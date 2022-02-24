Saints Coaching Staff Takes Shape

The Saints coaching staff is coming together, as Dennis Allen has surrounded himself around people that he can trust.

The Saints may not have a sexy staff in name going into 2022, but that's okay. In the end, Dennis Allen assembled a coaching staff of people he can trust while adding to the mix. The new regime in New Orleans is taking shape, and it's certainly going to be a huge factor in success post-Sean Payton.

2022 Coaching Staff Additions/Changes

Doug Marrone - Offensive Line

Kris Richard, Ryan Nielsen - Co-defensive Coordinators

Darren Rizzi - Assistant Head Coach

Ronald Curry - Passing Game Coordinator

Kodi Burns - Wide Receivers

Pete Carmichael - Offensive Coordinator

Marrone and Burns are the new additions to the staff. Nielsen will continue handling the defensive line, while Richard will keep at it with the secondary. Rizzi will remain the special teams coach while adding a new title to his resume. Curry's role as quarterbacks coach will continue, but will support Carmichael and the offense more.

CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATORS: It works until it doesn't. Richard had several interviews during the offseason with teams regarding a defensive coordinator spot, but he wasn't selected. He was previously the Seahawks' defensive coordinator from 2015-2017. As for Nielsen, he was already an assistant head coach, and adding this title to him should help put him more in a position in the future.

These two should only help Dennis Allen, but ultimately it's Allen's show to run if what he said at his introductory presser to handle defensive play calls holds true. Nielsen has been around since 2017, while Richard enters his second season with the team. Both are highly respected, and should continue having success with their individual position groups.

There may some nuances in how their new roles factor in with Allen, but we'll just have to wait and see how that approach is.

BIG OPPORTUNITY AT HAND: Kodi Burns' role as the new wide receiver coach will be one of the most important jobs in 2022. Replacing Curtis Johnson is no easy feat, as he was someone who was extremely respected and coached receivers even if they did everything perfect. A new injection or fresh perspective here could really help, and just getting Michael Thomas back in the mix will instantly boost the group.

Regardless of who plays quarterback this season, New Orleans must invest in some pass-catching help. Burns will be tasked to help develop a relatively young group, and hopefully the team doesn't find themselves in a bad situation like last season.

OFFENSIVE LINE HOPE: If anyone could fix players like Cesar Ruiz along the offensive line, it would be Doug Marrone. He certainly did a good job when he was with the Saints from 2006-2008, allowing just 47 sacks in three seasons with Drew Brees at the helm. Naturally, some of that could be attributed to Brees, but good protection was in place.

Keeping Zach Strief in place also helps. One of things that couldn't be overlooked during training camp and practices is the amount of instruction and detail that he gives. Not many pay attention to the offensive line, but this duo will have a lot on their plate.

Big questions remain on what the team does with Terron Armstead and how they potentially shift things. If Armstead walks, then perhaps the team rolls with James Hurst out at left tackle. Landon Young could be a good depth option, but needs development. We saw Calvin Throckmorton get thrown into things, and he did well in place of Andrus Peat. Would the team swap him to the right side with Peat coming back to challenge Ruiz? We'll see what happens, but all options feel like they're on the table.

WHAT'S NEXT: The major positions have been figured out, but there will be a need for a new strength and conditioning coach. There may also be a need for a new offensive assistant with Joe Staley being out of the picture. Alabama's David Ballou and Matt Rhea were both reportedly on the team's radar, so we'll see if anything transpires there.

We're less than three weeks away from the new season, and the team has to make some in-house decisions with players. New Orleans will have until March 8 to make a decision on whether or not to use the franchise tag on Marcus Williams. We should start learning more about how they'll handle some of the larger cap hits as well, and rest assured that they'll make it work.

