Saints Coaching Search: The Surprise Names

New Orleans has already lined up four interviews for their head coaching vacancy. Can we also see some surprising candidates to emerge in the upcoming days?

The New Orleans sports world was sent into a spin when coach Sean Payton retired after 16 seasons with the team. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is the early favorite to succeed Payton. The team is expected to interview several candidates for the position.

Payton was a highly regarded assistant when he interviewed with the Saints in 2006. However, he had never been a head coach before and was a bit of a surprise hire for a franchise expected to bring in more experience at the time.

New Orleans will already interview Allen and have requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Here are some other names who may surface in the coming days that may come as surprises.

LANE KIFFIN

Head Coach

Mississippi Rebels

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin in the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

A young, brash (some might say cocky) offensive mind who rubs some the wrong way as coach of the Saints? It worked out pretty well for New Orleans in 2006.

The 46-year-old Kiffin, son of revered former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, has been an NFL head coach before. He was the youngest coach in league history when hired by the Oakland Raiders in 2007 at 31.

Kiffin lasted less than two years with the Raiders. He was fired four games into the 2008 season after clashes with owner Al Davis and a 5-15 record. Kiffin, who had been an offensive assistant for a powerhouse USC program from 2001 to 2006, returned to college after leaving Oakland.

Taking over head coaching duties at the University of Tennessee in 2009, Kiffin lasted just one stormy season. He left the Volunteers program in 2010 amid controversy to take over as head coach at USC after Pete Carroll's departure to Seattle.

Kiffin went 25-13 over his first three years at USC. He was fired by the program early in 2013 surrounded by more allegations after a flurry of losses. He'd bounce back quickly, getting hired to be the offensive coordinator at Alabama immediately after the 2013 season.

Over three years with the Crimson Tide, Kiffin transformed the offense for a perennial contender. He parlayed that success into another head coaching job with Florida Atlantic University in 2017. They'd win two Conference USA titles over the next three years with Kiffin at the helm.

Ole Miss brought Kiffin in as head coach in 2020. His offenses have been among the most productive in the NCAA over the last two seasons. He developed QB Matt Corral into a top NFL prospect and guided the Rebels to a 10-3 record and Sugar Bowl berth in 2021.

DOUG MARRONE

Offensive Line Coach

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 13, 2019; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone (left) and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton meet after a game. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Marrone would be another candidate with ties to the Saints organization. He appeared in one game with the team as an offensive lineman during the 1989 season. It was one of just four contests he played during a five-year career.

After spending seven years as a college assistant, Marrone was added the New York Jets staff as an offensive line coach in 2002. He'd spend four years in that role.

Marrone landed with Sean Payton's first staff in New Orleans, getting hired as the offensive coordinator in 2006. He'd be with the Saints for three seasons. During that time, New Orleans finished in the top-five in passing yardage and total offense three times, ranking first in both categories twice.

Marrone was hired to be the head coach at Syracuse University in 2009. He'd guide the Orange to two winning seasons in four years, including the Big East championship in 2012. Those accomplishments landed him the head coaching job with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

Two years in Buffalo netted Marrone a 15-17 record. He'd resign after the 2014 season because of a Bills ownership change despite going 9-7. The Jacksonville Jaguars added him to their staff as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Marrone took over as Jacksonville's interim head coach to close out the 2016 season. He'd get the full-time promotion in 2017 and lead the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and a berth in the AFC Championship Game.

Never able to duplicate his initial success in Jacksonville, Marrone went just 12-36 over the next three years. The Jaguars would fire him after a 1-15 finish in 2020. Marrone was added to Alabama's staff last season. He was an integral part of a Crimson Tide team that advanced to the CFP title game.

DOUG PEDERSON

former Head Coach

Philadelphia Eagles

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson looks on against the Washington Redskins. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

With Payton's retirement, there are just seven current NFL head coaches who have won a Super Bowl. A close friend of Payton, the 54-year-old Pederson would add to that number if he re-entered the league.

Pederson was a backup quarterback for four different NFL teams from 1994 to 2004. He'd return to the NFL as an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, where he'd remain for four years.

The Kansas City Chiefs hired Pederson to be their offensive coordinator in 2013. He and head coach Andy Reid led the Chiefs to the playoffs in two of the next three years. That resulted in a return to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016, this time as head coach.

Pederson's Eagles would miss the playoffs in his first season, but he developed Number 2 overall draft choice QB Carson Wentz. Philadelphia would shock the league in 2017, rolling to a 13-3 regular season record and a victory in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles weren't as successful in 2018 and 2019. Pederson still led his team to the playoffs both years with one of the NFL's most imaginative offenses. He was fired after the 2020 season following a 4-11-1 finish.

DEMECO RYANS

Defensive Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Defensive Coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Credit: ninernoise.com

As a player, Ryans was the NFL Rookie of the Year after being a second-round draft choice by the Houston Texans in 2006. He had a decorated college career at Alabama before moving on to the NFL.

Ryans had 13.5 sacks, 7 interceptions, recovered 10 fumbles, and made three Pro Bowls as a linebacker with the Texans and Eagles from 2006 to 2015. Upon his retirement, he was hired as a quality control coach with San Francisco in 2017.

Ryans was bumped up to linebackers coach for the 49ers in 2018. He was part of a formidable 49ers defense that advanced to Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. Ryans was promoted to defensive coordinator this past season after Robert Saleh became head coach of the Jets.

The 49ers ranked third in total defense under Ryans in 2021. He helped with the impressive development of linebackers Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, and Azeez Al-Shaair. San Francisco will play at Los Angeles in the NFC Championship Game this Sunday.

Ryans has already been impressive in some interviews. He is reportedly a favorite for the head coaching vacancy with the Minnesota Vikings.

Dennis Allen is probably the early favorite for the job. Ryans, Pederson, Marrone, and Kiffin aren't considered among the hottest candidates. However, Payton's hiring by New Orleans in 2006 came as a surprise to many and was even criticized in some circles.

Read More Saints News