Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Safety

New additions at safety could make early season chemistry a question, but the Saints defensive backfield has the potential to be the best in franchise history. Here’s an early training camp preview of the safety position.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to own one of the NFL's top defenses in 2022. In 2021, the Saints held a top-10 ranking in nearly every defensive category. The unit nearly overcame the team’s inept offense to carry them into the playoffs.

Most of the squad returns intact this season. Rangy S Marcus Williams left in free agency and veteran Malcolm Jenkins was lost to retirement. However, the Saints countered that by signing veteran Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu and former Jets ballhawk Marcus Maye in free agency. They also brought in several other pieces to bolster depth.

It could take some time for the back end of the defense to jell with their communication and chemistry, but the safeties have the potential to be more active and athletic than their 2020 and 2021 versions. Here is an early training camp preview of the position.

SAFETY

Currently on the Roster

Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate (84) tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Marcus Maye

Tyrann Mathieu

P.J. Williams

J.T. Gray

Justin Evans

Smoke Monday*

Daniel Sorensen

(* = Rookie)

The 24-year-old Gardner-Johnson is an emerging star, and an underrated key to the entire defense. He’s among the better slot corners in the league and a playmaker all over the formation. He missed four games at mid-season with a knee injury, but still had his best year with 3 interceptions, 7 passes broken up, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, and 5 pressures.

Capable of playing a deep safety role, Gardner-Johnson is most effective when moved around the formation. He’s outstanding in man coverage, able to be equally effective against shifty wideouts or physical tight ends. His run defense is outstanding. He's also shown himself to be an effective blitzer.

Gardner-Johnson is also an emotional catalyst for the team. His ability to get under the skin of opponents is surpassed only by his skills on the field. The Saints were 9-3 in games he played last season, 0-5 without him in the lineup.

Former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye (20) intercepts a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 29-year-old Maye was signed away from the Jets to offset the loss of Marcus Williams. Picked in the 2nd round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida, three selections in front of Williams, Maye combines outstanding range with terrific ball skills.

Maye had six interceptions and broke up 22 passes in his first four seasons. He went down with a season-ending Achilles injury last season, but should be medically cleared by training camp. A DUI arrest in February 2021 could also result in a league suspension, leaving the start to his season in doubt.

At 6-foot and 207-Lbs., Maye is a strong tackler with the versatility to play in the tackle box. He also has the man coverage ability to take on the slot. Maye's best attribute is as a deep safety, where he has every bit the range and anticipation of the departed Williams.

New Orleans Saints S Tyrann Mathieu during OTA workouts. Credit: John Hendrix-Saints News Network

Fan favorite and New Orleans native Mathieu was brought in after the draft. At 30-years-old, Mathieu may be on the back end of his career. However, the four-time Pro Bowler is an athletic upgrade over Malcolm Jenkins and will fill an important leadership role in the secondary.

Expect Mathieu to also assume many of Jenkins’ responsibilities on the field. He’s always been a force near the line of scrimmage and still has the speed to play in single-high or two-deep safety alignments. The 10-year veteran surrendered nearly 70% completion rate when targeted last season, but can also step into man coverage from the slot.

Mathieu adds another playmaking element to the defense. He has 26 career interceptions, including 13 over the last three seasons, and has forced or recovered 10 fumbles.

Mathieu's former Kansas City teammate, Daniel Sorensen, was also added in free agency. The 32-year-old Sorensen is a major liability in coverage, but has good awareness in zones and is a reliable tackler.

A nine-year veteran, Sorensen has 12 career interceptions. He’s also a strong presence at the line of scrimmage against the run, often employed as a nickel linebacker with the Chiefs. He’ll also be a factor on special teams, a vital quality for the Saints reserve defensive backs.

New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams (26) intercept a pass from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and runs it in for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The versatile P.J. Williams was brought back this offseason for his eighth season with the franchise. A quality backup capable of playing deep safety, off-ball coverage in the slot, or in the tackle box, he’s coming off perhaps his best season.

Williams had a career-high 3 interceptions in 2021, including one for a game-clinching touchdown against Tampa Bay. He also broke up five passes while adding two sacks and three tackles for loss. The converted corner has developed into an off the ball playmaker and an underrated contributor for this defense.

Gardner-Johnson, Mathieu, Maye, and Williams are all equally effective from the slot, in the tackle box, or in deep coverage. Their incredible versatility allows the defense to be extremely aggressive and creative with their coverage packages.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (21) intercepts a pass against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

A possible under-the-radar acquisition this offseason is former Buccaneers S Justin Evans. A second-round choice in 2017 along with Maye and Marcus Williams, Evans showed equally strong potential over his first two seasons.

Evans had three interceptions, broke up eight throws, and recorded 125 tackles in 2017 and 2018. Major Achilles injuries and other setbacks have had him out of action since 2018. Prior to that, he had outstanding range and ball skills in deep coverage. If he can regain that range, he definitely has the playmaking skills to earn defensive snaps.

Former Auburn S Smoke Monday was surprisingly not selected in this springs draft. The Saints quickly snatched up the undrafted rookie, who was an aggressive playmaker for four seasons in the SEC. He had 5 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, 6 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and scored three touchdowns in his Auburn career.

New Orleans Saints safety Smoke Monday (28) during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Monday is an intense competitor with a penchant for big plays. He’s a terrific open field tackler with a non-stop motor. His lack of speed is a weakness as a single-high safety or in man coverage. However, he has the ball skills and coverage awareness to steal a roster spot.

Evans, Monday, and Sorensen will have to stand out on special teams as well as defensively to secure a job. Fifth-year veteran J.T. Gray has stuck on this roster for his special teams abilities. Rarely seen in defensive packages, Gray is one of the NFL's top special teams stars.

Voted All-Pro for the second time in three years in 2021, Gray heads up one of the league's best coverage units. He’ll be tough to unseat.

The training camp battle between Gray, Sorensen, Monday, and Evans for the final roster spots should be tight. The winners will not only need to show that they can be effective defensive contributors but also special teams playmakers.

Expect the Saints to keep six safeties in lieu of a fifth cornerback heading into the year. The versatility of Gardner-Johnson, Mathieu, Maye, and Williams to play corner should allow them to keep an extra player at this deeper position. New Orleans also employs an extra defensive back and just two linebackers in most defensive packages.

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray (48) breaks up a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson, Maye, Mathieu, and probably Williams are all secure, and all will be utilized in several ways this season. Expect competition for the final roster spots to be fierce. There may also be early season growing pains in communication and chemistry with the new additions.

Outside of reps to build the chemistry between the new safeties and the team’s standout corners, this has the potential to be the best defensive backfield in franchise history.

On paper, Maye and Mathieu are upgrades over Williams and Jenkins athletically and in playmaking ability. Sprinkle in the dynamic Gardner-Johnson, experience of Williams, and upside of Monday and Evans, that could spell trouble for opposing quarterbacks in 2022.

