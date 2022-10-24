Saints Positioning in the Weak NFC South

In the 20-year history of the NFC South, the division has been won with a .500 or worse record just once. That was in 2014, when the Carolina Panthers stumbled to the crown with a 7-8-1 record. The New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record that year, second in the division.

Despite several chances to take control of the division during the year, an underachieving and overrated Saints team failed to capitalize on their chances. New Orleans was just 3-3 against a poor division and, amazingly, lost their last five home games of the season.

Fast forward 21 years later, and the NFC South might again be the worst division in football.

1st - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4 record)

3-2 vs. NFC opponents

2-1 vs. NFC South

1-0 vs. Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12). Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 division champions have gotten off to a surprisingly rocky start. Tom Brady has thrown eight touchdowns and just one interception, but has been under constant pressure and just hasn't looked as sharp as he has through his 23-year career.

Struggles along their offensive line have also caused the Buccaneers to rank dead last in rushing production. Tampa Bay ranks seventh in total defense and sixth against the pass, recording 22 sacks and six interceptions. However, they've been extremely vulnerable against the run, ranking 16th, and haven't been able to get off the field in crucial moments.

The Buccaneers rank 24th on third down defense and 31st in red-zone percentage. Offensively, they're 26th in third down opportunities and 26th in red-zone chances. The Buccaneers next host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. They'll have a rematch against New Orleans at home on Monday, December 5 in week 13.

2nd - Atlanta Falcons (3-4)

2-3 vs. NFC opponents

1-1 vs. NFC South

0-1 vs. Saints

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches a pass over Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Thought to be one of the league’s least talented teams coming into the year, the Falcons have surprised opponents with their physicality on both sides of the ball. After back-to-back heartbreaking losses to the Saints and Rams to open the year, Atlanta won three of their next four before getting exposed by Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Falcons rank at the bottom of the league in passing production and pass defense. Despite the presence of TE Kyle Pitts and first-round WR Drake London, they are determined to stick to their rushing attack and a conservative approach.

I expect Atlanta's lack of talent to catch up with them over the second half of the year. However, the Falcons have proven that they'll play hard from wire-to-wire. They'll host the Carolina Panthers this Sunday and have a rematch against the Saints in New Orleans on December 18.

3rd - Carolina Panthers (2-5)

2-4 vs. NFC opponents

2-0 vs. NFC South

1-0 vs. Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) gets ready for a play against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers surprised the NFL world with a 21-3 throttling of Tampa Bay on Sunday. They did it with an interim coach, a third-string quarterback (P.J. Walker), and just days after trading RB Christian McCaffrey. Carolina is reportedly listening to trade offers for WR DJ Moore and DE Brian Burns after already trading McCaffrey and WR Robbie Anderson.

Incompetent coaching and quarterback play has crippled a Carolina team with an excellent young defense. If they keep that unit together, they could surprise some teams over the second half, even with a quarterback carousel of Walker, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold.

The Panthers could play spoiler, but have the look of a team gunning for a high draft choice in 2023. They'll travel to Atlanta this Sunday to try to keep their perfect divisional record intact. Carolina plays at New Orleans in the regular season finale on January 8.

4th - New Orleans Saints (2-5)

2-4 vs. NFC opponents

1-2 vs. NFC South

at Tampa Bay (12/5)

vs. Atlanta (12/18)

vs. Carolina (1/8)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have committed more turnovers (16) than any team in the NFL and are among the league's most penalized squads. A once formidable defense ranks a lowly 23rd against the run, has a meager one interception, and struggles to generate consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

New Orleans could get several injured players back this week after missing multiple games. The lengthy injury report includes elite CB Marshon Lattimore, wideouts Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, QB Jameis Winston, and TE Adam Trautman.

Even once those players return, an underachieving Saints team will have to play up to their talent level on the field. It needs to start this Sunday at home against the Raiders to have any shot at climbing back into the playoff race. Their next six opponents are teams that either made the playoffs last season or are currently in first place in their division.

New Orleans has a ton of players on both sides of the ball that are considered among the league's most talented at their respective positions. Then again, the 2014 Saints were viewed in the same way.

The 2022 New Orleans Saints have dug themselves an early hole. They have the talent to climb themselves out, but it must be accompanied with execution, heart, and fortitude.

