Another Tre'Quan Smith Disappointment Limited the Saints Offense in 2021

After four disappointing seasons, will free-agent WR Tre'Quan Smith return to the New Orleans Saints?

Heading into the 2018 offseason, the New Orleans Saints needed additional weapons for their offense.

With a third-round in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Saints selected WR Tre'Quan Smith out of Central Florida. Smith was expected to develop into a complementary threat to All-Pro WR Michael Thomas.

An athletic target with good size at 6’2” and 210-Lbs., Smith had some encouraging moments as a rookie. He had 3 catches for 111 yards and two long touchdowns on a Monday Night against the Redskins. On another Prime Time stage against the Eagles, he pulled 10 receptions for 157 yards and a score.

Since his promising rookie campaign, Smith has never developed as had hoped. He's struggled with injuries and has never been able to secure the number two receiving job despite several chances.

Even when Thomas was hampered by a severe ankle injury in 2020, Smith was still maddeningly inconsistent.

Smith came into 2021 off a career-high 34 receptions for 448 yards last year. With QB Drew Brees retired, Thomas injured for the year, and veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders released, more was expected from Smith in his fourth year.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Tre'Quan Smith

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown against Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sidelined by a hamstring injury, Smith missed most of training camp and the first five games of the regular season. It also cost him valuable time with new QB Jameis Winston. Returning in a Week 7 win at Seattle, Smith caught just one pass for 11 yards and got into a sideline confrontation with Winston over an incorrect route.

Smith had a much stronger outing in a victory over the Buccaneers the following week. He pulled in all 3 of his targets for 33 yards, including a key touchdown snag from Winston.

Veteran QB Trevor Siemian stepped in for an injured Winston, who went down for the year against Tampa Bay. Smith had his best production of the year with Siemian behind center.

Smith's three catches for 53 yards helped bring the Saints back against Atlanta in Week 9. It wasn't enough in a narrow loss. He caught 4 of 7 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown the next week in a loss at Tennessee.

During a Week 11 loss to the Eagles, Smith saw a season-high 8 targets. He pulled in five of them for 64 yards. He’d follow that up with 4 receptions in a blowout loss to Buffalo, but gained just 31 yards.

Taysom Hill replaced Siemian at quarterback in Week 13 against Dallas. Smith managed just two catches for 15 yards on 7 targets. Over the next two games, both victories, he had a combined five receptions for 50 yards.

After missing two consecutive weeks with a chest injury, Smith returned for the season finale against the Falcons. He’d have his best production of the year, catching 5 passes for a season-high 76 yards and a score.

For the year, Smith had 32 receptions for 377 yards in eleven games. His 3 touchdowns and 11.7 average per reception were the lowest of his career. In an offense desperate for playmakers, Smith again failed to deliver.

The 26-year-old Smith is the team’s best blocker at the position and has solid straight line speed as a deep threat. However, he doesn't operate well in traffic and has failed to develop his route precision.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown pass over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Fabian Moreau (22). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Smith's inability to provide consistent production has handcuffed the New Orleans offense, even with Thomas in the lineup. He has just four games of over 70 yards receiving in his 51 games played. Two of those were in his rookie season, the only two 100-yard outings of his career.

The New Orleans Saints need a massive upgrade at the receiver position. With the disappointing Tre'Quan Smith headed into free agency, it would be surprising if the Saints tried to bring him back after multiple opportunities to secure an important role.

