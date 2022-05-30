Saints Players on Their Last Chance?

These New Orleans players will probably not be on the roster bubble during this year’s training camp. However, after several failed opportunities to distinguish themselves as consistent contributors, they may be staring at their final chance to make an impact for the team.

The New Orleans Saints have among the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL. All-Pro talent is at nearly every position on both sides of the ball and few teams have better depth. That depth nearly allowed the team to squeak into the playoffs last season, despite a crippling rash of injuries.

In spite of their talent, there are still a few spots of concern on the team. Lack of proven depth at linebacker and running back are big questions as the Saints head into summer. Training camp will also reveal some crucial positional battles as players jockey for roster spots.

The following players may not be on the roster bubble in training camp. However, they've been disappointing when put into prominent roles. While these players may not be in danger of being released, it may also be their last chance to carve out a role for the team.

CESAR RUIZ, G

New Orleans Saints guard Cesar Ruiz (51) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

The Number 24 overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Ruiz was the team’s most disappointing player in 2021. Predominantly a center in college at Michigan, Ruiz has been the starting right guard for the last two seasons. After showing promise as a rookie, he regressed badly last year.

Ruiz struggled as a pass blocker, often getting pushed back into the quarterback or showing poor positioning. His struggles as a run blocker were even more surprising. Ruiz often whiffed on key blocks or failed to gain control at the point of attack.

At 6’4” and 316-Lbs., Ruiz has the upper body strength and showed the footwork in college to be a capable lineman. He has yet to consistently exhibit those traits in the NFL. At just 23 (in June) and with a first-round investment, it seems unlikely that the Saints will move on from him after just two years.

Ruiz was the only member of the offensive line to play every snap in 2021, but veteran G/T James Hurst was one of the unit’s most consistent performers. If 2022 first-round pick, OT Trevor Penning, can win the job on the left side, Hurst could push Ruiz for playing time if he again struggles.

New Orleans must also make a decision on whether to pick up a fifth-year option on Ruiz after this season.

ADAM TRAUTMAN, TE

Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

A rookie third-round choice in the 2020 NFL Draft, Trautman showed solid potential in his first year as a reserve with 15 catches for 171 yards and a score. It was enough to convince the Saints to let erratic veteran TE Jared Cook go in free agency and turn to the former Dayton star.

If not for Ruiz, the distinction of the most disappointing player of 2021 would have belonged to Trautman. In 13 games as starter, he produced only 27 receptions for 263 yards and 2 touchdowns. The production was especially disappointing because of the Saints lack of playmakers at wideout. Trautman had an opportunity to be a playmaker for a struggling offense and failed.

Plagued by dropped passes and an inability to separate from coverage, Trautman also regressed as a blocker. It's an area that improved over the last stretch of the year, but still fell well short of expectations. Remember that the Saints traded four Day 3 draft picks to position themselves to take Trautman.

At 6’5” and 253-Lbs. with decent athleticism, the 25-year-old Trautman will be given another chance to prove himself in 2022. Outside of undrafted rookie TE Lucas Krull, the Saints did not address this position at all through the draft or free agency.

If Trautman doesn't show some development, this will again be a major team weakness and need highly addressed next offseason.

ZACK BAUN, LB

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) apply pressure on Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley (7). Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Another member of the Saints’ disappointing 2020 draft class, Baun came to the team as a third-down pick from Wisconsin. Mostly a stand-up defensive end and pass rusher in college, the 225-Lb. Baun was thought to have the athleticism for a transition to linebacker.

Baun played little as a rookie while learning a new position, playing in only 8% of the defensive snaps. After a full offseason and promising preseason, he was expected to take a major jump in 2022. That turned out not to be the case. Baun was consistently overwhelmed by blockers on the edge and looked lost when asked to drop in coverage.

Entering his third season, Baun is at a crossroads. He's clearly not a fit for the Saints defensive scheme, but should get one more opportunity to develop. New Orleans added little at the position to back up starters Demario Davis and Peter Werner, outside of rookie fifth-round pick D'Marco Jackson.

Baun is also a key member of the Saints special teams, something that could keep his roster spot secure. However, he could be deemed expendable if another young linebacker emerges with equal special teams capability and better defensive potential.

TRE'QUAN SMITH, WR

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a touchdown over Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Another season meant another year of injury struggles and underwhelming production for the 26-year-old Smith. A third-round choice in the 2018 NFL Draft, Smith has missed 15 games over the last three seasons. He’s also failed to step up as an effective Number 2 receiver, despite several chances in an offense desperate for weapons.

A season-ending injury to WR Michael Thomas in 2021 gave Smith his latest opportunity. He responded with just 32 receptions for 377 yards and 3 scores for a passing attack that ranked dead last in the NFL. Smith has good deep speed and ideal measurables at 6’2” and 210-Lbs. What he lacks is route precision and the ability to separate or operate effectively in traffic.

Smith's failure to develop has handcuffed a receiving corps that's lacked a standout outside of Thomas. He was surpassed in targets and snaps by former undrafted players Deonte Harty and Marquez Callaway the last two seasons.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Saints re-signed Smith to a two-year contract this offseason. New Orleans also added WR Chris Olave with a first-round choice and signed veteran Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. The wideout position looks deep with those additions, along with the return of Thomas and presence of Harty and Callaway.

Smith has critical knowledge of the offense and is an outstanding blocker. However, his failure to develop as a reliable offensive threat could leave him on the outside looking in for snaps. Perhaps even make him a trade candidate or possible surprise release during training camp.

