catchers.

Veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders and TE Jared Cook were gone because of salary cap concerns. All-Pro WR Michael Thomas would miss the first part of the season after offseason surgery that would ultimately keep him out for the year.

One position that wasn't questioned coming into the season was the offensive line. Considered one of the NFL's best, the Saints front line had bullied and dominated opponents for the previous five seasons.

New Orleans had uncharacteristic struggles offensively all year. They tumbled to 28th in total yardage and 32nd in passing production. A season-ending injury to Winston, coupled by the absence of Thomas, were huge contributors to their issues.

Injuries also annihilated the Saints offensive line, rendering the entire unit helpless at times.

Saints 2021 Position Grades

Offensive Line

The Starters

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) blocks against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The kill-shot for the Saints offensive line came when the team lost both their elite tackles for most of the stretch run. Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead are the best tackle duo in the NFL. They each eliminate the league's best edge rushers and are devastating run blockers.

Ramczyk missed seven straight games through November and December. Armstead sat out nine games and played in just two of eight contests through the second half of the year. The Saints offense was completely stagnant without their Pro Bowl tackles, especially in the five games that both were sidelined.

Third-year C Erik McCoy missed five games after being injured in the season opener. McCoy was arguably the team's most consistent lineman in 2021, but was still inconsistent down the stretch.

Three-time Pro Bowl LG Andrus Peat went down for the year with a knee injury in Week 6. With McCoy missing time early and Peat out for the last half of the year, the Saints had trouble establishing interior control.

Second-year RG Cesar Ruiz was the only member of the starting five to not miss a game. However, Ruiz was also the line's weakest link, even among backups. He was almost undeniably the team's biggest disappointment in 2021.

The Backups

New Orleans Saints guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran G/T James Hurst was the most versatile member of the offensive line. Hurst started games at both guard spots and both tackle positions this season. He is better suited at guard, but also played well in relief of Armstead or Ramczyk on the edge.

Second-year G Calvin Throckmorton may have been the team's most pleasant surprise this season. Throckmorton filled in at both guard spots when Hurst had to kick outside or Ruiz moved to center. Eventually, he settled in at left guard, where he played solid football.

Rookie sixth-round pick Landon Young was pressed into duty as injuries ravaged the offensive line. Young saw little action over the first nine games but got the start in a Week 11 loss at Philadelphia. He had some nice moments and played 98% of the offensive snaps during the outing.

After the game, it was revealed that Young suffered a foot injury in the first half that would end his season. Caleb Benenoch, among other journeymen, would also see action on the battered Saints line.

Results

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans quarterbacks were sacked 37 times this season, most since 2013 and tying for the highest in Sean Payton's 16-year tenure. The Saints averaged just 3.9 yards per rushing attempt, ranking 28th in the NFL. It was their lowest average since 2015.

Lack of cohesion and injuries also robbed New Orleans of effectiveness on screen passes. Ramczyk and Armstead are terrific athletes and McCoy has outstanding mobility from the interior.

Opponents were able to storm the Saints backfield with success most of the season. With quarterbacks under siege and no room for their runners, the offense was often spinning its wheels.

Injuries caused a different line combination seemingly every week. Depth was strong, but the unit eventually reached a breaking point. It was difficult for the offense to establish any continuity with the constant shuffling up front. Both the running game and passing attack paid the price.

Offensive Line Grade = C-

Read More Saints News